HPSC PGT 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

HPSC PGT Syllabus 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission will be conducting the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 for the selection of eligible candidates against 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively). Candidates can apply online for HPSC PGT 2022 from 27th November to 25th December 2022.
Candidates appearing for the HPSC PGT 2022 will undergo a Written Test, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Exam. Meanwhile, candidates can check the detailed syllabus, topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme for HPSC PGT 2022 and begin their preparation.
HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
Check out the important dates pertaining to the HPSC PGT recruitment shared below:
Events
Dates
HPSC PGT Notification Release Date
19th November 2022
Opening Date of HPSC PGT Application Process
27th November 2022
Closing Date of HPSC PGT Application Process
25th December 2022
HPSC PGT Exam Pattern
The HPSC PGT exam is going to be conducted in pen and paper mode.
The board will ask eighty questions in the MCQ pattern
Out of the total, 80% weightage shall be given to the questions from the concerned subjects whereas the rest 20% shall be based on the Aptitude section.
As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be given for the wrong answer. There is no negative marking for the answers marked wrong.
The HPSC PGT syllabus has been prescribed for all the subjects by the commission. The candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam can resort to the subjects mentioned below for clearing the exam in a single attempt.
History
Subjects
Syllabus
Indian History\
Society & Economy - From Vedic till 7th century
Sultanate Era - The Defeat of the Hindu kingdom and the establishment
Mughal Period - 1526 to 1707(all aspects)a. Polity, b.Administration, c. Society, d. Economy
Medieval Period - Society and Culture with Special Reference to Bhakti Movement and Suf
Medieval Architecture- Delhi Sultanate and Muhal Period
The Advent of Europeans and the establishment of 5 British rule
British rule and its impact on the Indian economy
Revolt 1857 -a. Nature, b. Causes, c. Leadership, d. Events, e. Consequences, g. Impact.
Harappan Civilization
The rise of Magadha in relation to 16 Mahajanpadas
The Mauryas -a. Causes for its rise, b. Chandragupta Maurya Administration, c. The contribution of Ashoka, d. Decline and fall of the Mauryan Empire
The Guptas -a. Golden Period, b. Samudra Gupta, c. Chandragupta Vikramaditya etc, d. Administration, Religion, Trade & Commerce
The socio-religious reform movements and the rise of nationalism
The Indian freedom movement - 1885 to 1947
Constitution- a. Framing, b.Features, c.Working of the Constitution d. Adoption of the Constitution
History of the World
The Dark age - Feudalism in Europe. Manor State b. Decline
Renaissance and Reformation period in Europe
Capitalism and Mercantilism. Industrial Revolution, b. Imperialism and colonialism
China from 1840 to 1949
The rise of Ancient Civilizations with special reference to Mesopotamia
The rise of Islam
Japan 1840 to 1949
Computer Science
Subjects
Syllabus
Computer Systems Architecture
The Computer System
Operating System Overview
The Central Processing Unit-
Computer Arithmetic
Instruction Sets
Assembly Language
Reduced Instruction Set Computer
Operating system
Digital Electronics
Fundamental Concepts
Number system and Codes
Combinational Logic Design
Flip-Flops
Sequential Logic Designs
Programming Fundamentals
Basic Computer Organization
Problem Solving Approaches
Programming using a modern programming language such as Java, emphasizing the following notions
Programming Tools: Visual Basic
Introduction to Programming
OptionsStandard EXE, ActiveX DLL, ActiveX EXE, ActiveX Control, Active X Document EXE
Visual Basic Tool Box
Data Structures
Introduction to the object-based and object-oriental programming paradigms; records
abstract data types and objects
Data abstraction and internal representation; programming-in-the-large issues
Modularity and code reusability
Classes and packages
Graphical user interfaces; command-line arguments
Programming in C++
Object-Oriented ProgramminG
Implementation of Object Oriented Programming concepts in C++ => Constructor => Destructor => Inheritance (Extending Class)
Data File Handling
Pointers
Relational Database Management System
Database Management System
Creation of a Table/ Relation
Business Computing
More application areas of Databases
Advance Program
Development Methodology
Object Modelling
Client-Server Computing
Web Development
HTML/ DHTML
Web Page Authoring Using HTML
Concept and Importance of Document Object Model, Dynamic HTML document
Introduction to Cascading Style Sheet (CSS)
Basic Syntax; Creating and saving cascading style sheets.
Extensible Markup Language
English
Subjects
Syllabus
Reading Comprehension
Ability to comprehend,
Analyze and interpret unseen texts.
Three/four unseen reading passages may be set
Grammar and Usage
Ability to apply the knowledge of syntax and grammatical items & use them accurately in the context provided.
Determiners
Tenses
Clauses
Modals
Voice
Literature
Shakespeare’s works
Romantic period (e.g. Shelley, Wordsworth, Keats
Coleridge etc) 19th and 20th Century American and English Literature (e.g. Robert Frost
Hemmingway, Whitman, Hawthorne
Emily Dickinson, Bernard Shaw, Arthur Miller etc.) Modern Indian Writing in English (e.g. Anita Desai, Vikram Seth, Nissin Ezekiel, K N Daruwala
Ruskin Bond, R K Narayan
Mulk Raj Anand, Khushwant Singh etc)
Hindi
Subjects
Syllabus
Hindi Language
Pronoun.
Noun forms.
Verbal Ability.
Fill in the Blanks.
Translation of Sentences.
Grammar.
Usage of Words.
Error Detection.
Parts of Speech.
Vocabulary.
Comprehension etc
Urdu
Subjects
Syllabus
Urdu Language
Pronoun.
Noun forms.
Verbal Ability.
Fill in the Blanks.
Translation of Sentences.
Grammar.
Usage of Words.
Error Detection.
Parts of Speech.
Vocabulary.
Comprehension etc
Physics
Subjects
Syllabus
Physics
Work, energy, and power
Optics
Atoms & Nuclei
Laws of motion
Units and measurements
Gravitation
Current electricity
Electromagnetic induction
Semiconductor electronics, etc
Commerce
Subjects
Syllabus
Introduction to Business
Concepts, characteristics, objectives.
Classification of business as industry and commerce. Distinctive features of business
Business, profession and employment
Choice of Form of Organization
Form of Business Organization
Sole Proprietors
Joint Hindu Family
Partnership
Joint Stock Company and its formation
Cooperative organization
Business ownership
Private, public and Joint sector
Public Enterprises
Role dynamics of Public Sector
Global Enterprises (Multinational Companies)
Joint Ventures
Trade
Internal Trade Retail and Wholesale trade
Emerging modes of the business franchisee
E-business and Outsourcing
International Business
Business Finance
Sources – owners and borrowed fund
Sources of raising finance
Equity and preference Shares
GDR, ADR,
Debentures,
Bonds – Retained Profit, Public
Management
Concept, objectives,
Nature of management as Science
Art and Profession, levels,
Principles of Management general and scientific
Business Environment – meaning, importance, dimensions, changing business
Management Function
Planning
Organizing
Staffing, directing
Controlling and Coordination
Business Finance
Financial Management – meaning, scope, role and objectives, financial planning,
Capital structure
Leverage
Fixed and working capital – meaning and factors affecting its requirements
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
OK