HPPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 Out For Administrative Service at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Detailed Schedule Here

HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination schedule on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination from December 13, 2023 across the state. All those candidates who have qualified for the above exam can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of HPPSC-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.



You can download the HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023





According to the short notice released, the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination will be conducted from December 13 to 19, 2023. The detailed pdf related to subject wise exam programme and time is available on the official website.

Step to Download: HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the what's news section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Press Note:- Date-sheet for H.P. Administrative Service (Mains) Competitive Examination 2023 on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

HPPSC HPAS Mains 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination from December 13 to 19, 2023. The written exam for English will be held from 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and Hindi from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M. on December 13, 2023. Exam for Essay subject is scheduled on December 14, 2023. Exam for General Studies I/II/III will be conducted from December 15 to 17, 2023. Exam for Optional paper I and II is scheduled on December 18 and 19, 2023.

Exam Date Sheet

13-12-2023 English/ Hindi 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon

02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M. 14-12-2023 Essay 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. 15-12-2023 General Studies-I 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M 16-12-2023 General Studies-II 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. 17-12-2023 General Studies-III 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. 18-12-2023 Optional-I 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. 19-12-2023 Optional-II 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.

HPPSC HPAS Mains Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the hall ticket for the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination on its official website on its official website in due course of time. Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above exam from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials to download the admit card from the information given by you during submission of online application.