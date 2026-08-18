BPSC TRE $ Notification
Focus
Analysis

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 12:57 IST

Check the expected Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cutoff for 2026 and previous years' opening and closing rank. Candidates aiming for this prestigious hassan institute of medical sciences college can check the expected 2026 opening and closing ranks derived from historical data.

Hassan Institute of Medical Science Cutoff 2026
Hassan Institute of Medical Science Cutoff 2026

Hasan Institute of Medical Science Cutoff 2026: For students who have secured top ranks in NEET UG and belong to Karnataka, the Hasan Institute of Medical Science (HIMS) is their top choice. HIMS has an annual intake of 150 MBBS seats. Out of these, 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota (AIQ), with counselling handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the State Quota and are allotted through the KEA.
As the Choice filling is currently ongoing for KEA students, candidates are continuously calculating their odds against the expected Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2026

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is important. The opening rank is the rank of the first student admitted in a given category, while the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences' closing rank is the final rank beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for AIQ seats, which are prepared after analysing previous trends.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

6459 - 6579

9389 - 11266

OBC

9014 - 9750

11489 - 12943

EWS

12454 - 14708

15224 - 16784

SC

47998 - 53777

65543 - 70704

ST

57132 - 70234

73381 - 81970

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Rank for State Quota

Candidates can check the table below for Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026 expected as well as previous year closing rank for state quota

Karnataka State Category

2025

2024

2023

2026 R1 Expected

General Merit (GM)

16221

22345

21953

19204 - 22345

Category 2A General (2AG)

30020

37980

36845

33773 - 37980

Category 2B General (2BG)

32659

31652

24820

30789 - 32659

Category 3A General (3AG)

17209

23754

23031

20336 - 23754

Category 3B General (3BG)

22142

25961

26547

24168 - 26547

Schedule Caste General (SCG)

95318

106061

106783

100833 - 106783

Schedule Tribe General (STG)

94997

98158

104462

97838 - 104462

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates searching for the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2025 for the AIQ can check the table below for the category-wise opening and closing ranks.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

6611

8923

OBC

9495

11099

EWS

15760

16784

SC

47998

66273

ST

81970

81970

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates searching for the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2024 for the AIQ can check the table below for the category-wise opening and closing ranks

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

6459

8916

OBC

9014

11171

EWS

12454

12454

SC

62065

70704

ST

57132

57132

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates searching for the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2023 for the AIQ can check the table below for the category-wise opening and closing ranks

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

6679

11266

OBC

11496

12943

EWS

15462

15480

SC

55796

55979

ST

60548

76284

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 12:57 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News