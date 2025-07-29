HSSC CET Group D Notification 2025 Releasing Soon at hssc.gov.in, Check Post Details, Fees, Eligibility and More

Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to release the Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025 Soon on its official website, hssc.gov.in, a test will be conducted to fill positions such as Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Sweeper and other Group D posts.

In the recent update, HSSSC Chairman Himmat Singh has released the video on his official youtube channel regarding the release of Haryana CET Group D posts and urged candidates to stay prepared with relevant documents.

Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025: Overview

HSSC has already conducted the Haryana CET Group D exam, which is conducted to recruit eligible candidates in the Haryana Government for Group D posts. Candidates need to apply separately for Haryana Group D Vacancies 2025 and the marks scored by them in the Haryana CET exam will be used to prepare the merit list. Check the table below for Haryana CET Group Notification 2025 Key Highlights