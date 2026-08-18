Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cutoff for 2026 and previous years' opening and closing rank. Candidates aiming for this prestigious hassan institute of medical sciences college can check the expected 2026 opening and closing ranks derived from historical data.
Hasan Institute of Medical Science Cutoff 2026: For students who have secured top ranks in NEET UG and belong to Karnataka, the Hasan Institute of Medical Science (HIMS) is their top choice. HIMS has an annual intake of 150 MBBS seats. Out of these, 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota (AIQ), with counselling handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the State Quota and are allotted through the KEA.
As the Choice filling is currently ongoing for KEA students, candidates are continuously calculating their odds against the expected Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2026
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is important. The opening rank is the rank of the first student admitted in a given category, while the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences' closing rank is the final rank beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for AIQ seats, which are prepared after analysing previous trends.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
6459 - 6579
|
9389 - 11266
|
OBC
|
9014 - 9750
|
11489 - 12943
|
EWS
|
12454 - 14708
|
15224 - 16784
|
SC
|
47998 - 53777
|
65543 - 70704
|
ST
|
57132 - 70234
|
73381 - 81970
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Rank for State Quota
Candidates can check the table below for Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026 expected as well as previous year closing rank for state quota
|
Karnataka State Category
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2026 R1 Expected
|
General Merit (GM)
|
16221
|
22345
|
21953
|
19204 - 22345
|
Category 2A General (2AG)
|
30020
|
37980
|
36845
|
33773 - 37980
|
Category 2B General (2BG)
|
32659
|
31652
|
24820
|
30789 - 32659
|
Category 3A General (3AG)
|
17209
|
23754
|
23031
|
20336 - 23754
|
Category 3B General (3BG)
|
22142
|
25961
|
26547
|
24168 - 26547
|
Schedule Caste General (SCG)
|
95318
|
106061
|
106783
|
100833 - 106783
|
Schedule Tribe General (STG)
|
94997
|
98158
|
104462
|
97838 - 104462
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates searching for the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2025 for the AIQ can check the table below for the category-wise opening and closing ranks.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
6611
|
8923
|
OBC
|
9495
|
11099
|
EWS
|
15760
|
16784
|
SC
|
47998
|
66273
|
ST
|
81970
|
81970
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates searching for the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2024 for the AIQ can check the table below for the category-wise opening and closing ranks
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
6459
|
8916
|
OBC
|
9014
|
11171
|
EWS
|
12454
|
12454
|
SC
|
62065
|
70704
|
ST
|
57132
|
57132
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates searching for the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences cut-off 2023 for the AIQ can check the table below for the category-wise opening and closing ranks
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
6679
|
11266
|
OBC
|
11496
|
12943
|
EWS
|
15462
|
15480
|
SC
|
55796
|
55979
|
ST
|
60548
|
76284
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