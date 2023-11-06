HAL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Manager, Engineer & Others, Salary 2,40,000

HAL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released notification for various posts including Senior Test Pilot, Chief Manager, Deputy Manager, Manage, Engineer and others in the Employment News ( 04-10) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2023.
HAL is recruiting for these various executive posts in Technical/ Non-Technical Disciplines for
its various Production, Overhaul & Service Divisions / Research & Design Centres /
Offices across India. You can check all the details including eligibility, how to apply, selection process and others here.
HAL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Closing date of application for these posts is November 30, 2023
HAL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Senior Test Pilot (FW)/Test Pilot (FW)-2
- Chief Manager (Civil) -1
- Senior Manager (Civil)-1
- Deputy Manager(Civil)-9
- Manager (IMM)-5
- Deputy Manager (IMM)-12
- Engineer (IMM)-9
- Deputy Manager (Finance)-9
- Finance Officer-6
- Deputy Manager (HR)-5
- Deputy Manager (Legal)-4
- Deputy Manager (Marketing)-5
- Security Officer-9
- Officer (Officer Language)-1
- Fire Officer-3
- Engineer (CS) (Complex Office)-3
HAL Educational Qualification 2023
Chief Manager (Civil)/Senior Manager (Civil)/Deputy Manager (Civil): A degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate statutory
Authorities [OR]
Candidates possessing AMIE in Civil
Manager (IMM)/Deputy Manager (IMM)/Engineer (IMM): A degree in Engineering/ Technology or its equivalent from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate statutory Authorities.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Pay Scale/Remunerations For HAL Recruitment 2023
|Grade
|Pay Scales (2017 Scales)
|II
|Rs.40,000 – 1,40,000
|III
|Rs.50,000 – 1,60,000
|IV
|Rs.60,000 - 1,80,000
|V
|Rs.70,000 - 2,00,000
|VI
|Rs.80,000 – 2,20,000
|VII
|Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000
HAL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For HAL Recruitment 2023?
Candidates can submit their applications in A-4 size paper, strictly in the prescribed format as given in the notification along with a self-attested recent Passport Size Photograph only through Ordinary Post / Speed Post /Registered Post / Courier on or before November 30, 2023.