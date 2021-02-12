WBPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 March 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Four Year Bachelor’s Degree in Fishery Science from a recognized University with additional eligibility can apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No.03 /2021

Important Date for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of online applications : 24th February 2021

Closing date for receipt of online application : 17th March2021

Last date of payment of fees : 17th March2021

Last date for payment of fees Offline in Branches of UBI : 18th March 2021

Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of UBI : 17th March 2021

Vacancy Details for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Fishery Extension Officer-100 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Must have Four Year Bachelor’s Degree in Fishery Science from a recognized University.

Must have knowledge of Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour in West Bengal.

Must be able to read and write Bengali or Nepali.

WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 17 March 2021. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked links for reference.