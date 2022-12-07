HSSC CET Answer Key 2022 (Soon): Check PDF and Answer Sheet Updates Here

HSSC CET Answer Key 2022 will be released soon by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on its website. Check Updates Here.

HSSC CET Answer Key 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release the answer key of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 Group C, online, on hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in and hssc.gov.in. HSSC CET Answer Ket PDFs are expected this week. HSSC CET was held for two days on i.e. on 05 November and 06 November 2022 across the state of Haryana. The written exam was held in two shifts one in the morning i.e. from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM and in the evening i.e. from 3:00 PM to 4:45 PM. Participants can check HSSC CET Answer Key updates on the mentioned websites.

HSSC CET 2022 was held in offline mode. Aspirants were given 70 questions on General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, and Hindi and 30 questions on Haryana General Knowledge and had to be completed in 1 hour and 45 minutes. Each correct consists of 1 mark. According to the students, the questions were easy to moderate. Aspirants should note that there will be no negative marking in the exam.

Once the answer keys are available, students would be able to calculate their probable result.

What is HSSC CET Result Date ?

The result is expected to be released in the month of January 2023. The commission will upload the marks of the participants of the said exam.

The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest information regarding the answer key, answer sheet and result.