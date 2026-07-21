IBPS AFO Apply Online 2026 Last Date Today - Register Now for 190 Posts at ibpsreg.ibps.in

Key Points The IBPS AFO 2026 online application process closes today, July 21, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 190 Agriculture Field Officer vacancies.

Preliminary exam is in August 2026, and the main exam is in November 2026.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application process for the IBPS Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) Recruitment 2026 today July 21, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Specialist Officer post under the Scale I cadre should complete their registration through the official portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 190 agriculture field officer vacancies in participating public sector banks. Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications at the earliest. The preliminary exam is set to be conducted in the month of August and the main examination in the month of November 2026, while the admit card is expected to be released 4 or 5 days before the commencement of the exam. IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

Candidates can submit their online application form through the official IBPS registration portal. Before applying, you must keep educational certificates, a photograph, a signature and other required documents ready. The registration process includes filling in the personal details, uploading documents, paying the application fee and final submission of the form. Check the table below to find the direct link to apply for this. IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights The notification for the IBPS Common Recruitment Process (CRP) SO posts was released on June 30, 2026. Online application started from July 1, 2026, with the last date to fill out the form being July 1. The selection process consists of a preliminary written examination, mains, and at last an interview. Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment

Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) Total Vacancies 190 Mode of Application Online Registration Dates July 1 to July 21, 2026 Job Location Across India Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview Official Website ibps.in IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for the Agriculture Field Officer post must fulfill the eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and age requirements prescribed by IBPS. Check them below. Educational Qualification Candidates should possess a 4-year degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Dairy science, Fishery Science, Pisciculture, Agri-Marketing & Cooperation, Cooperation & banking, Agro Forestry, Agricultural Biotechnology, B.Tech biotechnology, Food Science, Agriculture Business Management, Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Sericulture, Fisheries Engineering or related disciplines from a recognized university or institution.



Age Limit Candidates should be between 20 and 30 years of age as specified in the official notification. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per Government of India rules. Nationality Applicants must be an Indian Citizen. How to Apply for IBPS AFO Recruitment 2026? Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process Visit the official IBPS registration portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in.

A page will open; there you will find a link “ CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-SPECIALIST OFFICERS ."

Select the Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) application link.

Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature

Pay the application fee online according to your category.

Check all the details once before final submission of the application form

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