AFCAT 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for IAF AFCAT Entry and NCC Special Entry @afcat.cdac.in from 1 Dec, Check Salary, Eligibility

AFCAT 2021 Notification: Indian Air Force (IAF), has published the recruitment notification for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2021/ NCC SPECIAL ENTRY in the employment newspaper dated 28 November to 04 December 2020.

Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in January 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches from 01 December 2020. Eligible and interested can apply for IAF AFCAT 2021 on or before 30 December 2020 on AFCAT official website www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in OR www.afcat.cdac.in.

Selected candidates in AFCAT 2021 will be placed as Commissioned Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Before registering, candidates should read important instructions available in the notification.

Notification Details

Advertisement No: 01/2021/NCC SPECIAL ENTRY

Important Dates

Subject Important Date Starting Date for Online Application 01 December 2020 Starting Date for Online Application 31 December 2020 AFCAT 2021 Admit Card Date to be released AFCAT 2021 Exam Date to be released AFCAT 2021 Course Commencement January 2022

AFCAT 2021 Type of Commission

PC for Men - Candidates joining as PC officers would continue to serve till the age of superannuation as per their branch and rank.

SSC for Men & Women -The engagement period for Flying Branch SSC officers is fourteen years from the date of Commissioning (Non extendable). The initial tenure for SSC officers in Ground Duty (Tech and Non-Tech) branches would be for a period of ten years. An extension of four years may be granted subject to service requirements, availability of vacancies, willingness, suitability and merit

AFCAT 2021 Vacancy Details

AFCAT Entry

AFCAT (Flying) - SSC - 69 (Course Number - 211/22F/SSC/M & W)

- SSC - 69 (Course Number - 211/22F/SSC/M & W) Ground Duty (Technical and Non-technical) - AE(L): PC - 27, SSC - 40 and AE(M) : PC - 12, SSC – 17 (Course Number - 210/22T/PC/100 AEC/ M and 210/22T/SSC/ 100AEC/ M & W)

PC - 27, SSC - 40 and : PC - 12, SSC – 17 (Course Number - 210/22T/PC/100 AEC/ M and 210/22T/SSC/ 100AEC/ M & W) Ground Duty (Non-Technical) - Admin : PC - 12, SSC – 19., Accounts: PC - 06, SSC – 10,. Logistics; PC- 09, SSC - 14 (Course Number -210/22G/PC/M and 210/22G/SSC/M )

NCC Special Entry

Flying - 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC (Course Number - 211/22F/PC/M and 211/22F/SSC/M & W)

AFCAT 2021 Salary:

Flying Officer - Rs. 56100 - 177500 at Pay Level - 10, MSP Rs. 15500 (Flight Cadets shall receive a fixed stipend of Rs 56,100/- per month during one year of training.)

AFCAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification & Experience:

Flying Branch:

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks in aggregate and should have passed Mathematics and Physics at 10+2 level and Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Alternatively should have B.E / B.Tech degree with minimum 60% marks .

Ground Duty (Non-Technical Branches):

Administration: Graduate Degree (Minimum three year degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Accounts - B.Com degree (minimum three year degree course) from a recognised university with a minimum 60% marks or equivalent.

Logistics - Graduate Degree (Minimum three year degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty (Technical Branch):

Aeronautical Engineer(Electronics) {AE(L)}: Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognized University Or Cleared sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with minimum 60% marks or equivalent in relevant disciplines specified by IAF..

Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognized University Or Cleared sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with minimum 60% marks or equivalent in relevant disciplines specified by IAF.. Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates must have passed 10+2 with 50% in Physics and Mathematics and degree/integrated post-graduation in Engineering/Technology. Or Cleared sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with minimum 60% marks or equivalent in relevant disciplines specified by IAF.

NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch) (as per AFCAT 2020)

NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17. Minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent\

AFCAT 2020 Age Limit:

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2022 i.e. born between 02 January 1998 to 01 January 2002 (both dates inclusive)

Ground Duty (Technical/Non-technical) Branches : 20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2022 i.e. born between 02 January 1996 to 01 January 2002 (both dates inclusive)

Marital Status:

Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/ Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible.

AFCAT 2021 Physical Fitness:

Candidates will be required to complete 1.6 km run in stipulated time frame of 9 Min, 100 Meter run in 16 sec, furthermore 20 Pushup and Sit-ups in 1 minute, should be able to do 3 chin-ups and should be able to swim 25 meter.

AFCAT 2021 Training

Training will commence in the first week of Jan 2022 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments. PAN Card and account in SBI/ Nationalised Bank is mandatory at the time of joining Air Force Academy. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for registration.

Selection Process for AFCAT 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of AFCAT written examination, Officers Intelligence Rating Test & Picture Perception and Discussion test, Psychological test and Group tests / Interview.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2021

AFCAT Exam will have 100 questions on General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The totak marks of the exam of 300 marks. The duration of the test is 2 Hours. EKT [For Candidates with one of the choices as (Technical) Branch] exam will have 50 questions on Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics of 150 marks and the time duration to complete the test is 45 minutes.

How to Apply for AFCAT 2021 Recruitment ?

Eligible candidates can apply online for IAF AFCAT 2021 through ‘careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in’ from 01 December to 30 December 2020.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 250/- (No Fee for NCC Special entry)

AFCAT 2021 Notification PDF

AFCAT Website