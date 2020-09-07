HSSC GD Constable Result 2019-20 Declared @hssc.gov.in, Download Haryana Police Result for 5 Lakh Candidates Here

HSSC GD Constable Result 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of written examination for the post of Male Constable (GD). The candidates can download HSSC Constable Result from the official website of HSSC i.e.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Constable Result Link is given below. The candidates can check the status of written result given against the roll number through the link. HSSC Police Result List also contains the total marks obtained by the candidates by putting together social marks and qualification marks

HSSC Constable Result Download

The commission has conducted HSSC Police exam was conducted for a total of 586493 posts. Shortlisted candidates who are qualified in the written exam are now eligible to appear for HSSC Police Scrutiny of Documents.

How to Download HSSC GD Constable Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of HSSC i.e.hssc.gov.in Click on “detail of candidates for the post of Male Constable (GD), Cat. No. 01”, given under ‘Result' Section Check ‘Roll No. wise Result Sheet of Written Examination For the Post of Male Constable (GD) Police Department, Haryana, Advt.No.03/2018,Cat.No. 01’ Download HSSC Police Result 2020 PDF and take a print out for future use

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission had invited online applications for the recruitment of 6000 General Duty (GD) Constable Male Female Posts in Haryana Police. Out of total 5000 are for Male GD Constable and 1000 for Female GD Constable. Huge number of candidates had filled online application form on 12 June 2019 to 26 June 2019.