HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: Online Application Reopens from 17 February, 3864 Vacancies, Check Details Here

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notice regarding the reopening of the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) against the Advt. No. 13/2019, dated 26.08.2019. All such candidates who wish to build their carrier as Teacher has a golden opportunity to apply under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

The online window for HSSC PGT 3864 Vacancies 2020 is going to be opened from 17 February 2020 at hssc.gov.in. All those who could not apply earlier against Advt. 13/2019 may now apply online against all Categories of PGT of the said Advertisement through the Haryana Staff

Selection Commission.i.e.hssc.gov.in. The online application Window for HSSC PGT 2020 Recruitment will be opened till 2 March 2020. Candidates can check all the latest details regarding the recruitment below.

Advertisement Number: 13/2019

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: 17 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: 2 March 2020

Closing date for deposit of fee: 5 March 2020

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. of Posts - 3864 Vacancies

Disciplines

Biology – 127 Posts

Chemistry – 131 Posts

Commerce – 304 Posts

Computer Science – 1373 Posts

English – 530 Posts

Fine Arts – 35 Posts

Hindi – 194 Posts

History – 329 Posts

Maths – 522 Posts

Music – 35 Posts

Physical Education – 241 Posts

Urdu – 6 Posts

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have an M.A. Physical Education or M.P.Ed. with at least 50% marks, and Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) or its equivalent from a recognized University.

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Online Application Link – to active from 17 February



Official Website



HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details regarding the salary, eligibility, selection and others.

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Application Fee