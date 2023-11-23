HTET Admit Card 2023: Direct Download Link to Active at htet2023.in

HTET Admit Card 2023 will be released on the official website i.e. htet2023.in. Candidates can check the direct download link for the Haryana TET Admit Card at htet2023.in.

HTET Admit Card 2023: The Haryana Board of Education is all set to release the admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). The HTET Exam is scheduled to be held on 02 for Level 2 and 03 December for Level 1 and 2. According to the official notification, the HTET Admit Card will be uploaded on 24 November. The exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and in the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website (htet2023.in), as no admit cards will be sent by post.

HTET Admit Card Download Link 2023

The direct link to download the admit card will be provided in this article. Candidates will be required to enter the necessary details in the provided fields to download the admit card. Eligible candidates who do not find their admit cards on the website may contact the board after 24 November from 9 PM to 5 PM, along with adequate proof. The admit card contains the roll number, scanned photograph of the candidate, and the name of the exam centre.

htet2023.in HTET Admit Card Highlights

The candidates can check the details related to the admit card and exam through the table given below:

Organisation Board of School Education, Haryana Exam Name Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) HTET Admit Card 2023 Expected on 24th November HTET Exam Date 2023 For PRT and TGT- 3rd December 2023 For PGT- 2nd December 2023 Mode of Exam Offline Official Website www.haryanatet.com or www.bseh.org.in

HTET Exam Pattern 2023

There will be 150 Multiple-choice questions each carrying one mark. The duration of the exam is two and a half hours.