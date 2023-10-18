HP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus: Check the latest HP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus to know unit-wise topics, marks distribution and blueprint prescribed for the 2023-24 session. Get direct link to download the syllabus in PDF.

HPBOSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Business studies is one of the important and mandatory subjects for Class 11 students in the commerce stream. Students must prepare well for their Business Studies Exam to boost their overall score in Class 11. For this, they must have a thorough knowledge of their latest syllabus and exam pattern. The HP Board Class 11 Business Studies syllabus mentions all the important details for students to plan their exam preparations in the right manner. The syllabus includes unit-wise topics along with unit-wise weightage distribution and question paper blueprint. You can read and download the full syllabus in PDF here and refer to it for an effective study of the subject and exam preparation.

HP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

Business Studies (Theory) 60 Marks Internal Assessment/Project Work 40 Marks Total 100 Marks

Course Content

UNITS

PART A: FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS

1. Nature and Purpose of Business

2. Forms of Business Organisations

3. Private, Public and Global Enterprises

4. Business Services

5. Emerging Modes of Business

6. Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

PART B: CORPORATE ORGANIZATION, FINANCE AND TRADE

7. Formation of a company

8. Sources of Business Finance

9. Small Business

10. Internal Trade

11. International Business

PART C: PROJECT WORK (PRACTICAL)

12. Record of Project and Viva

Unit 1: Nature and Purpose of Business

* Concept and characteristics of business

* Business, profession and employment - distinctive features

* Objectives of business - economic and social role of profit in business

* Classification of business activities Industry and Commerce

* Industry - types primary, secondary, tertiary.

* Commerce. Trade and Auxiliaries. * Business risk - nature and causes.

UNIT 2 : FORMS OF BUSINESS ORGANISATIONS

* Sole Proprietorship Joint Hindu Family Business-meaning, features, merits and limitations

* Partnership-meaning, types, registration, merits, limitations, types of partners.

* Cooperative Societies-types, merits and limitations.

* Company: Private Ltd. Public Ltd.- merits, limitations;

* Choice of form of business organizations

* Starting a business-Basic factors

Unit 3: Private, Public & Global Enterprises

* Private Sector and Public Sector.

* Forms of organising public sector enterprises

* Departmental Undertaking

* Statutory Corporation

* Government Company

* Changing role of public sector

* Global Enterprises (Multinational Companies) meaning and features, joint ventures- meaning, benefits

Unit 4 : Business Services

* Nature and types of Business services-Banking Insurance Transportation, Ware housing, Communication

* Banking-types of Banks, Functions of Commercial banks, E-banking

* Insurance-principles, types life, fire and marine

* Postal and Telecom services

* Warehousing types and functions.

UNIT-5 EMERGING MODES OF BUSINESS

* E-Business-Meaning, scope and benefits. Resources required for successful e- business implementation, On-line transactions, payment mechanism, security and safety of business transactions

* Outsourcing-concept, need and scope.

Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

* Concept of social responsibility

* Case for Social responsibility

* Responsibility towards owners, investors) employees, consumers, government, community and public in general

* Business and environmental protection

* Business ethics concept and elements

Download the full syllabus from the following link:

HP Board Class 11 Business Studies Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

Unit-Wise Distribution of Marks

Design of HPBOSE Class 11 Business Studies Question Paper 2024

Business Studies (Theory) paper in HP Board Class 11 will be of 60 Marks with a time duration of 3 hours. Blue Print of Question Paper

Blue Print of MCQs