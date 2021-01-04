HP TET Answer Key 2020 released @hpbose.org: Download PDF Set A/B/C/D Keys; Raise Objections till 6th Jan 2021
HP TET Answer Key 2020 released @ hpbose.org. Download PDF HP TET Answer Keys here of Set A/B/C/D for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi & Urdu TET. Raise Objections against answer key till 6th January 2021.
HP TET Answer Key 2020 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its official website hpbose.org. Candidates who appeared for the HP TET 2020 exam during 12th December - 15th December 2020 can download the HP TET 2020 Answer Key here in PDF file format of Set A/B/C/D for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi & Urdu TET. The answer key released by the HPBOSE is provisional as of now; candidates can raise objections against the key, if they find it faulty or wrong. Here in this article, we have provided the direct link on which candidates can PDF download the Answer keys of all posts and sets along with the process to raise objections against the keys.
HP TET 2020 exam was conducted in pen and paper mode. Candidates who will pass the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be awarded with the HP TET Certificate 2020. The certificate will make them eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in state schools. The answer key of the HP TET 2020 exam has been released and the HP TET Result may be announced soon anytime.
HP TET Answer Key 2020: PDF Download
How to raise objections against HP TET Answer Key 2020?
Candidates can challenge any faulty key till 6th January 2021 by sending their objections through:
E-mail: hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com
Fax: 01892 225419 or 222817
Written (By Hand) to the board's office
Have a look at the detailed process to challenge the incorrect answer keys with authentic proof:
Step 1: Visit www.hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on Notifications Tab
Step 3: Click on the Key link of the respective subject
Step 4: Go through the answer key
Step 5: If you find any fault in the key, raise objections
Watch this space for updates on final HP TET 2020 answer key.