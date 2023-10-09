IB JIO Result 2023 OUT: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF at mha.gov.in

IB JIO Result 2023 has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on mha.gov.in on 09 October. Candidates who appeared in the exam on 22 July, can check the direct link to download the IB JIO Result PDF, Steps to download the tier 1 merit list, Tier 2 and Tier 3 exam date and other details here.

IB JIO Result 2023: The Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has conducted the written exam for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-2 Technical posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the results from this article. The result is announced on 09 October 2023 on the official website.

IB JIO Result Download PDF

MHA prepared the list of selected candidates for the exam. The list contains the roll number of selected candidates in the Tier 1 Exam. Selected candidates will be required to appear for Tier 2/Tier 3. Candidates will be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for the Tier-II/III exam (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course.

IB JIO Tier 1 Result Download Here

IB JIO Tier 2 Exam Date

Candidates whose roll number is on the merit list are eligible to appear for the next round of selection process which is the Tier 2 Exam. IB JIO Tier 2 to be held tentatively during Nov/Dec, 2023. It will be practical-based and technical in nature which will suit the job profile, this exam will be of 30 marks.

How to download IB JIO Result 2023: Check Steps Here

The candidates can download results from the official website. They can follow the

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Intelligence Bureau or the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://www.mha.gov.in).

Step 2: Visit the ‘whatsnew’ section

Step 3: Look for the result link.

Step 4: Download IB JIO Result PDF

Step 5: Check the roll numbers of the selected candidate

Step 6: Take the print out of the result

A total of 797 vacancies will be filled for Junior Intelligence Officer Posts.