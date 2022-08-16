HPSC Lecturer Result 2022 (Out) at hpsc.gov.in: Download PDF Link Here

HPSC Lecturer Result 2022: has been announced on Haryana Public Service Commission on the official website of the commission i.e. hpsc.gov.in: Candidates can download PDF from here.

HPSC Lecturer Result 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the recruitment test for the Posts of Lecturer (Group-B). The commission has prepared a list of shortlisted candidates for Lecturer In Applied Science, (Chemistry), Lecturer in Applied Science (English), Lecturer in Applied Science (Mathematics), Lecturer in Applied Science (Physics), Lecturer in Architecture, Lecturer in Automobile Engineering, Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, Lecturer in Computer Engineering, Lecturer in Electrical Engineering, Lecturer in Finance, Accounts & Audit, Lecturer in Food Technology, Lecturer in Foreman Instructor, Lecturer in Instrumentation And Control Engineering, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering and Lecturer in Pharmacy.

Candidates can download HPSC Result by visiting the official website or by clicking on HPSC Lecturer Result Link provided below:

Candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF will have to appear in the Viva. They will be informed separately through an announcement which will be displayed on the Commission,s website and also published in various newspapers.

The commission conducted the Lecturer (Group-B) Exam on 11 and 12 June 2022. A total of 437 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment for Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana, against advertisement number 11/2021.