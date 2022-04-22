HPPSC AE admit card 2022 (Released) @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Admit Card Link Here

HPPSC AE admit card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee- Mechanical) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the HPPSC AE Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of HPPSC.i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC AE exam is scheduled to be held on April 29 from 1.00 to 3.00 PM at HPPCL under the Department of MPP & POWER, H.P. Candidates will have to report at 12 noon. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC AE admit card 2022?

Visit the official website of HPPSC.i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in. Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link. Then, it will redirect you to the login page. Enter your User ID, Password, Captcha, and click on the submit button. The HPPSC AE admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download HPPSC AE admit card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link for HPPSC AE admit card 2022

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given on the admit card and appear for the exam one hour prior to the commencement. Candidates can download HPPSC AE admit card 2022 online only. No paper admit cards will be provided to the candidates. Candidates can directly download HPPSC AE admit card 2022 by clicking on the above link.

Candidates are advised to download HPPSC AE admit card 2022 and bring the admit card along with an identity proof on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit card.

In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313/ 2629739 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004.