WBPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post on its official website.

Created On: Feb 12, 2021 18:42 IST
WBPSC Recruitment Notification

WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 March 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Four Year Bachelor’s Degree in Fishery Science from a recognized University with additional eligibility can apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Advertisement No.03 /2021 

Important Date for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Commencement of online applications : 24th February 2021
Closing date for receipt of online application :  17th March2021
Last date of payment of fees :  17th March2021
Last date for payment of fees Offline in Branches of UBI :  18th March 2021
Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of UBI :  17th March 2021 

Vacancy Details for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Fishery Extension Officer-100 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification

  • Must have Four Year Bachelor’s Degree in Fishery Science from a recognized University.
  • Must have knowledge of Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour in West Bengal.
  • Must be able to read and write Bengali or Nepali.

WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:  PDF

How to Apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested candidates can apply online for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 17 March 2021. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked links for reference.

FAQ

What is the process to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 with the help of official website on or before 17 March 2021.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in WBPSC Recruitment 2021?

Vacancy Details for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Fishery Extension Officer-100 Posts

What are the Important Dates for WBPSC Recruitment 2021?

Important Date for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Commencement of online applications : 24th February 2021 Closing date for receipt of online application : 17th March2021 Last date of payment of fees : 17th March2021 Last date for payment of fees Offline in Branches of UBI : 18th March 2021 Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of UBI : 17th March 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for WBPSC Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should have Four Year Bachelor’s Degree in Fishery Science from a recognized University. Must have knowledge of Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour in West Bengal. Must be able to read and write Bengali or Nepali.

What are the Jobs in WBPSC Recruitment 2021?

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post on its official website.

