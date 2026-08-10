HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Online for 388 Clerk Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
HP High Court Recruitment 2026 has start the application process today, 10 August 2026. Candidates can now apply online at the official website, highcourt.hp.gov.in and complete it before the last date, 10 September 2026. Check this article to know complete details about eligibility criteria, Selection process and more.
Key Points
- HP High Court announced recruitment for 344 vacancies in District Judiciary.
- Online application process started on 10 August 2026.
- The deadline to apply for these posts is 10 September 2026.
HP High Court Recruitment 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released a recruitment notification for Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others posts, with a total of 344 vacancies in the District Judiciary. The application process starts today, 10 August 2026, and closes on 10 September at 11:59 PM. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, highcourt.hp.gov.in. They are also advised to read the complete notification carefully before applying to check the age limit, qualification, and other important details.
HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about HP High Court Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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High Court of Himachal Pradesh
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Advertisement No.
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DJ-ADVT./2026 (1)
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Post Name
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Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others
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Total Vacancies
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344
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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10 August 2026 (Today)
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Application Last Date
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10 September 2026
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Job Location
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Himachal Pradesh
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Selection Process
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Screening Test/Written Test/Skill Test/Viva-Voce, as per post
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Official Website
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highcourt.hp.gov.in
HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification
Interested candidates can apply online for HP High Court recruitment 2026 from today, 10 August 2026, for a total of 344 vacancies. The official notification PDF is provided below. Candidates are advised to check it properly before applying.
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HP High Court Recruitment 2026
HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the HP High Court Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
Educational Qualification
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Court Manager: Candidates must be a graduate in any discipline with an MBA from a recognised university and a minimum of 3 years of experience in Process Management, IT System Management, Human Resource Management, or Financial Management
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Clerk/Proof Reader: Candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university, with basic computer knowledge.
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Stenographer Grade-III: Candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university.
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Driver: Candidates must have completed matriculation with a valid driving licence and a minimum of 3 years of driving experience.
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Process Server/ Group D posts: Candidates must be qualified in 10+2 from a recognised Board.
Age Limit
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 45 years
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Age relaxation is given to all the reserved categories (ST/SC/PwD) by the government of Himachal Pardesh.
HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
High Court of Himachal Pradesh has announced a total of 344 vacancies for various posts, including Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon and others. Candidates must check the complete vacancy details for HP High Court Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Post Name
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Number of Vacancies
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Clerk
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141
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Court Manager
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05
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Driver
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09
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Stenographer Grade-III
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79
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Process Server
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65
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Peon / Orderly / Chowkidar / Safai Karamchari etc
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89
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Total
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344
HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The High Court of Himachal Pardesh has started the online application process for 344 vacancies including, Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others on 10 August 2026. They can check the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date,10 Sepetember, 2026.
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HP High Court Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for HP High Court Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application form:
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Visit the official website of the High Court, HP, highcourt.hp.gov.in
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On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” Link
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Register yourself using mobile number and email id
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Now, fill the application form with personal details
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Upload scanned documents, photography, and signature
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Pay the application fee
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Check the form carefully
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Then, click on the “Submit” button
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Save and download the form for future reference
HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
The Selection Process is differ as per different role, check complete selection process below:
- Court Manager: Written Test followed by Viva-voca (Interview)
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Clerk/Proof Reader: Screening Test, Written Test, Typing Test (30 WPM English/ 25 WPM Hindi in Kruti Dev - 10 Font) and Document verification.
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Stenographer Grade-III: Screening Test, Stenography Test (80 WPM English with accurate transcription within 5 times the dictation time) and typing test (40 WPM English/ 30 WPM Hindi). Candidates making 10% mistakes in transcription or typing will be declared unqualified.
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Driver: Screening test, Proficiency test of driving and document verification.
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Process server & Group D posts: Screening test, and written test as per R&P Rules 2022 followed by Document verification.
Candidates must qualify each stage to move next stage. Final selection will be based on overall performance and document verification.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com