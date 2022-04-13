Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: 150 Vacancies to be recruited, Apply Online from 16 April onwards

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 for 150 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

 

Created On: Apr 13, 2022 13:05 IST
IB ACIO Recruitment 2022
IB ACIO Recruitment 2022

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Bureau (IB) is going to hire candidates for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/Technical Exam 2022. Interested Candidates holding a GATE Score Card for any years of 2020, 2021 & 2022 can submit applications online from 16 April 2022 onwards. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded on MHA (www.mha.nic.in) to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria and other requirements before filling up the online application. 

A total of 150 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment exam. The online applications will be operational from 16 April 2022 to 7 May 2022. No applications will be accepted after the due date. Candidates are advised to check their educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details. 

Important Dates:

  • Online Application Dates: 16 April to 7 May 2022

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Computer Science & Technology - 56 Posts
  • Electronics & Communication - 94 Posts

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess Valid Gate Score 2020, 2021 & 2022 in Electronics & Communication or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized University. or Masters Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Computer Science or Masters Degree in Computer Applications from a recognized University. 

Age Limit - 18 to 27 years

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of GATE Marks & interviews. The weightage of the GATE Score is 1000 and Interview will be for 175 Marks. Candidates appearing for interviews will be required to appear in the psychometric/Aptitude Test, which will be a part of the interview process. 

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 April to 7 May 2022. The online application link will be provided in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. 

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 100/-
  • SC/ST/Female/Ex-Serviceman - Exempted

 

 

 

FAQ

Is anyone can apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2022?

No, Only Candidates holding a GATE Score Card for any year of 2020, 2021 & 2022 can submit applications online.

What are the online registration dates for IB ACIO Recruitment 2022?

16 April to 7 May 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited through IB ACIO Recruitment 2022?

150.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationIB ACIO Recruitment 2022: 150 Vacancies to be recruited, Apply Online from 16 April onwards
Notification Date13 Apr, 2022
Last Date of Submission7 May, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Intelligence Bureau
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (1)

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Geetanjli 3 hrs ago
    Geetanjli
    Reply