IBPS AFO Apply Online 2026 Last Date Today - Register Now for 190 Posts at ibpsreg.ibps.in
IBPS will close the application window for 190 Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) posts today, July 21, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal. Selection includes Prelims, Mains and Interview.
Key Points
- The IBPS AFO 2026 online application process closes today, July 21, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 190 Agriculture Field Officer vacancies.
- Preliminary exam is in August 2026, and the main exam is in November 2026.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application process for the IBPS Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) Recruitment 2026 today July 21, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Specialist Officer post under the Scale I cadre should complete their registration through the official portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 190 agriculture field officer vacancies in participating public sector banks. Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications at the earliest.
The preliminary exam is set to be conducted in the month of August and the main examination in the month of November 2026, while the admit card is expected to be released 4 or 5 days before the commencement of the exam.
IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Candidates can submit their online application form through the official IBPS registration portal. Before applying, you must keep educational certificates, a photograph, a signature and other required documents ready. The registration process includes filling in the personal details, uploading documents, paying the application fee and final submission of the form. Check the table below to find the direct link to apply for this.
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IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The notification for the IBPS Common Recruitment Process (CRP) SO posts was released on June 30, 2026. Online application started from July 1, 2026, with the last date to fill out the form being July 1. The selection process consists of a preliminary written examination, mains, and at last an interview. Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Post Name
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Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I)
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Total Vacancies
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190
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Registration Dates
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July 1 to July 21, 2026
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Job Location
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Across India
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Selection Process
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Prelims, Mains and Interview
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Official Website
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ibps.in
IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the Agriculture Field Officer post must fulfill the eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and age requirements prescribed by IBPS. Check them below.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should possess a 4-year degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Dairy science, Fishery Science, Pisciculture, Agri-Marketing & Cooperation, Cooperation & banking, Agro Forestry, Agricultural Biotechnology, B.Tech biotechnology, Food Science, Agriculture Business Management, Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Sericulture, Fisheries Engineering or related disciplines from a recognized university or institution.
Age Limit
Candidates should be between 20 and 30 years of age as specified in the official notification. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per Government of India rules.
Nationality
Applicants must be an Indian Citizen.
How to Apply for IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process
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Visit the official IBPS registration portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in.
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A page will open; there you will find a link “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-SPECIALIST OFFICERS."
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Select the Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) application link.
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Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature
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Pay the application fee online according to your category.
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Check all the details once before final submission of the application form
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Download and save for future references.
Candidates who have not yet completed their registration should apply immediately, as the application window will close today, and no further extension has been announced till now by IBPS.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.