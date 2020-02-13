HSSC Recruitment 01/2020, 1137 Vacancies for TGT, Clerk, Instructor and Other Posts, Apply @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Recruitment 01/2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the various posts Election Naib Tehsildar, Election Kanungo, Mechanic, Lift Operator, Chargeman, Electrician, Machine Tool Operator, Auto Electrician, Chargeman Miscellaneous, Storekeeper, Supervisor, Blacksmith, Workshop Machinery Operator, Chargeman Heavy Plant, Section Officer, Sub Station Generator Attendent, Electrician, Junior Mechanic , Account Clerk, Store Keeper, Store Clerk, Assistant Seed Production Officer, Turner Instructor, Fitter Instructor and Carpenter Instructor.

HSSC online applications will open from 03 March 2020. The last date for submitting HSSC Online Applications is 24 March 2020. The last date of submitting fee is 27 March 2020. No offline application form or copy of downloaded application form will be accepted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission

Before applying for HSSC Recruitment 2020, candidates should fulfill the required eligibility criteria. The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of exam. The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held in the month of May and June 2020.

HSSC Recruitment Notification PDF

HSSC 01/2020 Online Application Link - to active on 3 March

Notification Details

Advertisement Number – 01/2020

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications – 03 March 2020

Last Date for Submission of Online Application – 24 March 2020

Closing Date for Fee Submission - 27 March 2020

HSSC Vacancy Details

Election Naib Tehsildar – 6

Election Kanungo – 21

Work Supervisor – 112

Auto Diesel Mechanic – 39

Carpenter – 33

Plumber – 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator – 9

Surveyor – 1

Painter – 27

Mason – 23

Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) - 7

Lift Operator – 2

Chargeman – 2

Chargeman (Electrical) – 10

Electrician – 115

Machine Tool Operator – 7

Auto Electrician – 11

Chargeman Miscellaneous – 11

Storekeeper – 15

Fitter Heavy Machine - 39

Supervisor – 12

Blacksmith – 6

Workshop Machinery Operator – 14

Chargeman Heavy Plant, -14

Inpsector - 32

Section Officer – 5

Sub Station Generator Attendant – 2

Electrician – 4

Junior Mechanic – 10

Account Clerk -11

Store Keeper – 3

Store Clerk – 6

Assistant Seed Production Officer -31

Account Assistant – 2

Senior Mechanic – 2

Marketing Assistant – 4

TGT Punjabi - 136

Turner Instructor – 93

Fitter Instructor – 144

Carpenter Instructor – 14

Pharmacist – 25

Laboratory Technician - 28

HSSC TGT, Clerk and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria

Election Naib Tehsildar – BA/B.Com or equivalent from a recognized universit

Election Kanungo – BA/B.Com or equivalent from a recognized universit

Work Supervisor – Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher and ITI

Auto Diesel Mechanic – Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher and ITI

Carpenter – 33

Plumber – 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator – Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher and ITI

Surveyor – Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher, Two years ITI Certificate in the Trade of Surveyor; and Two years experience in the relevant field;

Selection Procedure for HSSC TGT, Clerk, Instructor and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written exam (90 Marks) and Socio-Economic criteria and experience (10 Marks)

How to Apply for HSSC Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Operator and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through Online mode on HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in from 03 March to 23 March 2020

Application Fee:

Category - 1,2,4,5,6,8,10 to 14, 17 & 19

General (Male/Female) - Rs 150/-

General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 75/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 35/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 18/-

Category - 3,7,9,15,16,18 & 20