Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2022: Check Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2022: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the Common Eligibility Test on the 5th & 6th of November 2022. All the aspirants who have attempted this exam have shared their reviews and feedback on the types of questions asked in the exam. Candidates must be well versed with the Haryana CET Exam Analysis to get insights into the number of good attempts and the overall difficulty level of the exam.

The commission will release the official answer key for Haryana CET Exam in the upcoming days. Also, the candidates can download the answer key PDF only from the official commission’s portal. Thus, should go to the website to stay updated about the answer key and results of the Haryana CET Exam 2022.

Haryana CET 2022 Important Dates

The table shared below consists of important dates of Haryana CET 2022:

Events

Dates

Haryana CET Application Start Date

12th January 2021

Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application

10th July 2022

Haryana CET 2022 Dates

5th & 6th November 2022

Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022

The Haryana CET exam will be held in offline mode i.e Pen & Paper Based and carry objective-type multiple-choice questions. The written exam will be conducted for 100 marks with an exam duration of  1 hour and 45 minutes.  As per the marking scheme, one mark will be assigned for every correct answer and no negative marking will be applicable for the exam.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi

70

70

1 hour and 45 minutes

Haryana General Knowledge

30

30

Total

100

100

Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

The candidates who appeared for the Haryana CET Exam have shared that the overall exam was easy to moderate level. Check out the following table to analyze the section-wise level and the number of good attempts in the exam.

Subject

Haryana CET Level

Overall Good Attempts

General Awareness, Maths, Reasoning, Science, Computer, English, Hindi

Easy-Moderate

55-60

Haryana General Knowledge

Easy-Moderate

20-22

Total

Easy-Moderate

75-82

Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2022: Check Section-wise Questions Asked

According to the feedback of the candidates, the level of questions asked in the CET exam were easy to moderate. This table consists of topics along with marks weightage asked in each section of the exam.

Subject Name

Haryana CET Topics asked in the Exam

Number of Questions

General Awareness

Indian Constitution, Feature of Subsidiary Alliances, PM of Australia, National Waterway No 2, Patient Safety Day Slogan, etc

75

Reasoning

Code Language, Number Series, Syllogism, Blood Relation,  etc

Computer

Database, Uniform Resource Identifier, Computer Basics, Arrangement of Sequence, etc

English

Passive Voice, Antonyms, Error Detection, Indirect Speech, etc One-word substitution, preposition, Spelling error, Unseen passage, etc

Science

Plastics used in making electrical switches, Plant Group, etc

Hindi

Shudya Shabd, Muhawara, Sanskrit Shabd ki pehchan, etc

Economics

Market Equilibrium, Public Sector Enterprise, etc

Maths

Time, Speed & Distance, HCF & LCM, Profit & Loss, Alligation, etc

  

Haryana General Knowledge

State Bird of Haryana, Climate of Haryana, First Lok Adalat, Highest Rainfall, etc

25

We hope this article on Haryana CET Exam Analysis was informative for our readers. Candidates who will ace the CET exam will be invited to participate in the skill and/or written examination for the teaching post based on their CET Score.

FAQ

Q1 What was the level of questions asked in the Haryana CET Exam 2022?

As per the Haryana CET Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the CET exam were easy to moderate level.

Q2 What should be the number of good attempts in Haryana CET 2022?

As per the Haryana CET Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 77-86 questions.

Q3 What is the marking scheme for the Haryana CET Exam 2022?

As per Haryana CET Exam Pattern, one mark will be assigned for every correct answer and no negative marking will be applicable for the exam.

