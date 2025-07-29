HSSC CET Group D Notification 2025 Releasing Soon at hssc.gov.in, Check Post Details, Fees, Eligibility and More

Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to release the Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025 Soon on its official website, hssc.gov.in, a test will be conducted to fill positions such as Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Sweeper and other Group D posts.
In the recent update, HSSSC Chairman Himmat Singh has released the video on his official youtube channel regarding the release of Haryana CET Group D posts and urged candidates to stay prepared with relevant documents.
Haryana CET Group D Notification 2025: Overview
HSSC has already conducted the Haryana CET Group D exam, which is conducted to recruit eligible candidates in the Haryana Government for Group D posts. Candidates need to apply separately for Haryana Group D Vacancies 2025 and the marks scored by them in the Haryana CET exam will be used to prepare the merit list. Check the table below for Haryana CET Group Notification 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Group D (Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Sweeper, etc.)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
hssc.gov.in
|
Expected Notification Date
|
August-September 2025 (as per Chairman’s hint)
|
Eligibility
|
10th Pass, Age 18-42 Years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test
Document Verification
Medical Test
HSSC CET Group D 2025 Application Process
Interested candidates will be able to apply for HSSC CET Group D vacancies after visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in. Check the steps below for HSSC CET Group D Application Procedure
- Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in
- On the homepage click on HSSC CET Group D Application Procedure
- Fill in the basic information to get the registration number and password
- Log in with the provided registration number and password and provide the remaining information
- Pay the required fees as per your category
- Click on the Submit button
- Download and Print the HSSC CET Application form for future reference.
HSSC CET Group D Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates interested in applying for the Haryana CET Group D vacancies must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for Haryana CET Group D Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board
Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit up to the Matric level is preferred for some posts
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 42 years
