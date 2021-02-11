OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 504 Assistant Professor posts in different state public universities of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification from 15 February 2021 to 14 March 2021.

In a bid to apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification , candidates should note that they should have certain educational qualification with Master Degree with 55 % marks (on an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt No.: 08 of 2020-21

Important Date for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 15 February 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 March 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Professor- 504

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. A relaxation of 5 percent allowed for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWD candidates.

Candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Age Limit for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification (As on 01.01.2021)

Minimum: 21 Years

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification: PDF





How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of OPSC from 15 February 2021 to 14 March 2021.