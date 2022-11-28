HPSC PGT 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

HPSC PGT Registration 2022 open till 25th December 2022 for 4476 vacancies in Haryana & Mewat cadre. Check Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern.

HPSC PGT Syllabus 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission will be conducting the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 for the selection of eligible candidates against 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively). Candidates can apply online for HPSC PGT 2022 from 27th November to 25th December 2022.

Candidates appearing for the HPSC PGT 2022 will undergo a Written Test, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Exam. Meanwhile, candidates can check the detailed syllabus, topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme for HPSC PGT 2022 and begin their preparation.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates pertaining to the HPSC PGT recruitment shared below:

Events

Dates

HPSC PGT Notification Release Date

19th November 2022

Opening Date of HPSC PGT Application Process

27th November 2022

Closing Date of HPSC PGT Application Process

25th December 2022

HPSC PGT Exam Pattern

  • The HPSC PGT exam is going to be conducted in pen and paper mode.
  • The board will ask eighty questions in the MCQ pattern
  • Out of the total, 80% weightage shall be given to the questions from the concerned subjects whereas the rest 20% shall be based on the Aptitude section. 
  • As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be given for the wrong answer. There is no negative marking for the answers marked wrong.

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Questions from Concerned Subjects

60

120

Aptitude-based questions

20

40

Total

80

160

HPSC PGT Syllabus

The HPSC PGT syllabus has been prescribed for all the subjects by the commission. The candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam can resort to the subjects mentioned below for clearing the exam in a single attempt.

History

Subjects

Syllabus

Indian History\
  • Society & Economy - From Vedic till 7th century
  • Sultanate Era - The Defeat of the Hindu kingdom and the establishment
  • Mughal Period - 1526 to 1707(all aspects)a. Polity, b.Administration, c. Society, d. Economy
  • Medieval Period - Society and Culture with Special Reference to Bhakti Movement and Suf
  • Medieval Architecture- Delhi Sultanate and Muhal Period
  • The Advent of Europeans and the establishment of 5 British rule
  • British rule and its impact on the Indian economy
  • Revolt 1857 -a. Nature, b. Causes, c. Leadership, d. Events, e. Consequences, g. Impact.
  • Harappan Civilization 
  • The rise of Magadha in relation to 16 Mahajanpadas
  • The Mauryas -a. Causes for its rise, b. Chandragupta Maurya Administration, c. The contribution of Ashoka, d. Decline and fall of the Mauryan Empire
  • The Guptas -a. Golden Period, b. Samudra Gupta, c. Chandragupta Vikramaditya etc, d. Administration, Religion, Trade & Commerce
  • The socio-religious reform movements and the rise of nationalism
  • The Indian freedom movement - 1885 to 1947
  • Constitution- a. Framing, b.Features, c.Working of the Constitution d. Adoption of the Constitution 

History of the World
  • The Dark age - Feudalism in Europe. Manor State b. Decline
  • Renaissance and Reformation period in Europe
  • Capitalism and Mercantilism. Industrial Revolution, b. Imperialism and colonialism
  • China from 1840 to 1949
  • The rise of Ancient Civilizations with special reference to Mesopotamia 
  • The rise of Islam 
  • Japan 1840 to 1949

Computer Science

Subjects

Syllabus

Computer Systems Architecture
  • The Computer System
  • Operating System Overview
  • The Central Processing Unit-
  • Computer Arithmetic
  • Instruction Sets 
  • Assembly Language 
  • Reduced Instruction Set Computer

Operating system
  • Digital Electronics
  • Fundamental Concepts
  • Number system and Codes 
  • Combinational Logic Design
  • Flip-Flops
  • Sequential Logic Designs

Programming Fundamentals 
  • Basic Computer Organization 
  • Problem Solving Approaches 
  • Programming using a modern programming language such as Java, emphasizing the following notions 
  • Programming Tools: Visual Basic
  • Introduction to Programming
  • OptionsStandard EXE, ActiveX DLL, ActiveX EXE, ActiveX Control, Active X Document EXE 
  • Visual Basic Tool Box 

