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HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Online for 388 Clerk Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 13:55 IST

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 has start the application process today, 10 August 2026. Candidates can now apply online at the official website, highcourt.hp.gov.in and complete it before the last date, 10 September 2026. Check this article to know complete details about eligibility criteria, Selection process and more.

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Online for 388 Clerk Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Online for 388 Clerk Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points

  • HP High Court announced recruitment for 344 vacancies in District Judiciary.
  • Online application process started on 10 August 2026.
  • The deadline to apply for these posts is 10 September 2026.

HP High Court Recruitment 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released a recruitment notification for Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others posts, with a total of 344 vacancies in the District Judiciary. The application process starts today, 10 August 2026, and closes on 10 September at 11:59 PM. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, highcourt.hp.gov.in. They are also advised to read the complete notification carefully before applying to check the age limit, qualification, and other important details.

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about HP High Court Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

High Court of Himachal Pradesh

Advertisement No. 

DJ-ADVT./2026 (1) 

Post Name 

Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others

Total Vacancies 

344 

Application Mode 

Online

Application Start Date 

10 August 2026 (Today)

Application Last Date 

10 September 2026

Job Location 

Himachal Pradesh

Selection Process

Screening Test/Written Test/Skill Test/Viva-Voce, as per post 

Official Website 

highcourt.hp.gov.in

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification

Interested candidates can apply online for HP High Court recruitment 2026 from today, 10 August 2026, for a total of 344 vacancies. The official notification PDF is provided below. Candidates are advised to check it properly before applying.

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 

Check Here

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the HP High Court Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification 

  • Court Manager: Candidates must be a graduate in any discipline with an MBA from a recognised university and a minimum of 3 years of experience in Process Management, IT System Management, Human Resource Management, or Financial Management

  • Clerk/Proof Reader:  Candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university, with basic computer knowledge.

  • Stenographer Grade-III: Candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university.

  • Driver: Candidates must have completed matriculation with a valid driving licence and a minimum of 3 years of driving experience.

  • Process Server/ Group D posts: Candidates must be qualified in 10+2 from a recognised Board.

Age Limit

  • The Minimum age is 18 years

  • The Maximum age is 45 years

  • Age relaxation is given to all the reserved categories (ST/SC/PwD) by the government of Himachal Pardesh.

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details 

High Court of Himachal Pradesh has announced a total of 344 vacancies for various posts, including Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon and others. Candidates must check the complete vacancy details for HP High Court Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Post Name 

Number of Vacancies

Clerk 

141

Court Manager 

05

Driver 

09

Stenographer Grade-III

79

Process Server 

65

Peon / Orderly / Chowkidar / Safai Karamchari etc

89

Total 

344

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The High Court of Himachal Pardesh has started the online application process for 344 vacancies including, Clerk, Stenographer Grade-III, Court Manager, Driver, Process Server, Peon, and Others on 10 August 2026. They can check the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date,10 Sepetember, 2026.

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 

Click Here

Steps to Apply for HP High Court Recruitment 2026 

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application form:

  • Visit the official website of the High Court, HP, highcourt.hp.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” Link

  • Register yourself using mobile number and email id

  • Now, fill the application form with personal details 

  • Upload scanned documents, photography, and signature

  • Pay the application fee

  • Check the form carefully 

  • Then, click on the “Submit” button 

  • Save and download the form for future reference

HP High Court Recruitment 2026 Selection Process

The Selection Process is differ as per different role, check complete selection process below:

  • Court Manager: Written Test followed by Viva-voca (Interview)

  • Clerk/Proof Reader: Screening Test, Written Test, Typing Test (30 WPM English/ 25 WPM Hindi in Kruti Dev - 10 Font) and Document verification.

  • Stenographer Grade-III: Screening Test, Stenography Test (80 WPM English with accurate transcription within 5 times the dictation time) and typing test (40 WPM English/ 30 WPM Hindi). Candidates making 10% mistakes in transcription or typing will be declared unqualified.

  • Driver: Screening test, Proficiency test of driving and document verification.

  • Process server & Group D posts: Screening test, and written test as per R&P Rules 2022 followed by Document verification.

Candidates must qualify each stage to move next stage. Final selection will be based on overall performance and document verification.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 13:55 IST

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