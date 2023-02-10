JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

HPSC PGT 2022: Check Detailed Subject-wise Important Topics, Download PDF

HPSC PGT 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held in February 2023 for recruitment of 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively).

HPSC PGT Important Topics 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission is conducting the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 for filling up 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively). Candidates shall undergo three rounds of selection which include a Written Test, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Exam.

In the Written Test, candidates shall be asked multiple choice questions (MCQs) from Concerned Subjects, and from the topic of Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Awareness, General mental ability, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, Decision making and problem-solving, Basic numeracy, Data interpretation and the questions related to History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Culture of Haryana.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates

HPSC PGT Notification Release Date

19th November 2022

Opening Date of HPSC PGT Application Process

27th November 2022

Closing Date of HPSC PGT Application Process

25th December 2022

HPSC PGT Exam Date 2022

2nd/3rd February 2023

HPSC PGT Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Questions from Concerned Subjects

60

120

Aptitude-based questions

20

40

Total

80

160

HPSC PGT Marking Scheme 2022

There will be a total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The paper shall be bilingual. All questions carry equal marks. Each question will have 5 options. The fifth option will be meant for situations where a candidate intends to leave the question un-attempted.

Negative marking shall be applicable. 1/4th marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer. In case, a candidate neither attempts a question nor darkens the fifth option then 1/4th marks shall be deducted.

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 50 percent marks in case of the General category and 45 percent marks in case of the reserve category in the written exam to be eligible to qualify for the interview stage.

HPSC PGT 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

HPSC PGT Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

HPSC PGT 2022 Important Topics Subject-wise

Candidates appearing for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 can check below subject-wise important topics.

HPSC PGT Subjects

Mewat Cadre

Haryana Cadre

HPSC PGT History

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT Mathematics

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT Commerce

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT Computer Science

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT Fine Arts

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT History

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT Music

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT Political Science

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT Physical Education

Download PDF

Download PDF

HPSC PGT Biology

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT Chemistry

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT Urdu

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT Sociology

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT Psychology

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT Home Science

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT English

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT Economics

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT Physics

Download PDF

-

HPSC PGT Geography

Download PDF

-

For HPSC PGT Admit Card 2022, Click Here

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies are there in HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 is being held for 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively).

Q2. What is the exam date for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

HPSC PGT 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held in February 2023. Only candidates who clear the written exam shall be shortlisted for Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Exam.
