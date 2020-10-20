Study at Home
IBPS Clerk 2020 Application Link Opens again on 23 October @ibps.in: Check Supplementary Notification for 2557 Vacancies

IBPS Clerk Supplementary Notification 2020 released by IBPS for recruitment of 2557 vacancies in clerical cadre. The notification states that IBPS Clerk 2020 Application linl reopens from 23 October 2020 for candidates who failed to apply earlier.

Oct 20, 2020 14:14 IST
IBPS Clerk 2020
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Supplementary Notification 2020 @ibps.in, notifying candidates about the reopening of online application window under the CRP CLERKS-X drive for 2021-22. The IBPS Clerk 2020 Application Process begins again from October 23, 2020 onwards under the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 that was notified previously on 1 September 2020. The IBPS Clerk application process will now be carried out during 23 October to 6 November 2020. Candidates who failed to apply earlier or who will gain eligibility by 6 November can apply online now once the link gets activated by the IBPS. Check below the supplementary advertisement released by the IBPS in this regard along with other important information.

The IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 was released earlier on September 1, 2020 on the official website. The notification informed the candidates about the online Prelims and Mains exam for recruitment of vacancies in Clerical cadre of the participating banks in December 2020 & January 2021. Under this notification, the online application process was conducted during 2 September to 23 September 2020. The application window under this recruitment drive opens again now for following category of candidates:

- Candidates who gain eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualifications by November 6, 2020

- Candidates who were not able to apply before during 2 September to 23 September 2020

Check here the complete notification:

IBPS Clerk 2020: Online Application Dates

Start of Online Application Process - 23 October 2020

Last Date of Application Process - 6 November 2020

IBPS Clerk Notification 2020

The official notification for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 was released on September 1, 2020. The notification notifies that this year IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains exams will fill a total of 2557 vacancies (revised). Candidates need to qualify both the examinations by attaining the cut off marks to get selected for appointment. To get all the details of the IBPS Clerk Notification 2020, visit the link mentioned below:

Check IBPS Clerk Notification Details & Exam Updates 2020

