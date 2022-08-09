HPSC HCS Result 2022 (Out) at hpsc.gov.in: Download Haryana Civil Service Prelims Roll Number PDF Here

HPSC HCS Result 2022 has been released by the Haryana Public Service on its website i.. hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF by clicking on the link below.

HPSC HCS Result 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the Haryana Civil Service (Ex.Br.) & other Allied Services Preliminary Examination 2021-22. The commission has prepared a list coating the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for the main exam. Students who have attended the HPSC HCS Prelims Exam on 24 July 2022 can download HCS Pre Result from the official website i.e. hpsc.gov.in. Also, the HPSC HCS Result Link is available on this page.

HPSC HCS Mains Exam 2022

The candidates who found their roll number in the list will be required to appear for the main exam. HPSC HCS Mains Exam will be tentatively held in the month of October 2022. The detailed schedule for the same will be issued later on.

HPSC HCS Prelims Result has been prepared after taking into consideration all the objections received from the candidates' answer key published by the Commission on its website.

How to Download HPSC HCS Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of HPSC which is hpsc.gov.in Click on 'Click here to view result of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Exam-2021 which was held on 24.07.2022' Download HPSC HCS Result PDF Check the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the next round

According to the result notice, "It is for information that if any qualified candidate in the above result is falling under the purview of investigation relating to FIR No. 4 of 2O21 dated L7.II.2O21 U/S T, TA prevention of corruption act, 1988, 42O, 466, 468, 47I, 120 B (IPC) & 8(3)(4) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act, 2021 in PS SVB, Panchkula, his/her candidature would be purely on a provisional basis and subject to final outcome of the said case."

The commission is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 156 candidates for the post of HCS (Ex. Br), DSP, ETO, DFSC, A’ Class

Tehsildar, ARCS, AETO, BDPO, TM, DFSO and AEO.