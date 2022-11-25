HPSC PGT Registration 2022: Check Important Dates, How to Apply Online, Vacancies

HPSC PGT Registration Process 2022 Open From 21st November till 12th December 2022 for 4476 vacancies in the Haryana Cadre and Mewat Cadre.

HPSC PGT Registration 2022: Check Important Dates, How to Apply Online, Vacancies
HPSC PGT Registration 2022: Check Important Dates, How to Apply Online, Vacancies

HPSC PGT Application 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a total of 4476 vacancies of which 3863 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects for Rest of Haryana Cadre and 613 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects for Rest of Mewat Cadre. HPSC PGT Application 2022 will be open from 21st November till 12th December 2022.

All the eligible candidates should apply for the PGT recruitment on or before the last date in order to appear in the recruitment process. The HPSC PGT selection process comprises three stages i.e written exam followed by an interview round & document verification. Check out this article to know the steps to apply for the HPSC PGT Registration process.

HPSC PGT 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the table shared below to know the important dates pertaining to the HPSC PGT registration process:

Events

Dates

HPSC PGT Notification Release Date

19th November 2022

HPSC PGT Application Process Start Date

21st November 2022

Last Date to Submit HPSC PGT Application Process

12th December 2022

HPSC PGT Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates must make sure that they fulfill all the HPSC PGT Eligibility criteria before applying for the post. Check the eligibility criteria for HPSC Post Graduate Teachers recruitment shared below:

Age Limit

18-42 years

Educational Qualifications

Master's Degree in the concerned subject with minimum 50% marks and BEd from a recognized university.

Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Nationality

Citizen of India

Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria for HPSC PGT 2022 Here

HPSC PGT Vacancy 2022

Post Name

ROH Vacancy

Mewat Vacancy

HPSC PGT Commerce

180

7

HPSC PGT Computer Science

1633

78

HPSC PGT Fine Arts

580

17

HPSC PGT History

220

53

HPSC PGT Maths

250

65

HPSC PGT Music

80

3

HPSC PGT Physical Education

680

45

HPSC PGT Political Science

240

47

HPSC PGT Biology

  

60

HPSC PGT Chemistry

  

38

HPSC PGT Economics

  

7

HPSC PGT English

  

73

HPSC PGT Geography

  

1

HPSC PGT Hindi

  

70

HPSC PGT Home Science

  

1

HPSC PGT Physics

  

24

HPSC PGT Psychology

  

1

HPSC PGT Sociology

  

2

HPSC PGT Urdu

  

21

Total

3863

613

Grand Total

4476

How to Apply for HPSC PGT 2022?

Candidates are required to apply on either through the HPSC PGT Application Form 2022 link provided below or visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and follow the steps mentioned below. The link to apply online will be valid till 12th December 2022 (11:55 PM).

Step 1: Go to the official HPSC website.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” link for the respective advertisement.

Step 3: Next, tap the “New Registration” button. Applicants are advised to submit only single application.

Step 4: Fill out the required details to complete the registration process. Candidates are advised to fill out their application forms carefully such as Name, Father's/Mother's name, Date of birth, Category, Qualification, Marks Obtained, Passing Year, Photo, Signature, Details & Fees, etc. The candidate should mention the Category to which he belongs in the application form.

Step 5: Then, log in with the credentials and fill out the asked details in the application form.

Step 6: Next, upload the documents and pay the prescribed fees.

Step 7: Download or take the printout of the HPSC PGT application form for future reference.

HPSC PGT Application 2022: Documents Required

Candidates are required to upload the following documents in the HPSC PGT Application Form to complete the application process:

  • Scanned Photo duly signed by the Candidate
  • Scanned Signatures of the Candidate
  • Scanned copies of degrees and mark sheets of Educational Qualifications.
  • Scanned copy of Caste Certificate 
  • Scanned copy of Aadhar and Parivaar Pehchaan Patra duly signed by the candidate
  • Scanned copy of Haryana Domicile Certificate
  • Scanned copy of PwBD Certificate (For PwBD)
  • Scanned copy of NOC from Department (For Haryana Govt Employees who have signed Bond)
  • Scanned copy of proof of having worked on adhoc/contract/work-charged/daily wages basis in any Department/Board/Corporation of Haryana Government (For candidates claiming age relaxation benefit).

HPSC PGT Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay the HPSC PGT application fees via Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card. Fee will not be refunded to those candidates who did not appear in the Recruitment test. Applications without the fee payment will be rejected. The category-wise application fee details are as follow:

Category

Application Fees

(i) For Male candidates of the General category including the Dependent Son of an Ex-Serviceman of Haryana

 

(ii) For Male candidates of the General and all reserved categories of other States

 

 

Rs 1000/-

(i) For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States.

 

(ii) For all the Female Candidates of the General Category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only

 

 

Rs 250/-

(i) For Male & Female Candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ ESM categories of Haryana only

 

(ii) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

 

 

Rs 250/-

For all the Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only.

NIL

We hope this article on the HPSC PGT Registration Process in detail was helpful for all the candidates. They are advised to enter the correct details in the application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

HPSC PGT Application Form 2022

FAQ

Q1. What is the last date to submit the HPSC PGT application form 2022?

The last date to submit the HPSC PGT application form is 12th December 2022.

Q2 What is the selection process for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

The HPSC PGT selection process includes stages, a Written Exam followed by an Interview round and a Document Verification round.

Q3. What is the age limit to apply for the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

As per the official notification, the age of candidates must be between 18-42 years when applying for the PGT post.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play