HPSC PGT Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

HPSC PGT Eligibility Criteria 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the HPSC PGT 2022 Eligibility Criteria for the rest of Haryana Cadre and Mewat Cadre along with the detailed official notification PDF. A total of 4476 vacancies have been announced of which applications are invited for the recruitment of 3863 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects for Rest of Haryana Cadre and 613 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects for Rest of Mewat Cadre. Candidates applying for the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 should make sure that they meet all eligibility criteria before applying online.

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 from 21st November to 12th December 2022. Only the candidates who are found eligible will be called to participate in the HPSC selection process.

Candidates will be selected for HPSC PGT 2022 based on their performance in the written exam followed by an interview round & document verification. Read this article to know about the HPSC PGT eligibility criteria in a detailed manner.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates pertaining to the HPSC PGT recruitment shared below:

Events Dates HPSC PGT Notification Release Date 19th November 2022 Opening Date of HPSC PGT Application Process 21st November 2022 Closing Date of HPSC PGT Application Process 12th December 2022

HPSC PGT Eligibility Criteria 2022

Nationality

For this HPSC PGT recruitment, a candidate must be either:

a citizen of lndia, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 to permanently settle in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d), and (e) shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for HPSC PGT 2022 should not be less than 18 years and not more than 42 years, as on 12th December 2022.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

The relaxation in maximum age for various categories is as follows:

Category HPSC Age Limit/Relaxation Scheduled Castes of Haryana 5 years Backward Classes of Haryana 5 years Disabled Persons who are covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 10 years relaxation in age (+5 years if Pwd applicant belongs to S/Caste, S/Tribe, B/Classes, EWS Category) subject to maximum 52 years. Wives of military personnel who are disabled while in military service 5 years Widowed or legally divorced women 5 years Unmarried Women 5 years Judicially separated women residing separately for more than two years from the date as prescribed for the purpose of age for candidates of other categories 5 years Ex-serviceman including Short Service Commissioned and Emergency Commissioned Officer’s Relaxation in age to the extent of his military service added by three years provided: (a) he has rendered continuous military service for a period of not less than six months before his release (b) he was released otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency. Persons who have already worked or presently working on adhoc/contract/work-charged/daily wages basis in any Department/Board/Corporation of Haryana Government Relaxation in age equal to the number of completed years only excluding the period of break, if any, including any other age relaxation admissible, if any, subject to maximum age of 52 years

Educational Qualification

Candidates must fulfill the following HPSC PGT educational qualification when applying for the post. Below points are the common educational criteria for all posts.

Master's Degree in the concerned field with at least 50% marks and B. Ed from a recognized university

Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) /School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET)

Consistent good academic record.

Check the post-wise educational qualification below:

Post Educational Qualification PGT Biology M.Sc Zoology/Botany/Bio-Sciences/Bio-Chemistry/Genetics/Micro Biology/Planet Physiology/Bio-Technology/Life Sciences/Molecular Bio with at least 50% provided that the applicant had studied Botany & Zoology at Graduation level and B.Ed from a recognized university. PGT Chemistry MSc. Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT Commerce M.com with Accounting/Cost Accounting/Financial Accounting as a major subject with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university. Holders of degree of M.Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible. PGT Computer Science M.Sc. Computer Science (Regular two year course) / MCA (Regular three year course) / BE/B.Tech Computer Science/Computer Engg. /IT (Regular course) with 55% aggregate marks from a recognized university PGT Economics M.A. Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from a recognized university PGT English M.A. English with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT Fine Arts M.A. Fine Arts with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT Geography M.A. Geography with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from a recognized university PGT Hindi M.A. Hindi with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT History M.A. History with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT Home Science M.A. Home Science with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT Mathematics M.A./ M.Sc Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics with Mathematics as one of the subjects at Graduation level with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT Music M.A. Music with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT Physical Education M.A. Physical Education or M.P.Ed. with at least 50% marks and Bachelors of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed) or its equivalent from recognized university PGT Physics M.Sc. Physics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics/Electronics Physics with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from a recognized university PGT Political Science M.A. Political Science with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from a recognized university PGT Psychology M.A. Psychology with at least 50% marks and B.Ed from recognized university PGT Sociology M.A. Sociology with atleast 50% marks and B.Ed from a recognized university PGT Urdu M.A. Urdu with atleast 50% marks and B.Ed from recognised university

HPSC PGT 2022 Reservation

The benefit of reservation can be availed by only those SC/BC-A/BC-B/ EWS/ PwBD/ESM category candidates who are domiciles in Haryana State

The women candidates who wish to avail the reservation benefit under SC/BC-A/BC-B category are required to produce the caste certificate issued by the competent Authority

The candidates of reserved categories of Haryana for which no post is available /reserved, if any, can apply for the posts of General category subject to fulfillment of all the eligibility criteria as meant for General category candidates, except fee. Such candidates must submit their caste certificate for claim fee concession.

The reserved category candidates belonging to other States will be considered as General/Unreserved category candidates.

HPSC PGT 2022 Number of Attempts

There is no restriction on the number of attempts in the HPSC PGT recruitment. Candidates can apply for all the notified posts till they are satisfying all the eligibility and other factors.

The eligibility of the aspirants shall be confirmed by the recruitment officials during the document verification. Also, if the candidates will fail to satisfy any of the HPSC PGT eligibility, then it will lead to the disqualification of their candidature.

