HAL Recruitment 2021 for Diploma Technician Posts @hal-india.co.in, Apply till March 10
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has notified for the Diploma Technician posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961 on its official website. Check details here.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has notified for the Diploma Technician posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates with certain educational qualification including a Diploma / Provisional Diploma Certificate from a recognized Board of Technical Education in India with additional eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification on or before 10 March 2021.
Candidates willing to apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.
Important Date for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 March 2021
Vacancy Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
Diploma Technicians
Discipline
Diploma Aeronautical Engineering
Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering
Diploma in Civil Engineering
Diploma Computer Science & Engineering / Information Science & Engineering
Diploma in Metallurgy Engineering
Diploma in Commercial Practice
Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidate should possess a Diploma / Provisional Diploma Certificate from a recognized Board of Technical Education in India.
Candidate must be an Indian National.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
Eligible candidates can apply through District Employment Exchanges of Karnataka or the filled up application form attached with all the relevant documents through post to the mentioned address on the official notification. Last date for submission of application is 10 March 2021.Check the notification link for details in this regards.