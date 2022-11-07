Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2022: Check Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2022: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the Common Eligibility Test on the 5th & 6th of November 2022. All the aspirants who have attempted this exam have shared their reviews and feedback on the types of questions asked in the exam. Candidates must be well versed with the Haryana CET Exam Analysis to get insights into the number of good attempts and the overall difficulty level of the exam.

The commission will release the official answer key for Haryana CET Exam in the upcoming days. Also, the candidates can download the answer key PDF only from the official commission’s portal. Thus, should go to the website to stay updated about the answer key and results of the Haryana CET Exam 2022.

Haryana CET 2022 Important Dates

The table shared below consists of important dates of Haryana CET 2022:

Events Dates Haryana CET Application Start Date 12th January 2021 Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application 10th July 2022 Haryana CET 2022 Dates 5th & 6th November 2022

Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022

The Haryana CET exam will be held in offline mode i.e Pen & Paper Based and carry objective-type multiple-choice questions. The written exam will be conducted for 100 marks with an exam duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes. As per the marking scheme, one mark will be assigned for every correct answer and no negative marking will be applicable for the exam.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi 70 70 1 hour and 45 minutes Haryana General Knowledge 30 30 Total 100 100

Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

The candidates who appeared for the Haryana CET Exam have shared that the overall exam was easy to moderate level. Check out the following table to analyze the section-wise level and the number of good attempts in the exam.

Subject Haryana CET Level Overall Good Attempts General Awareness, Maths, Reasoning, Science, Computer, English, Hindi Easy-Moderate 55-60 Haryana General Knowledge Easy-Moderate 20-22 Total Easy-Moderate 75-82

Also Read: Haryana CET 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2022: Check Section-wise Questions Asked

According to the feedback of the candidates, the level of questions asked in the CET exam were easy to moderate. This table consists of topics along with marks weightage asked in each section of the exam.

Subject Name Haryana CET Topics asked in the Exam Number of Questions General Awareness Indian Constitution, Feature of Subsidiary Alliances, PM of Australia, National Waterway No 2, Patient Safety Day Slogan, etc 75 Reasoning Code Language, Number Series, Syllogism, Blood Relation, etc Computer Database, Uniform Resource Identifier, Computer Basics, Arrangement of Sequence, etc English Passive Voice, Antonyms, Error Detection, Indirect Speech, etc One-word substitution, preposition, Spelling error, Unseen passage, etc Science Plastics used in making electrical switches, Plant Group, etc Hindi Shudya Shabd, Muhawara, Sanskrit Shabd ki pehchan, etc Economics Market Equilibrium, Public Sector Enterprise, etc Maths Time, Speed & Distance, HCF & LCM, Profit & Loss, Alligation, etc Haryana General Knowledge State Bird of Haryana, Climate of Haryana, First Lok Adalat, Highest Rainfall, etc 25

We hope this article on Haryana CET Exam Analysis was informative for our readers. Candidates who will ace the CET exam will be invited to participate in the skill and/or written examination for the teaching post based on their CET Score.

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Download Link