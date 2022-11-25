HPPSC Physical Test Schedule 2022 (Out) For Assistant Professor Physical Education Post: Check Admit Card Update

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Physical Test for the post of Assistant Professor Physical Education on its website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Physical Test for the post of Assistant Professor Physical Education on its website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC Physical Test Schedule 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Physical Test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Physical Education. Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has decided to hold the Physical fitness for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Physical Education post on 06 December 2022. All those candidates qualified in the in the Screening Test conducted for the Assistant Professor Physical Education post can download the Physical Test Schedule from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Although you can download the Physical Test Schedule directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: HPPSC Physical Test Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, the Physical fitness test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Physical Education will be held on 06 December 2022 at the venue- Police Ground Bharari Distt. Shimla, H.P.

All the candidates qualified for Physical Test round are advised to bring the Medical Fitness certificate issued by the competent authority as mentioned in the notification.

The e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates will be uploaded on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc and the concerned

candidates will be informed by the commission.

You can download the HPPSC Physical Test Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: HPPSC Physical Test Schedule 2022