Data Structures
  • Introduction to the object-based and object-oriental programming paradigms; records
  • abstract data types and objects
  • Data abstraction and internal representation; programming-in-the-large issues
  • Modularity and code reusability
  • Classes and packages
  • Graphical user interfaces; command-line arguments 

Programming in C++ 
  • Object-Oriented ProgramminG
  • Implementation of Object Oriented Programming concepts in C++ => Constructor => Destructor => Inheritance (Extending Class) 
  • Data File Handling
  • Pointers 

Relational Database Management System 
  • Database Management System
  • Creation of a Table/ Relation
  • Business Computing
  • More application areas of Databases
  • Advance Program
  • Development Methodology
  • Object Modelling
  • Client-Server Computing 

Web Development
  • HTML/ DHTML
  • Web Page Authoring Using HTML
  • Concept and Importance of Document Object Model, Dynamic HTML document
  • Introduction to Cascading Style Sheet (CSS)
  • Basic Syntax; Creating and saving cascading style sheets. 
  • Extensible Markup Language

English

Subjects

Syllabus

Reading Comprehension
  • Ability to comprehend,
  • Analyze and interpret unseen texts. 
  • Three/four unseen reading passages may be set

Grammar and Usage 
  • Ability to apply the knowledge of syntax and grammatical items & use them accurately in the context provided.
  • Determiners 
  • Tenses 
  • Clauses 
  • Modals
  • Voice

Literature
  • Shakespeare’s works
  • Romantic period (e.g. Shelley, Wordsworth, Keats
  • Coleridge etc) 19th and 20th Century American and English Literature (e.g. Robert Frost
  • Hemmingway, Whitman, Hawthorne
  • Emily Dickinson, Bernard Shaw, Arthur Miller etc.) Modern Indian Writing in English (e.g. Anita Desai, Vikram Seth, Nissin Ezekiel, K N Daruwala
  • Ruskin Bond, R K Narayan
  • Mulk Raj Anand, Khushwant Singh etc) 

Hindi

Subjects

Syllabus

Hindi Language 
  • Pronoun.
  • Noun forms.
  • Verbal Ability.
  • Fill in the Blanks.
  • Translation of Sentences.
  • Grammar.
  • Usage of Words.
  • Error Detection.
  • Parts of Speech.
  • Vocabulary.
  • Comprehension etc

Urdu

Subjects

Syllabus

Urdu Language 
  • Pronoun.
  • Noun forms.
  • Verbal Ability.
  • Fill in the Blanks.
  • Translation of Sentences.
  • Grammar.
  • Usage of Words.
  • Error Detection.
  • Parts of Speech.
  • Vocabulary.
  • Comprehension etc

Physics

Subjects

Syllabus

Physics
  • Work, energy, and power
  • Optics
  • Atoms & Nuclei
  • Laws of motion
  • Units and measurements
  • Gravitation
  • Current electricity
  • Electromagnetic induction
  • Semiconductor electronics, etc

Commerce

Subjects

Syllabus

Introduction to Business 
  • Concepts, characteristics, objectives. 
  • Classification of business as industry and commerce. Distinctive features of business 
  • Business, profession and employment
  • Choice of Form of Organization 

Form of Business Organization 
  • Sole Proprietors
  • Joint Hindu Family
  • Partnership 
  • Joint Stock Company and its formation
  • Cooperative organization

Business ownership
  • Private, public and Joint sector
  • Public Enterprises
  • Role dynamics of Public Sector
  • Global Enterprises (Multinational Companies)
  • Joint Ventures

Trade
  • Internal Trade Retail and Wholesale trade
  • Emerging modes of the business franchisee
  • E-business and Outsourcing
  • International Business

Business Finance
  • Sources – owners and borrowed fund 
  • Sources of raising finance
  • Equity and preference Shares
  • GDR, ADR,
  • Debentures, 
  • Bonds – Retained Profit, Public

