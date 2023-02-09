HPSC HCS Recruitment Notification 2023: Check Application Date, Exam Details Here

HPSC HCS Recruitment Notification 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission is looking to recruit candidates for Haryana Civil Service (HCS). Candidates can check Eligibility, Application Date, Exam Details, and Other Details Here

HPSC HCS Recruitment Notification 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is conducting d Haryana Civil Services (Ex. Br.) & Allied Services & other Services Common / Combined Exam 2022-23. HPSC HCS Exam is for the candidates who wish to serve for Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Traffic Manager (TM), District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), Assistant Employment Officer (AEO) and ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar in the state can apply online.

HPSC HCS Applications will be invited on the official website of the commission i.e. hpsc.gov.in. HPSC HCS 2023 Application window will be opened on 16 February 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves on or before 12 March 2023. The Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination.

HPSC HCS 2023 Overview

Organization Name Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Name of the Post Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO) District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), ‘A’ Class Tehsildar Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO) Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Traffic Manager (TM) District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO) Assistant Employment Officer (AEO) ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar Vacancies 95 Application Mode Online Selection Preliminary Examination Main Written Examination Personality Test/ Viva- Voce Official Website http://hpsc.gov.in

HPSC HCS Important Dates 2023

The candidates who are interested in HPSC Recruitment 2023 for Civil Service can check the application details below:

HPSC HCS Registration Starting Date 2023 16 February 2023 HPSC HCS Registration Last Date 2023 12 March 2023 HPSC HCS Exam Date 2023 May 2023 HPSC HCS Main Written Exam 2023 July/August 2023 HPSC HCS Personality Test/ Viva- Voce to be announced

HPSC HCS 2023 Notification

The commission has published the notice for recruitment of various posts through the Civil Service Exam 2023. The candidates can check the details related to HPSC HCS Vacancy 2023 through the PDF link provided below. They would be able to apply online, once the link is activated.

HPSC HCS Vacancy 2023

This year, the commission is filling up the 91 vacancies through Haryana Civil Service 2022 exam as follows:

Post Name Number of Vacancies HCS (Ex. Br.) 10 DSP 6 ETO 4 DFSC 2 A Class Tehsildar 4 ARCS 2 AETO 13 BDPO 8 TM 3 AEO 6 DFSO 2 ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar 35

HPSC HCS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - 27 years

HPSC HCS 2023 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Prelims Exam followed by the Mains Exam and Personality Test / Viva-voce.

HPSC HCS Prelims Exam 2023

There will be questions on objective: type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration

Subject Marks General Studies 100 Civil Services Aptitude Test 100

HPSC HCS Mains Exam 2023

Those who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for the mains exam.

Subject Marks English (including English Essay) 100 Hindi (including Hindi Essay) 100 General Studies 200 One optional subject 200

HPSC HCS Personality Test 2023

The personality test will be held for a total of 75 marks. The candidate will be interviewed by a Board. He/She will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the interview is to assess the suitability of the candidate for a career in public service, by a board of competent and unbiased observers. The test is intended to judge the mental caliber of a candidate. In broad terms, this is really an assessment of not only his intellectual qualities but also his social traits and his interest in current affairs. Some of the qualities to be judged are mental alertness, critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, balance or judgment, variety and depth of interest, the ability for social cohesion and leadership, intellectual and moral integrity

No candidate shall be called for the Viva-voce / Personality Test unless he/ she obtains at 45% marks in the aggregate of all written papers and a score of 33% marks each in Hindi (including Hindi Essay) in Devnagri script and English (including English essay) papers (compulsory papers).

The final selection shall be based on the merit list to be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Written Examination and Personality Test / Viva-Voce i.e. out of 675 marks

How to Apply for HPSC HCS Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 February to 16 February 2023.