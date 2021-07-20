HPPSC RFO Admit Card 2021 Released for Range Forest Officers Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Download Link

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the posts of Range Forest Officers on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check direct link here.

HPPSC RFO Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the posts of Range Forest Officers, (RFO) Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Forest. Candidates can download also the instructions and other details for the written exam. All such candidates who have applied for the Range Forest Officers can download their HPPSC RFO Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.



Direct link for HPPSC RFO Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website for the written exam scheduled on 25-07-2021(Sunday) from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM. for Range Forest Officer post. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website along with the instructions for written exams.

In a bid to download their HPPSC RFO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website.

Candidates should note that keeping in view the lesser number of provisionally admitted candidates, the Commission has decided to conduct the Preliminary Examination/ Screening Test for the posts of Range Forest Officers, (RFO) Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Forest H.P.at three Stations i.e. Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala on 25-07-2021(Sunday).

All the provisionally admitted candidates can download HPPSC RFO Admit Card 2021 from the official website of HPPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: HPPSC RFO Admit Card 2021 for Range Forest Officers Post