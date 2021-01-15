HSSC One Time Registration Portal launched: Haryana CET to be held for Group C & D; Register Now @onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has launched the One Time Registration Portal to invite applications for Group C, Group D and Non-Gazetted teaching posts in the Haryana Government Departments. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will be conducting a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to fill these posts. Candidates who will be registering on this portal will be required to appear for the HSSC CET exam. The portal can be accessed at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. As per the Chief Minister, the portal will help speed up the recruitment process and bring transparency in the entire selection process.

हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (HSSC) के लिए शुरू किए गए One Time Registration portal (OTR) https://t.co/zaANfOElhP के द्वारा ग्रुप C व D और Non-gazetted Teaching Posts के लिए होगा चयन। pic.twitter.com/W8hlqSnR4K — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) January 12, 2021

Candidates appearing for Class 10th and 12th exams this year can also provisionally apply on this portal. Candidates registering on this HSSC portal will be issued with a unique identity number, using which, they can further apply for a particular recruitment as per the educational qualification and work experience mentioned in the advertisement. Have a look at the complete details of this one time registration below along with the process, application fee, important dates and others.

Important Dates of Registration @ onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

Start Date of Registration: 12th January 2021

Last Date of Registration: 31st March 2021

How to apply or register on the One Time Registration Portal?

Have a look at the process to register or apply online on the One Time Registration Portal:

Step 1: Visit the website onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your Mobile Number & Captcha Code

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone

Step 4: Read the Instructions before filling up the form, click on Agree button and submit

Step 5: Start filling the Registration Form & complete all the 6 Steps - Basic Details, Candidate Other Details, Communication & Education Details, Upload Photo & Signature (.jpg of 500 kb), Socio Economic Criteria and Upload printed and signed copy of application

Step 6: Pay Application Fee

Step 7: Save Confirmation Page

What is the application fee for filling HSSC One Time Registration Form?

The application fee is different for reserved and unreserved categories. Have a look:

General/Reserved - Rs 500

SC/ST/OBC/Reserved - Rs 250

Is the Application form final for Group C/D/Non-Gazetted Post?

No, the application form filled on the portal is provisional one and is further subject to the fulfillment of terms & conditions such as eligibility criteria, age limit and others as mentioned in the recruitment advertisement.

HSSC to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C & D and Non-Gazetted Teaching Posts

HSSC will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for candidates registering on the portal for Group C & D and Non-Gazetted Teaching Posts. The Haryana CET will be valid for up to 3 years.

The selection of candidates for HSSC Group D posts will be done on the basis of CET merit, including the marks obtained under socio-economic criteria and work experience. On the other hand, for selection of candidates to Group C posts, candidates will have to qualify the respective departmental exam in addition to the Haryana CET.

Under the socio-economic criteria, the weightage of marks will be over 10% for Group D post and 5% for Group C post.

Integration of One Time Registration Portal with Parivar Pehchan Patra

The Haryana Government will integrate this One Time Registration Portal with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). This will automatically generate the details of candidate's family members while filling the registration form. Candidates who do not have their Parivar Pehchan Patra, can get it prepared from a nearby authorised centre. The Haryana government issues the PPP to those having Haryana Domicile only.

The government has also decided to issue Domicile certificate to those residing in Haryana for the last 5 years; earlier this limit was 15 years.