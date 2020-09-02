Study at Home
IBPS Clerk 2020: Notification PDF Out, Apply Online today for 1557 Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Selection, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus

IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 1557 Vacancies of Clerks under CRP Clerks-X. Apply Online today on direct link here for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020. Check here IBPS Clerk Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Selection, Exam Date & Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off & other details.

Sep 2, 2020 19:36 IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020
IBPS Clerk 2020: Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Notification PDF @ibps.in for the recruitment of1557 Vacancies of candidates in clerical cadre of public sector banks under CRP Clerks-X drive. The IBPS Clerk Application & Registration Process has started already on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply online now for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 by visiting the direct link mentioned below. IBPS Clerk post comes under the pay scale of 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230/1310-1-31540. Here in this article, we have shared below the Notification details for Clerk posts including Important Date, Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off and other updates along with the list of participating banks for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020. Go through these details below and start your preparations now to get a job as Clerk in desired bank. Let's first have a look at the important dates below:

Apply Online for IBPS Clerk 2020-Direct Link

IBPS Clerk 2020: Important Dates

Event

Date

Release of IBPS Clerk Notification

1 September 2020

Start of Online Application Process

2 September 2020

Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees

23 September 2020

Download of Admit Card for Pre-Exam Training

17 November 2020

Dates for Pre-Exam Training

23 November to 28 November 2020

Release of Admit Card for Prelims Exam

18 November 2020

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date

5 December 2020

12 December 2020

13 December 2020

Prelims Result

31 December 2020

Download of Mains Call Letter

12 January 2021

Mains Exam Date

24 January 2021

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment

1 April 2021

IBPS Clerk Notification 2020

The IBPS Clerk Notification was released on the late evening of September 1, 2020, notifying about thje details of the recruitment such as vacancies in every participating public sector bank, mode of exam, selection process, eligibility & age limit and provisional allotment of candidates. The Notification is available in PDF Download format. Candidates can also download the notification on direct link here:

Download IBPS Clerk Notification PDF 2020

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020: State-wise

IBPS looks forward to fill over 1550 vacancies in the participating banks of Clerk posts through CRP X recruitment drive. Have a look at the state-wise vacancy details of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 below:

State/UT

Total Vacancies

Andaman & Nicobar Island

0

Andhra Pradesh

10

Arunachal Pradesh

1

Assam

16

Bihar

76

Chandigarh

6

Chhattisgarh

7

Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu

4

Delhi

67

Goa

17

Gujarat

119

Haryana

35

Himachal Pradesh

40

Jammu & Kashmir

5

Jharkhand

55

Karnataka

29

Kerala

32

Lakshadweep

2

Ladakh

0

Madhya Pradesh

75

Maharashtra

334

Manipur

2

Meghalaya

1

Mizoram

1

Nagaland

5

Odisha

43

Puducherry

3

Punjab

136

Rajasthan

48

Sikkim

1

Tamil Nadu

77

Telangana

20

Tripura

11

Uttar Pradesh

136

Uttarakhand

18

West Bengal

125

IBPS Clerk 2020: Application Process & Fees

The online registration and application process has started already for the IBPS Clerk 2020 on the official website ibps.in. Follow these simple steps to apply online now:

Step 1: Visit @ ibps.in

Step 2: Click on "Apply here for IBPS Clerk under CRP Clerks-X

Step 3: Fill Registration Form by entering the required details

Step 4: Now apply by filling the Application Form

Step 5: Upload your scanned images of photo & signature

Step 6: Pay IBPS Clerk Application Fee

Step 7: Save the confirmation page

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/EXSM Category - Rs 100

GEN/Others - Rs 600

IBPS Clerk 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Have a look at the eligibility criteria for IBPS Clerk post including the age limit and educational qualifications below:

Age Limit

The Minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as on September 1, 2020. However, there is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates. Have a look:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 years

SC/ ST

5 years

Persons affected by 1984 riots

5 years

Persons With Disabilities (PwD)

10 years

Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen

Service Period in defence forces + 3 years (8 years for SC/ST Disabled) with maximum age limit of 50 years

Widow/Divorced women/Women separated from their husbands and have not remarried

9 years

Regular employees of Union Carbide Factory of Bhopal who were retrenched from service (Madhya Pradesh only)

5 years

Educational Qualification

Bachelors' Degree in any discipline from a Recognised University or any equivalent qualification

Proficiency in Official Language of the State for which a candidate applies is preferable

Computer Literacy: It is mandatory for candidates to have operating and working knowledge in computer systems. Candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations

IBPS Clerk 2020: Selection Process

The recruitment to the post of Clerks in banks is carried out through a rigorous process involving exam and interview. The selection process for clerical cadre involves:

Online Prelims Exam

Online Mains Exam

Interview/Document Verification

Provisional Allotment

IBPS Clerk 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

The exam pattern for prelims and mains exams is different. Have a look at the structure of exam and the marking scheme for the examination below:

Exam Pattern for Prelims

Subject

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100 Questions

100 Marks

1 Hour

-The exam will be held online on computer

-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format

-Questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be bilingual - Hindi and English.

-There is separate sectional timing for each section

-Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut off marks

-There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates

Exam Pattern for Mains

Subject

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

General English

40

40

35 minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

Total

190 Questions

200 Marks

160 Minutes

-The exam will be held online on computer

-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format

-Questions of General/ Financial Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude will be bilingual - Hindi and English.

-There is separate sectional timing for each section

-Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut off marks

-There is negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020

The IBPS Cut Off is declared by the IBPS itself after the release of results for prelims and mains exams. The Cut off marks are different for prelims and mains exams. Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to get shortlisted for the next round. The cut off is decided on the basis of following factors:

Total Number of Vacancies

Number of candidates appearing for exam

Difficulty Level of Exam

IBPS Clerk 2020: Provisional Allotment & Merit List

Candidates who obtain cut off marks in Prelims exam get shortlisted for Mains exam and those who obtain cut off marks in Mains exam get selected for Interview and document verification. However, for the final merit list, marks obtained by candidates in Mains exam will only be considered. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam is of 200 marks and for merit list these marks are converted to 100.

IBPS Clerk 2020: List of Participating Banks

This year, 11 public sector banks are participating in the IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment drive. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment takes place at state level and candidates are appointed in the state they apply for. These banks have notified vacancies for clerical level recruitment:

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

