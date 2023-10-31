CBSE Human Geography Nature and Scope Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 1

Human Geography Nature and Scope Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 1 Human Geography (Nature and Scope) of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Human Geography Nature and Scope Class 12 MCQs: Geography is a diverse branch of the arts stream for Class 12 students. This merges with science in the higher study courses. Human geography is a branch of geography that explores the relationships between humans and their environments. Its nature and scope in Class 12 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) cover a broad range of topics. These questions encourage critical thinking and analytical skills while broadening students' knowledge of our planet's human aspects.

Human Geography, Nature, and Scope Class 12 MCQ with answers can be checked here. To have a better look and for future reference, students can also download the Human Geography, Nature, and Scope Class 12th MCQ questions in PDF format. Solve these questions and check your answers in the answer key section.

CBSE Human Geography Nature And Scope Class 12 MCQs

Q1. Who has defined Human Geography as the study of relationship between human societies and earth’s surface?

a. Ratzel

b. Ellen C. Semple

c. Blasche

d. Al Idrisi

Q2. Who coined the term neo-determinism?

a. Griffith Taylor

b. Ratzel

c. Blache

d. Christaller

Q3. Which of the following is not a sub field of social geography?

a. Medical geography

b. Historical geography

c. Cultural geography

d. Military geography

Q4. ‘Idiographic’ denotes

a. Law making

b. Theorising

c. Description

d. All of these

Q5. In which period quantitative thought became popular in geographical studies?

a. 1850

b. 1920

c. 1900

d. Late 1950s

Q6. Stop and go determinism is also known as

a. Possibilism

b. Determinism

c. Neo determinism

d. None of the above

Q7. The most important factor in the interaction between people and environment

a. Human intelligence

b. Technology

c. People ‘s perception

d. Human brotherhood

Q8. Psephology is sister disciplines of which sub fields of human geography

a. Military geography

b. Electoral geography

c. Agriculture geography

d. industries geography

Q9. Geography_________ School of thought employed Marxian theory to explain the basic cause of poverty, deprivation and social inequality

a. Welfare or Humanistic

b. Radical

c. Behavioural

d. None of these

Q10.Which approach of Human Geography was followed in colonial period?

a. Areal differentiation

b. Spatial organization

c. Behavioural

d. Regional

Answer Key

a. Ratzel a. Griffith Taylor d. Military geography c. Description d. Late 1950s c. Neo determinism b. Technology b. Electoral geography b. Radical d. Regional

