HPSC PGT 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

HPSC PGT Syllabus 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission will be conducting the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 for the selection of eligible candidates against 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively). Candidates can apply online for HPSC PGT 2022 from 27th November to 25th December 2022.

Candidates appearing for the HPSC PGT 2022 will undergo a Written Test, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Exam. Meanwhile, candidates can check the detailed syllabus, topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme for HPSC PGT 2022 and begin their preparation.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates pertaining to the HPSC PGT recruitment shared below:

Events Dates HPSC PGT Notification Release Date 19th November 2022 Opening Date of HPSC PGT Application Process 27th November 2022 Closing Date of HPSC PGT Application Process 25th December 2022

HPSC PGT Exam Pattern

The HPSC PGT exam is going to be conducted in pen and paper mode.

The board will ask eighty questions in the MCQ pattern

Out of the total, 80% weightage shall be given to the questions from the concerned subjects whereas the rest 20% shall be based on the Aptitude section.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be given for the wrong answer. There is no negative marking for the answers marked wrong.

Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Questions from Concerned Subjects 60 120 Aptitude-based questions 20 40 Total 80 160

HPSC PGT Syllabus

The HPSC PGT syllabus has been prescribed for all the subjects by the commission. The candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam can resort to the subjects mentioned below for clearing the exam in a single attempt.

History

Subjects Syllabus Indian History\ Society & Economy - From Vedic till 7th century

Sultanate Era - The Defeat of the Hindu kingdom and the establishment

Mughal Period - 1526 to 1707(all aspects)a. Polity, b.Administration, c. Society, d. Economy

Medieval Period - Society and Culture with Special Reference to Bhakti Movement and Suf

Medieval Architecture- Delhi Sultanate and Muhal Period

The Advent of Europeans and the establishment of 5 British rule

British rule and its impact on the Indian economy

Revolt 1857 -a. Nature, b. Causes, c. Leadership, d. Events, e. Consequences, g. Impact.

Harappan Civilization

The rise of Magadha in relation to 16 Mahajanpadas

The Mauryas -a. Causes for its rise, b. Chandragupta Maurya Administration, c. The contribution of Ashoka, d. Decline and fall of the Mauryan Empire

The Guptas -a. Golden Period, b. Samudra Gupta, c. Chandragupta Vikramaditya etc, d. Administration, Religion, Trade & Commerce

The socio-religious reform movements and the rise of nationalism

The Indian freedom movement - 1885 to 1947

Constitution- a. Framing, b.Features, c.Working of the Constitution d. Adoption of the Constitution History of the World The Dark age - Feudalism in Europe. Manor State b. Decline

Renaissance and Reformation period in Europe

Capitalism and Mercantilism. Industrial Revolution, b. Imperialism and colonialism

China from 1840 to 1949

The rise of Ancient Civilizations with special reference to Mesopotamia

The rise of Islam

Japan 1840 to 1949

Computer Science

Subjects Syllabus Computer Systems Architecture The Computer System

Operating System Overview The Central Processing Unit-

Computer Arithmetic

Instruction Sets

Assembly Language

Reduced Instruction Set Computer Operating system Digital Electronics

Fundamental Concepts

Number system and Codes

Combinational Logic Design

Flip-Flops

Sequential Logic Designs Programming Fundamentals Basic Computer Organization

Problem Solving Approaches

Programming using a modern programming language such as Java, emphasizing the following notions Programming Tools: Visual Basic

Introduction to Programming

OptionsStandard EXE, ActiveX DLL, ActiveX EXE, ActiveX Control, Active X Document EXE

Visual Basic Tool Box Data Structures Introduction to the object-based and object-oriental programming paradigms; records

abstract data types and objects

Data abstraction and internal representation; programming-in-the-large issues

Modularity and code reusability

Classes and packages

Graphical user interfaces; command-line arguments Programming in C++ Object-Oriented ProgramminG

Implementation of Object Oriented Programming concepts in C++ => Constructor => Destructor => Inheritance (Extending Class)

Data File Handling

Pointers Relational Database Management System Database Management System

Creation of a Table/ Relation Business Computing

More application areas of Databases

Advance Program

Development Methodology

Object Modelling

Client-Server Computing Web Development HTML/ DHTML

Web Page Authoring Using HTML

Concept and Importance of Document Object Model, Dynamic HTML document

Introduction to Cascading Style Sheet (CSS)

Basic Syntax; Creating and saving cascading style sheets.

Extensible Markup Language

English

Subjects Syllabus Reading Comprehension Ability to comprehend,

Analyze and interpret unseen texts.

Three/four unseen reading passages may be set Grammar and Usage Ability to apply the knowledge of syntax and grammatical items & use them accurately in the context provided.

