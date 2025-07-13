Agniveervayu Eligibility: The Indian Air Force invites online applications for Agniveervayu from young and dynamic male and female Indian citizens possessing educational qualifications and age as prescribed in the official notification. Like any other defence service exam, Agniveervayu also will have to meet certain physical eligibility conditions along with educational qualifications to join the Indian Air Force. In this article, we will discuss all the eligibility criteria. The Indian Air Force (IAF) selects the Agniveers through the Agnipath Scheme. This scheme provides a golden opportunity for India’s youth to experience IAF life without having to make a long-term commitment. The selected Agniveer Vayu will work in the Indian Air Force for four years. Indian Air Force Agniveervauy 2025: Overview

The candidates who join through the agnipath scheme will get Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary, they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Agniveer scheme given in the table below. Indian Air Force Agniveervauy INTAKE 02/2026: Overview Name of Scheme Agnipath Conducted by Indian Air Force Recruitment Level Pan India Tenure 4 Years Age Limit 17.5 to 21 Years Salary Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service Selection Process Computer-Based Online Test

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Physical Measurement

Medical Test

Agniveervayu Age Limit and Marital Status All the candidates aged between 17.5 years to 21 years are eligible to apply for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu. The candidates born between 02 July 2005 and 02 January 2009 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026. Only unmarried male and female candidates will be eligible for enrolment as agniveervayu and they shall undertake not to marry during the defined engagement period of four years. Agniveervayu Education Qualifications The education qualification of the Agniveervayu depends on the stream for which they are applying. Refer to the table given below for detailed information about stream-wise educational qualifications:

Stream Education Qualification Science Subjects Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course). Other Than Science Subjects Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years vocational course with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

Agniveervayu Physical Standards The Candidates must be physically fit to join the Indian Air Force. Here we list some physical standards that a candidate needs to meet. Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cm.

Chest: Minimum range of expansion is 5 cm

Weight: Proportionate to height and age.

Hearing: Able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.

Dental: Should have healthy gums, a good set of teeth, and a minimum of 14 dental points.

Visual standards: Visual Acuity Maximum limits of Refractive error Colour Vision 6/12 each eye, correctable to 6/6 each eye Hypermetropia: +2.0D Myopia: 1D Including +-0.50D Astigmatism CP-II Physical Fitness Test The candidates must pass a physical fitness test, which consists of the following parameters: