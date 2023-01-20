HPSC HCS 2022 Interview Dates OUT, Check Details, Official Notification Here

Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the dates for the Personality test/Interview for HPSC HSC 2023. The exam was conducted for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as official Notification, Exam Dates and other details HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services.

HPSC HCS 2023 Interview Dates have been announced by the Haryana Public Service Commission on its official website i.e., http://hpsc.gov The interview will be conducted for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services.

Earlier the commission had released the list of candidates who have successfully cleared HPSC HCS Mains Examination on 17th January 2023.

The Personality Test/Viva Voice for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services will be held from 30th January 2023 to 5th February 2023. In the official notification it is mentioned that since UPSC is also conducting a personality test from 30th January so considering this the commission has decided that candidates who are appearing for the interview from 30th January to 5th February need to submit their interview letter and representation to ‘SR4-hpsc@hry.gov.in’ so that while the schedule for the interview is prepared, due care is taken by the commission.

This has to be done by the candidates latest by 23rd January 2023.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the official notification released by HPSC. However, Candidates can download the notification from the link given below.

HPSC HCS Interview Date 2023 Notification



How to Download the HPSC HCS 2023 Interview Dates Notification?

Go to the official website of HPSC HCS 2023 Click on the What’s New Section option present on home page There will be a link that appears as the Interview Schedule for the Posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Examination - 2021, click on it HPSC HCS 2023 official notification will appear on the screen.

The candidates appearing for HPSC Personality test must share the Interview letter and representation to the official mail id mentioned in the notification. This will prevent the overlapping of the interview. Candidates must complete this by 23rd January. For more details, aspirants must stay updated with the official website.