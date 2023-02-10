HPSC PGT 2022: Check Detailed Subject-wise Important Topics, Download PDF

HPSC PGT 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held in February 2023 for recruitment of 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively).

In the Written Test, candidates shall be asked multiple choice questions (MCQs) from Concerned Subjects, and from the topic of Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Awareness, General mental ability, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, Decision making and problem-solving, Basic numeracy, Data interpretation and the questions related to History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Culture of Haryana.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates HPSC PGT Notification Release Date 19th November 2022 Opening Date of HPSC PGT Application Process 27th November 2022 Closing Date of HPSC PGT Application Process 25th December 2022 HPSC PGT Exam Date 2022 2nd/3rd February 2023

HPSC PGT Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Questions from Concerned Subjects 60 120 Aptitude-based questions 20 40 Total 80 160

HPSC PGT Marking Scheme 2022

There will be a total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The paper shall be bilingual. All questions carry equal marks. Each question will have 5 options. The fifth option will be meant for situations where a candidate intends to leave the question un-attempted.

Negative marking shall be applicable. 1/4th marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer. In case, a candidate neither attempts a question nor darkens the fifth option then 1/4th marks shall be deducted.

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 50 percent marks in case of the General category and 45 percent marks in case of the reserve category in the written exam to be eligible to qualify for the interview stage.

HPSC PGT 2022 Important Topics Subject-wise

Candidates appearing for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 can check below subject-wise important topics.

