HSSC CET Group D Notification 2025 Releasing Soon at hssc.gov.in, Check Post Details, Fees, Eligibility and More

Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025: The HSSC will soon release HSSC CET Group D 2025 notification on its official website, hssc.gov.in, as confirmed by HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh, via Youtube, To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed class 10th and must be between 18 and 42 year.

ByMohd Salman
Jul 29, 2025, 16:44 IST
Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025 Soon
Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025 Soon

Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to release the Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025 Soon on its official website, hssc.gov.in, a test will be conducted to fill positions such as Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Sweeper and other Group D posts.
In the recent update, HSSSC Chairman Himmat Singh has released the video on his official youtube channel regarding the release of Haryana CET Group D posts and urged candidates to stay prepared with relevant documents.

Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025: Overview

HSSC has already conducted the Haryana CET Group D exam, which is conducted to recruit eligible candidates in the Haryana Government for Group D posts. Candidates need to apply separately for Haryana Group D Vacancies 2025 and the marks scored by them in the Haryana CET exam will be used to prepare the merit list. Check the table below for Haryana CET Group Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Authority

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post Name

Group D (Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Sweeper, etc.)

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

hssc.gov.in

Expected Notification Date

August-September 2025 (as per Chairman’s hint)

Eligibility

10th Pass, Age 18-42 Years

Selection Process

Written Test

Document Verification

Medical Test

HSSC CET Group D 2025 Application Process

Interested candidates will be able to apply for HSSC CET Group D vacancies after visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in. Check the steps below for HSSC CET Group D Application Procedure

  • Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on HSSC CET Group D Application Procedure
  • Fill in the basic information to get the registration number and password
  • Log in with the provided registration number and password and provide the remaining information
  • Pay the required fees as per your category
  • Click on the Submit button
  • Download and Print the HSSC CET Application form for future reference.

HSSC CET Group D Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates interested in applying for the Haryana CET Group D vacancies must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for Haryana CET Group D Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board
Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit up to the Matric level is preferred for some posts
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 42 years

