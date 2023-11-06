HAL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Manager, Engineer & Others, Salary 2,40,000

HAL Recruitment 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released notification for 85 posts including Chief Manager, Manager and others on its official website. Check the notification pdf and others here.

HAL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released notification for various posts including Senior Test Pilot, Chief Manager, Deputy Manager, Manage, Engineer and others in the Employment News ( 04-10) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2023.

HAL is recruiting for these various executive posts in Technical/ Non-Technical Disciplines for

its various Production, Overhaul & Service Divisions / Research & Design Centres /

Offices across India. You can check all the details including eligibility, how to apply, selection process and others here.

HAL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application for these posts is November 30, 2023

HAL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Test Pilot (FW)/Test Pilot (FW)-2

Chief Manager (Civil) -1

Senior Manager (Civil)-1

Deputy Manager(Civil)-9

Manager (IMM)-5

Deputy Manager (IMM)-12

Engineer (IMM)-9

Deputy Manager (Finance)-9

Finance Officer-6

Deputy Manager (HR)-5

Deputy Manager (Legal)-4

Deputy Manager (Marketing)-5

Security Officer-9

Officer (Officer Language)-1

Fire Officer-3

Engineer (CS) (Complex Office)-3

HAL Educational Qualification 2023

Chief Manager (Civil)/Senior Manager (Civil)/Deputy Manager (Civil): A degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate statutory

Authorities [OR]

Candidates possessing AMIE in Civil

Manager (IMM)/Deputy Manager (IMM)/Engineer (IMM): A degree in Engineering/ Technology or its equivalent from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate statutory Authorities.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay Scale/Remunerations For HAL Recruitment 2023

Grade Pay Scales (2017 Scales) II Rs.40,000 – 1,40,000 III Rs.50,000 – 1,60,000 IV Rs.60,000 - 1,80,000 V Rs.70,000 - 2,00,000 VI Rs.80,000 – 2,20,000 VII Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000





HAL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For HAL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can submit their applications in A-4 size paper, strictly in the prescribed format as given in the notification along with a self-attested recent Passport Size Photograph only through Ordinary Post / Speed Post /Registered Post / Courier on or before November 30, 2023.