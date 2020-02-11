Search

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: Online Application Reopens from 17 February, 3864 Vacancies, Check Details Here

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at hssc.gov.in. Check all details here.

Feb 11, 2020 12:48 IST
HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notice regarding the reopening of the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) against the Advt. No. 13/2019, dated 26.08.2019. All such candidates who wish to build their carrier as Teacher has a golden opportunity to apply under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. 

The online window for HSSC PGT 3864 Vacancies 2020 is going to be opened from 17 February 2020 at hssc.gov.in. All those who could not apply earlier against Advt. 13/2019 may now apply online against all Categories of PGT of the said Advertisement through the Haryana Staff

Selection Commission.i.e.hssc.gov.in. The online application Window for HSSC PGT 2020 Recruitment will be opened till 2 March 2020. Candidates can check all the latest details regarding the recruitment below.

Advertisement Number: 13/2019

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application for HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: 17 February 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application for HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: 2 March 2020
  • Closing date for deposit of fee: 5 March 2020

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. of Posts - 3864 Vacancies

Disciplines

  • Biology – 127 Posts
  • Chemistry – 131 Posts
  • Commerce – 304 Posts
  • Computer Science – 1373 Posts
  • English – 530 Posts
  • Fine Arts – 35 Posts
  • Hindi – 194 Posts
  • History – 329 Posts
  • Maths – 522 Posts
  • Music – 35 Posts
  • Physical Education – 241 Posts
  • Urdu – 6 Posts

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have an M.A. Physical Education or M.P.Ed. with at least 50% marks, and Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) or its equivalent from a recognized University.

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link – to active from 17 February 

Official Website 

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details regarding the salary, eligibility, selection and others.

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General (Male/Female) - Rs. 500/-
  • General (Female of Haryana Resident Only) – Rs. 125/-
  • SC/BC/EWS Category candidates of Haryana State Only (Male) – Rs. 125, For Female – Rs. 75/-

