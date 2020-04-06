HPPSC New Exam Date 2019-2020 released: Full Calendar of HPAS/Himachal Pradesh Jobs|Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the postponement of various Himachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment exams due to COVID-19 outbreak including Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Prelims Exam 2019-2020, Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Mains Exam 2020 and Lecturer (School New) History Exam. The new and revised HPPSC exam dates of all these examinations have been released at hppsc.hp.gov.in. In this article, we have shared the full exam schedule of all the Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020 exams along with the dates of Prelims and Mains exams. Candidates who have applied for the Himachal Pradesh PSC 2019-2020 can go through the new exam dates below and start their preparations accordingly for the upcoming exams and fetch recruitment in the HP state services.

As per the latest HPPSC Notification, the Himachal Pradesh Administrative (HPAS) Prelims exam which was scheduled to be held on 26th April 2020 has now been postponed until further orders. The Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services Mains exam 2019 which was to be held from 30 March 2020 to 3 April 2020 has also been postponed. All these exams have been postponed due to the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus in India and the world. The new exam dates all the exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will be revealed soon on the official website. Candidates should regularly check the HPPSC official website to know the exam updates. Moreover, all the updates related to the HPPSC Exam Dates and Schedule will be shared here along with the Notification PDF.

HPPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Exam Dates of Prelims & Mains

Exam Name Prelims Exam Date Mains Exam Date District Manager in SC& ST Development Corporation, Solan - 1st week of March 2020 Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services Exam 2019 9 February 2020 2nd Week of April 2020 Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services Exam 2019 1 March 2020 30 & 31 March 2020 1 & 3 April 2020 (POSTPONED) Himachal Pradesh Forest Services Exam 2019 (Assistant Conservative Forest) 8 March 2020 2nd Week of May 2020 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Exam 2019 26 April 2020 (POSTPONED) 4th Week of June 2020 1st Week of July 2020 Traffic Manager in HRTC 15 March 2020 -

