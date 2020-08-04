Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 58 Vacancies Notified for PA/SA, Postman & MTS Posts against sports quota

Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Haryana Postal Circle has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota for the vacancy years 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2018 and 2019 in Haryana Postal Circle. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 September 2020.

Candidates residing in Remote Areas (Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu and Kashmir State, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands of Lakhshdeep can send applications by 8 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 September 2020

Last date for submission of application for remote areas: 8 September 2020

Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 25 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard - 14 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 19 Posts

Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Candidates must have passed 12tl' Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized university or Board of School Education or Board of Secondary Education.

Postman/Mail Guard, MTS -12th standard pass from a recognised Board; Knowledge of local language (i.e. Hindi). The candidate should have studied local language (i.e. Hindi) at least up to l0th standard.

Age Limit for PA/SA, Postman & MTS Posts

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard - 18 to 27 years

MTS- 18 to 25 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Pay Scale for PA/SA, Postman & MTS Posts

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 25500-81100)

Postman/Mail Guard - Level3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 21700-69100)

MTS- Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 18000-56900)

How to apply for Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Assistant Director (Staff), Office of the Cheif Postmaster General, 107 Mall Road, Haryana Circle, Ambala Cantt -133001 with superscription as ‘Application for Sports Quota Recruitment 2015-2019, Haryana Circle so as to reach on or before 2 September 2020.