HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Online for 388 Clerk Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points HP High Court announced recruitment for 344 vacancies in District Judiciary.

Online application process started on 10 August 2026.

The deadline to apply for these posts is 10 September 2026.

HP High Court Recruitment 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released a recruitment notification for Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others posts, with a total of 344 vacancies in the District Judiciary. The application process starts today, 10 August 2026, and closes on 10 September at 11:59 PM. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, highcourt.hp.gov.in. They are also advised to read the complete notification carefully before applying to check the age limit, qualification, and other important details. HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about HP High Court Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body High Court of Himachal Pradesh Advertisement No. DJ-ADVT./2026 (1) Post Name Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others Total Vacancies 344 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 10 August 2026 (Today) Application Last Date 10 September 2026 Job Location Himachal Pradesh Selection Process Screening Test/Written Test/Skill Test/Viva-Voce, as per post Official Website highcourt.hp.gov.in

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Interested candidates can apply online for HP High Court recruitment 2026 from today, 10 August 2026, for a total of 344 vacancies. The official notification PDF is provided below. Candidates are advised to check it properly before applying. HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Check Here HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the HP High Court Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria: Educational Qualification Court Manager: Candidates must be a graduate in any discipline with an MBA from a recognised university and a minimum of 3 years of experience in Process Management, IT System Management, Human Resource Management, or Financial Management

Clerk/Proof Reader: Candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university, with basic computer knowledge.

Stenographer Grade-III: Candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university.

Driver: Candidates must have completed matriculation with a valid driving licence and a minimum of 3 years of driving experience.

Process Server/ Group D posts: Candidates must be qualified in 10+2 from a recognised Board.

Age Limit The Minimum age is 18 years

The Maximum age is 45 years

Age relaxation is given to all the reserved categories (ST/SC/PwD) by the government of Himachal Pardesh. HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details High Court of Himachal Pradesh has announced a total of 344 vacancies for various posts, including Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon and others. Candidates must check the complete vacancy details for HP High Court Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Post Name Number of Vacancies Clerk 141 Court Manager 05 Driver 09 Stenographer Grade-III 79 Process Server 65 Peon / Orderly / Chowkidar / Safai Karamchari etc 89 Total 344 HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The High Court of Himachal Pardesh has started the online application process for 344 vacancies including, Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others on 10 August 2026. They can check the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date,10 Sepetember, 2026.

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application form: Visit the official website of the High Court, HP, highcourt.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Recruitment ” Link

Register yourself using mobile number and email id

Now, fill the application form with personal details

Upload scanned documents, photography, and signature

Pay the application fee

Check the form carefully

Then, click on the “Submit” button

Save and download the form for future reference HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Selection Process The Selection Process is differ as per different role, check complete selection process below: Court Manager: Written Test followed by Viva-voca (Interview)

Clerk/Proof Reader: Screening Test, Written Test, Typing Test (30 WPM English/ 25 WPM Hindi in Kruti Dev - 10 Font) and Document verification.

Stenographer Grade-III: Screening Test, Stenography Test (80 WPM English with accurate transcription within 5 times the dictation time) and typing test (40 WPM English/ 30 WPM Hindi). Candidates making 10% mistakes in transcription or typing will be declared unqualified.

Driver: Screening test, Proficiency test of driving and document verification.

Process server & Group D posts: Screening test, and written test as per R&P Rules 2022 followed by Document verification.