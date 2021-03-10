HPPSC Written Result 2021 Out for Assistant Manager Class-II Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule

HPPSC Assistant Manager Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result of Objective Type Examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager Class-II on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Assistant Manager, Class-II post can check the result from the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the provisional result for the Assistant Manager Class-II post on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written examination. Candidates who have shortlisted in the written test now will have to appear in the Personality Test as the selection process for Assistant Manager Class-II post.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the Personality Tests for the post of Assistant Manager, Class-II in H.P. State Cooperative Bank Limited under the Department of Cooperation from 15 to 20 March 2021. Commission has uploaded the details Personality Test schedule i.e. Date-wise Roll numbers of candidates called for personality test on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for Assistant Manager, Class-II in H.P. State Cooperative Bank Limited under the Department of Cooperation, H.P can check the list of shortlisted candidates and Personality Test Schedule available on its official website.

