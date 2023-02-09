HPSC HCS Recruitment Notification 2023: Check Application Date, Exam Details Here

HPSC HCS Recruitment Notification 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is conducting d Haryana Civil Services (Ex. Br.) & Allied Services & other Services Common / Combined Exam 2022-23. HPSC HCS Exam is for the candidates who wish to serve for Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Traffic Manager (TM), District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), Assistant Employment Officer (AEO) and ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar in the state can apply online.
HPSC HCS Applications will be invited on the official website of the commission i.e. hpsc.gov.in. HPSC HCS 2023 Application window will be opened on 16 February 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves on or before 12 March 2023. The Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination.
HPSC HCS 2023 Overview
|Organization Name
|Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
|Name of the Post
|
Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch)
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO)
District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), ‘A’ Class Tehsildar
Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS)
Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO)
Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO)
Traffic Manager (TM)
District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO)
Assistant Employment Officer (AEO) ‘A’ Class
Naib Tehsildar
|Vacancies
|95
|Application Mode
|Online
|Selection
|
Preliminary Examination
Main Written Examination
Personality Test/ Viva- Voce
|Official Website
|http://hpsc.gov.in
HPSC HCS Important Dates 2023
The candidates who are interested in HPSC Recruitment 2023 for Civil Service can check the application details below:
|HPSC HCS Registration Starting Date 2023
|16 February 2023
|HPSC HCS Registration Last Date 2023
|12 March 2023
|HPSC HCS Exam Date 2023
|May 2023
|HPSC HCS Main Written Exam 2023
|July/August 2023
|HPSC HCS Personality Test/ Viva- Voce
|to be announced
HPSC HCS 2023 Notification
The commission has published the notice for recruitment of various posts through the Civil Service Exam 2023. The candidates can check the details related to HPSC HCS Vacancy 2023 through the PDF link provided below. They would be able to apply online, once the link is activated.
|HPSC HCS Notification 2023 Download
|Click Here
|HPSC HCS Online Application Link 2023
|on 16 Feb 2023
HPSC HCS Vacancy 2023
This year, the commission is filling up the 91 vacancies through Haryana Civil Service 2022 exam as follows:
|Post Name
|Number of Vacancies
|HCS (Ex. Br.)
|10
|DSP
|6
|ETO
|4
|DFSC
|2
|A Class Tehsildar
|4
|ARCS
|2
|AETO
|13
|BDPO
|8
|TM
|3
|AEO
|6
|DFSO
|2
|‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar
|35
HPSC HCS 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 18 years
- Maximum Age Limit - 27 years
HPSC HCS 2023 Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of the Prelims Exam followed by the Mains Exam and Personality Test / Viva-voce.
HPSC HCS Prelims Exam 2023
There will be questions on objective: type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration
|Subject
|Marks
|General Studies
|100
|Civil Services Aptitude Test
|100
HPSC HCS Mains Exam 2023
Those who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for the mains exam.
|Subject
|Marks
|English (including English Essay)
|100
|Hindi (including Hindi Essay)
|100
|General Studies
|200
|One optional subject
|200
HPSC HCS Personality Test 2023
The personality test will be held for a total of 75 marks. The candidate will be interviewed by a Board. He/She will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the interview is to assess the suitability of the candidate for a career in public service, by a board of competent and unbiased observers. The test is intended to judge the mental caliber of a candidate. In broad terms, this is really an assessment of not only his intellectual qualities but also his social traits and his interest in current affairs. Some of the qualities to be judged are mental alertness, critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, balance or judgment, variety and depth of interest, the ability for social cohesion and leadership, intellectual and moral integrity
No candidate shall be called for the Viva-voce / Personality Test unless he/ she obtains at 45% marks in the aggregate of all written papers and a score of 33% marks each in Hindi (including Hindi Essay) in Devnagri script and English (including English essay) papers (compulsory papers).
The final selection shall be based on the merit list to be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Written Examination and Personality Test / Viva-Voce i.e. out of 675 marks
How to Apply for HPSC HCS Recruitment 2023 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 February to 16 February 2023.