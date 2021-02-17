HAL Recruitment 2021 for Diploma Technician Posts @hal-india.co.in, Apply till March 10

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has notified for the Diploma Technician posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates with certain educational qualification including a Diploma / Provisional Diploma Certificate from a recognized Board of Technical Education in India with additional eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification on or before 10 March 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Date for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 March 2021

Vacancy Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Diploma Technicians

Discipline

Diploma Aeronautical Engineering

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Diploma in Civil Engineering

Diploma Computer Science & Engineering / Information Science & Engineering

Diploma in Metallurgy Engineering

Diploma in Commercial Practice

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidate should possess a Diploma / Provisional Diploma Certificate from a recognized Board of Technical Education in India.

Candidate must be an Indian National.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Eligible candidates can apply through District Employment Exchanges of Karnataka or the filled up application form attached with all the relevant documents through post to the mentioned address on the official notification. Last date for submission of application is 10 March 2021.Check the notification link for details in this regards.