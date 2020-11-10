HPPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2020 for English (Class-III, non- Gazetted ) Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Evaluation of documents schedule for the post of Lecturer (School New) English (Class-III, non- Gazetted ) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the Lecturer English Subject can check the Document Verification Schedule from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the evaluation of documents for the post of Lecturer (School New) English from 17 November 2020 to 03 December 2020. Commission has uploaded the Roll Number wise Evaluation Schedule for the candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification for the English Subjects for Lecturer Posts.

Candidates should note that commission will upload the instructions regarding evaluation, Attestation Form and relevant format on its website.

All the qualified candidates will have to download the Attestation Form, Format of Evaluation etc. and submit the same duly filed in all respects and two passport size recent photographs duly attested by the same authority who attests your Attestation Form on the day of evaluation. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website of HPPSC frequently in this regard.

Candidates can check the Document Verification Schedule on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2020 for English (Class-III, non- Gazetted)





How to Download: HPPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2020 for English (Class-III, non- Gazetted)