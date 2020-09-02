HPPSC Revised Exam Date 2020 Released for Various Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details Here

HPPSC Revised Exam Date 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised Exam Date for the Computer Based Screening Tests for the various posts on its official website. All such candidates applied for the various exams under HPPSC can check the short notification available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC), the Computer Based Screening Tests for the various exams to be conducted in September has been rescheduled.

Notification further says," In partial modification to this office Press Note dated 02-07-2020 regarding tentative schedule for Computer Based Screening Tests for the month of September, 2020, the Computer Based Screening Test for recruitment to the following posts has been rescheduled as given in the short notification."



According to the notification, not the Computer Based Screening Test for the Homeopathic Medical Officer in the Department of Ayurveda, HP will be conducted on 19 September 2020. Earlier the Computer Based Screening Test for the Homeopathic Medical Officer posts was scheduled on 14 September 2020.

Again, Computer Based Screening Test for the Manager (Technical), Class-I (on contract basis) in HRTC under the Department of Transport, HP will be now conducted on 20 September 2020. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 16 September 2020.

All such candidates who have to appear in the above exam can check the short notification available on the official webstie of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Revised Exam Date 2020 Released for Various Posts