Determiners

Tenses

Clauses

Modals

Voice Literature Shakespeare’s works

Romantic period (e.g. Shelley, Wordsworth, Keats

Coleridge etc) 19th and 20th Century American and English Literature (e.g. Robert Frost

Hemmingway, Whitman, Hawthorne

Emily Dickinson, Bernard Shaw, Arthur Miller etc.) Modern Indian Writing in English (e.g. Anita Desai, Vikram Seth, Nissin Ezekiel, K N Daruwala

Ruskin Bond, R K Narayan

Mulk Raj Anand, Khushwant Singh etc)

Hindi

Subjects Syllabus Hindi Language Pronoun.

Noun forms.

Verbal Ability.

Fill in the Blanks.

Translation of Sentences.

Grammar.

Usage of Words.

Error Detection.

Parts of Speech.

Vocabulary.

Comprehension etc

Urdu

Subjects Syllabus Urdu Language Pronoun.

Noun forms.

Verbal Ability.

Fill in the Blanks.

Translation of Sentences.

Grammar.

Usage of Words.

Error Detection.

Parts of Speech.

Vocabulary.

Comprehension etc

Physics

Subjects Syllabus Physics Work, energy, and power

Optics

Atoms & Nuclei

Laws of motion

Units and measurements

Gravitation

Current electricity

Electromagnetic induction

Semiconductor electronics, etc

Commerce

Subjects Syllabus Introduction to Business Concepts, characteristics, objectives.

Classification of business as industry and commerce. Distinctive features of business

Business, profession and employment

Choice of Form of Organization Form of Business Organization Sole Proprietors

Joint Hindu Family

Partnership

Joint Stock Company and its formation

Cooperative organization Business ownership Private, public and Joint sector

Public Enterprises

Role dynamics of Public Sector

Global Enterprises (Multinational Companies)

Joint Ventures Trade Internal Trade Retail and Wholesale trade

Emerging modes of the business franchisee

E-business and Outsourcing

International Business Business Finance Sources – owners and borrowed fund

Sources of raising finance

Equity and preference Shares

GDR, ADR,

Debentures,

Bonds – Retained Profit, Public Management Concept, objectives,

Nature of management as Science

Art and Profession, levels,

Principles of Management general and scientific

Business Environment – meaning, importance, dimensions, changing business Management Function Planning

Organizing

Staffing, directing

Controlling and Coordination Business Finance Financial Management – meaning, scope, role and objectives, financial planning,

Capital structure

Leverage

Fixed and working capital – meaning and factors affecting its requirements Financial Market Money Market-nature

Instruments

Capital Market- Primary and secondary

Stock exchange, NSEI, OTCEI

Procedures, SEBI

Economics

Subjects Syllabus Social Science Education

Health and Environment

Education – Status & System of Education

Educational relevance and educational wastage

Privatization

Inflation

Agricultural performance

Issues in Food Security in India

Reforms in the Banking/ Financial sector

The globalization of Economy

Nature of Indian Economy

Economic Under development

Opening the Indian Economy

Globalization

Economic Reforms in India

IMF & World Bank

Regional Economic Cooperation

Social Structure in India

Gender Issues Joint family system

Social Infrastructure

Maths

Subjects Syllabus Arithmetic Numbers (natural numbers,

whole numbers, integers, rational numbers, rational numbers,

Irrational numbers and real numbers, complex numbers), average,

Profit & loss,

Simple interest,

Unitary method,

Compound interest, length, mass

Capacity, time,

Simple fractions,

Decimal, percentage, ratio & proportion,

Multiple & factor

Lowest common multiple & highest common factor, logarithm Mensuration Area & perimeter of triangle & quadrilateral

Surface area & volume of a cube

Cuboids, cone, sphere, cylinder etc. Trigonometry Trigonometrically functions

Identities and equations

Solution of triangles

Properties of Triangle

Height and distance

Inverse trigonometric functions. Statistics Mean

Median

Mode

Measures of dispersion

Range

Bar Diagram

Mean Deviation

Variance and Standard Deviation

Analysis of frequency Distributions

Permutation and combination, probability. Mathematical Reasoning New statement from Old

Statements

Special Words/Phrases

Implication

Validating Statements. Sequences and Series Geometric progression

Arithmetic progression, harmonic,

Progression, special series,

Exponential and logarithmic series. Determinants and Matrices Definition & types,

Application of determinants operations on matrices and commutative laws,

Area of a triangle etc. transpose, co adjacent and inverse matrix,

Application of matrices for solving linear equations, Symmetric Matrix,

Skew Symmetric Matrix. Geometry Angle & their types, Triangle –types & properties

Parallel lines. quadrilateral – types & properties,

Parallel lines, Congruence of triangles,

Theorems on Triangle, quadrilateral & circle and questions based on theorems,

Geometrical shapes,

Constructions & properties. Coordinate Geometry Coordinates of a point,

Pairs of lines, line,

Conic section, circle and family of Circles, three-dimensional geometry, sphere.

Chemistry

Subjects Syllabus Chemistry Chemistry in everyday life, etc

Atomic structure

Biomolecules

Environmental chemistry

Fundamentals of Chemistry

Solutions

Thermodynamics

States of the matter: gasses and liquids

