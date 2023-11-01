CBSE Human Development Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 3

Human Development Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 3 Human Development of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Human Development Class 12 MCQs: This article is a preparation guide for Class 12 Arts students to prepare them for the CBSE Class 12 Geography Board exam in 2024. Here, the Human Development Class 12 MCQ with answers is available and is expertly designed. These Human Development Class 12 MCQs are provided in text and PDF format for download.

CBSE Human Development Class 12 MCQs

Q1. Which one of the following scholars introduced the concept of human development?

A) Professor Amartya Sen.

B) Dr. Mahmud ul haq

C) Ellen C sample

D) Ratzel

Q2. Which one of the following is not a country with high human development?

A) Norway

B) Argentina

C) Japan

D) Egypt

Q3. What was the rank of India in UNDP in the year 2006?

A) 130

B)136

C) 126

D)128

Q4. Which country have introduced the Gross National Happiness index first?

A) Nepal

B) Bhutan

C) Bangladesh

D) Sri Lanka

Q5. Which of the one is not a Pillar of human development?

A) Equity

B) Sustainability

C) Productivity

D) Capacity

Q6. Development means

A) Improvement in quality

B) Always positive

C) Value added

D) All of the above

Q7. Which country is the first in rank in human development index?

A) Latvia

B) Norway

C) Finland

D) Austria

Q8. Which is not used to measure the human development index

A) Literacy rate

B) Per capita income

C)Life expectancy

D) Social status of the people

Q9. Which one of the following best describes development?

A) Increasing size

B) Positive change in quality

C) A constant in size simple

D) Change in the quality

Q10. What is the range of measuring human development index?

A) 1 to 10

B)1 to 20

C) 1 to 100

D)1 to 1000

Answer Key

B) Dr. Mahmud ul haq D) Egypt D)128 B) Bhutan D) Capacity D) All of the above B) Norway D) Social status of the people B) Positive change in quality A) 1 to 10

