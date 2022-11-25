HPSC PGT Registration 2022: Check Important Dates, How to Apply Online, Vacancies

HPSC PGT Registration Process 2022 Open From 21st November till 12th December 2022 for 4476 vacancies in the Haryana Cadre and Mewat Cadre.

HPSC PGT Application 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a total of 4476 vacancies of which 3863 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects for Rest of Haryana Cadre and 613 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects for Rest of Mewat Cadre. HPSC PGT Application 2022 will be open from 21st November till 12th December 2022.

All the eligible candidates should apply for the PGT recruitment on or before the last date in order to appear in the recruitment process. The HPSC PGT selection process comprises three stages i.e written exam followed by an interview round & document verification. Check out this article to know the steps to apply for the HPSC PGT Registration process.

HPSC PGT 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the table shared below to know the important dates pertaining to the HPSC PGT registration process:

Events Dates HPSC PGT Notification Release Date 19th November 2022 HPSC PGT Application Process Start Date 21st November 2022 Last Date to Submit HPSC PGT Application Process 12th December 2022

HPSC PGT Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates must make sure that they fulfill all the HPSC PGT Eligibility criteria before applying for the post. Check the eligibility criteria for HPSC Post Graduate Teachers recruitment shared below:

Age Limit 18-42 years Educational Qualifications Master's Degree in the concerned subject with minimum 50% marks and BEd from a recognized university. Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subjects. Nationality Citizen of India

Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria for HPSC PGT 2022 Here

HPSC PGT Vacancy 2022

Post Name ROH Vacancy Mewat Vacancy HPSC PGT Commerce 180 7 HPSC PGT Computer Science 1633 78 HPSC PGT Fine Arts 580 17 HPSC PGT History 220 53 HPSC PGT Maths 250 65 HPSC PGT Music 80 3 HPSC PGT Physical Education 680 45 HPSC PGT Political Science 240 47 HPSC PGT Biology 60 HPSC PGT Chemistry 38 HPSC PGT Economics 7 HPSC PGT English 73 HPSC PGT Geography 1 HPSC PGT Hindi 70 HPSC PGT Home Science 1 HPSC PGT Physics 24 HPSC PGT Psychology 1 HPSC PGT Sociology 2 HPSC PGT Urdu 21 Total 3863 613 Grand Total 4476

How to Apply for HPSC PGT 2022?

Candidates are required to apply on either through the HPSC PGT Application Form 2022 link provided below or visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and follow the steps mentioned below. The link to apply online will be valid till 12th December 2022 (11:55 PM).

Step 1: Go to the official HPSC website.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” link for the respective advertisement.

Step 3: Next, tap the “New Registration” button. Applicants are advised to submit only single application.

Step 4: Fill out the required details to complete the registration process. Candidates are advised to fill out their application forms carefully such as Name, Father's/Mother's name, Date of birth, Category, Qualification, Marks Obtained, Passing Year, Photo, Signature, Details & Fees, etc. The candidate should mention the Category to which he belongs in the application form.

Step 5: Then, log in with the credentials and fill out the asked details in the application form.

Step 6: Next, upload the documents and pay the prescribed fees.

Step 7: Download or take the printout of the HPSC PGT application form for future reference.

HPSC PGT Application 2022: Documents Required

Candidates are required to upload the following documents in the HPSC PGT Application Form to complete the application process:

Scanned Photo duly signed by the Candidate

Scanned Signatures of the Candidate

Scanned copies of degrees and mark sheets of Educational Qualifications.

Scanned copy of Caste Certificate

Scanned copy of Aadhar and Parivaar Pehchaan Patra duly signed by the candidate

Scanned copy of Haryana Domicile Certificate

Scanned copy of PwBD Certificate (For PwBD)

Scanned copy of NOC from Department (For Haryana Govt Employees who have signed Bond)

Scanned copy of proof of having worked on adhoc/contract/work-charged/daily wages basis in any Department/Board/Corporation of Haryana Government (For candidates claiming age relaxation benefit).

HPSC PGT Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay the HPSC PGT application fees via Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card. Fee will not be refunded to those candidates who did not appear in the Recruitment test. Applications without the fee payment will be rejected. The category-wise application fee details are as follow:

Category Application Fees (i) For Male candidates of the General category including the Dependent Son of an Ex-Serviceman of Haryana (ii) For Male candidates of the General and all reserved categories of other States Rs 1000/- (i) For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States. (ii) For all the Female Candidates of the General Category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only Rs 250/- (i) For Male & Female Candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ ESM categories of Haryana only (ii) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Rs 250/- For all the Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only. NIL

We hope this article on the HPSC PGT Registration Process in detail was helpful for all the candidates. They are advised to enter the correct details in the application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

HPSC PGT Application Form 2022