Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

Hasan Institute of Medical Science Cutoff 2026: For students who have secured top ranks in NEET UG and belong to Karnataka, the Hasan Institute of Medical Science (HIMS) is their top choice. HIMS has an annual intake of 150 MBBS seats. Out of these, 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota (AIQ), with counselling handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the State Quota and are allotted through the KEA.

As the Choice filling is currently ongoing for KEA students, candidates are continuously calculating their odds against the expected Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2026

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is important. The opening rank is the rank of the first student admitted in a given category, while the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences' closing rank is the final rank beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for AIQ seats, which are prepared after analysing previous trends.