Management
  • Concept, objectives, 
  • Nature of management as Science
  • Art and Profession, levels, 
  • Principles of Management general and scientific
  • Business Environment – meaning, importance, dimensions, changing business

Management Function 
  • Planning
  • Organizing
  • Staffing, directing
  • Controlling and Coordination 

Business Finance
  • Financial Management – meaning, scope, role and objectives, financial planning,
  • Capital structure
  • Leverage
  • Fixed and working capital – meaning and factors affecting its requirements 

Financial Market
  • Money Market-nature
  • Instruments
  • Capital Market- Primary and secondary
  • Stock exchange, NSEI, OTCEI
  • Procedures, SEBI

Economics

Subjects

Syllabus

Social Science
  • Education 
  • Health and Environment 
  • Education – Status & System of Education 
  • Educational relevance and educational wastage
  • Privatization 
  • Inflation 
  • Agricultural performance 
  • Issues in Food Security in India 
  • Reforms in the Banking/ Financial sector 
  • The globalization of Economy 
  • Nature of Indian Economy 
  • Economic Under development 
  • Opening the Indian Economy 
  • Globalization 
  • Economic Reforms in India 
  • IMF & World Bank 
  • Regional Economic Cooperation 
  • Social Structure in India
  • Gender Issues Joint family system 
  • Social Infrastructure 

Maths

Subjects

Syllabus

Arithmetic
  • Numbers (natural numbers, 
  • whole numbers, integers, rational numbers, rational numbers, 
  • Irrational numbers and real numbers, complex numbers), average, 
  • Profit & loss, 
  • Simple interest, 
  • Unitary method,
  • Compound interest, length, mass
  • Capacity, time, 
  • Simple fractions, 
  • Decimal, percentage, ratio & proportion, 
  • Multiple & factor
  • Lowest common multiple & highest common factor, logarithm

Mensuration
  • Area & perimeter of triangle & quadrilateral
  • Surface area & volume of a cube
  • Cuboids, cone, sphere, cylinder etc.

Trigonometry
  • Trigonometrically functions
  • Identities and equations
  • Solution of triangles
  • Properties of Triangle
  • Height and distance
  • Inverse trigonometric functions.

Statistics
  • Mean
  • Median
  • Mode
  • Measures of dispersion
  • Range
  • Bar Diagram
  • Mean Deviation
  • Variance and Standard Deviation
  • Analysis of frequency Distributions
  • Permutation and combination, probability. 

Mathematical Reasoning
  • New statement from Old
  • Statements
  • Special Words/Phrases
  • Implication 
  • Validating Statements. 

Sequences and Series
  • Geometric progression
  • Arithmetic progression, harmonic, 
  • Progression, special series, 
  • Exponential and logarithmic series.

Determinants and Matrices 
  • Definition & types, 
  • Application of determinants operations on matrices and commutative laws, 
  • Area of a triangle etc. transpose, co adjacent and inverse matrix, 
  • Application of matrices for solving linear equations, Symmetric Matrix, 
  • Skew Symmetric Matrix. 

Geometry
  • Angle & their types, Triangle –types & properties
  • Parallel lines. quadrilateral – types & properties, 
  • Parallel lines, Congruence of triangles,
  • Theorems on Triangle, quadrilateral & circle and questions based on theorems,
  • Geometrical shapes, 
  • Constructions & properties.

Coordinate Geometry
  • Coordinates of a point, 
  • Pairs of lines, line, 
  • Conic section, circle and family of Circles, three-dimensional geometry, sphere. 

Chemistry

Subjects

Syllabus

Chemistry 
  • Chemistry in everyday life, etc
  • Atomic structure
  • Biomolecules
  • Environmental chemistry
  • Fundamentals of Chemistry
  • Solutions
  • Thermodynamics
  • States of the matter: gasses and liquids

HPSC PGT 2022 Apply Online Link

