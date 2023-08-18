HAL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1060 Vacancies

HAL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023:Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is hiring candidates for 1060 vacancies. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Important Dates, Eligibility, Result and Other Details.

HAL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the Ministry of Defence has started online applications for Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. A total of 1060 posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts till 31 August 2023.

Applicants having ITI in the desired field. Candidates can check all the information related to recent recruitment 2023 here.

Highlights about HAL Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check all the information about recent recruitment 2023 from the table given below.

Name of the Organization Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Name of the Post Trainee Apprentice Number of Posts 1030 Date of online application 04 August 2023 Last Date of Application 31 August 2023 Type of Application Online

Important Dates of HAL Recruitment 2023

HAL has recently announced the application dates along with the recruitment 2023 notification. Candidates can check the important dates of recent recruitment 2023 here.

Starting date for online application: August 4, 2023

Last Date of Application: August 31, 2023

HAL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

A total of 1060 apprentice posts have been announced under the HAL recruitment notification.

Educational Qualification for HAL Trade Apprentice 2023

Pass in Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) from recognized ITI’s of Karnataka State in Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Welder, COPA, Foundry-man and Sheet Metal Worker Trades.

Recent Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

The candidates selected for the apprentice posts will be given the following stipend according to the post.

How to apply online for HAL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are advised to register as Apprentice in the web portal

www.apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration and indicate the registration no. in the

application form.

Application complete in all respect shall be submitted through the District Employment Exchanges where the applicant has registered or directly to Technical Training Institute, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Suranjan Das Road, Vimanapura Post, Bengaluru 560017. An online application (Google form) also should be filled and send by scanning the QR code in the application form.