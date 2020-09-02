IBPS Clerk 2020: Notification PDF Out, Apply Online today for 1557 Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Selection, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus

IBPS Clerk 2020: Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Notification PDF @ibps.in for the recruitment of1557 Vacancies of candidates in clerical cadre of public sector banks under CRP Clerks-X drive. The IBPS Clerk Application & Registration Process has started already on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply online now for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 by visiting the direct link mentioned below. IBPS Clerk post comes under the pay scale of 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230/1310-1-31540. Here in this article, we have shared below the Notification details for Clerk posts including Important Date, Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off and other updates along with the list of participating banks for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020. Go through these details below and start your preparations now to get a job as Clerk in desired bank. Let's first have a look at the important dates below:
IBPS Clerk 2020: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of IBPS Clerk Notification
|
1 September 2020
|
Start of Online Application Process
|
2 September 2020
|
Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees
|
23 September 2020
|
Download of Admit Card for Pre-Exam Training
|
17 November 2020
|
Dates for Pre-Exam Training
|
23 November to 28 November 2020
|
Release of Admit Card for Prelims Exam
|
18 November 2020
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|
5 December 2020
12 December 2020
13 December 2020
|
Prelims Result
|
31 December 2020
|
Download of Mains Call Letter
|
12 January 2021
|
Mains Exam Date
|
24 January 2021
|
IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment
|
1 April 2021
IBPS Clerk Notification 2020
The IBPS Clerk Notification was released on the late evening of September 1, 2020, notifying about thje details of the recruitment such as vacancies in every participating public sector bank, mode of exam, selection process, eligibility & age limit and provisional allotment of candidates. The Notification is available in PDF Download format. Candidates can also download the notification on direct link here:
IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020: State-wise
IBPS looks forward to fill over 1550 vacancies in the participating banks of Clerk posts through CRP X recruitment drive. Have a look at the state-wise vacancy details of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 below:
|
State/UT
|
Total Vacancies
|
Andaman & Nicobar Island
|
0
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
10
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1
|
Assam
|
16
|
Bihar
|
76
|
Chandigarh
|
6
|
Chhattisgarh
|
7
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
|
4
|
Delhi
|
67
|
Goa
|
17
|
Gujarat
|
119
|
Haryana
|
35
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
40
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
5
|
Jharkhand
|
55
|
Karnataka
|
29
|
Kerala
|
32
|
Lakshadweep
|
2
|
Ladakh
|
0
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
75
|
Maharashtra
|
334
|
Manipur
|
2
|
Meghalaya
|
1
|
Mizoram
|
1
|
Nagaland
|
5
|
Odisha
|
43
|
Puducherry
|
3
|
Punjab
|
136
|
Rajasthan
|
48
|
Sikkim
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
77
|
Telangana
|
20
|
Tripura
|
11
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
136
|
Uttarakhand
|
18
|
West Bengal
|
125
IBPS Clerk 2020: Application Process & Fees
The online registration and application process has started already for the IBPS Clerk 2020 on the official website ibps.in. Follow these simple steps to apply online now:
Step 1: Visit @ ibps.in
Step 2: Click on "Apply here for IBPS Clerk under CRP Clerks-X
Step 3: Fill Registration Form by entering the required details
Step 4: Now apply by filling the Application Form
Step 5: Upload your scanned images of photo & signature
Step 6: Pay IBPS Clerk Application Fee
Step 7: Save the confirmation page
Application Fee
SC/ST/PWD/EXSM Category - Rs 100
GEN/Others - Rs 600
IBPS Clerk 2020: Eligibility Criteria
Have a look at the eligibility criteria for IBPS Clerk post including the age limit and educational qualifications below:
Age Limit
The Minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as on September 1, 2020. However, there is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates. Have a look:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
3 years
|
SC/ ST
|
5 years
|
Persons affected by 1984 riots
|
5 years
|
Persons With Disabilities (PwD)
|
10 years
|
Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen
|
Service Period in defence forces + 3 years (8 years for SC/ST Disabled) with maximum age limit of 50 years
|
Widow/Divorced women/Women separated from their husbands and have not remarried
|
9 years
|
Regular employees of Union Carbide Factory of Bhopal who were retrenched from service (Madhya Pradesh only)
|
5 years
Educational Qualification
Bachelors' Degree in any discipline from a Recognised University or any equivalent qualification
Proficiency in Official Language of the State for which a candidate applies is preferable
Computer Literacy: It is mandatory for candidates to have operating and working knowledge in computer systems. Candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations
IBPS Clerk 2020: Selection Process
The recruitment to the post of Clerks in banks is carried out through a rigorous process involving exam and interview. The selection process for clerical cadre involves:
Online Prelims Exam
Online Mains Exam
Interview/Document Verification
Provisional Allotment
IBPS Clerk 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains
The exam pattern for prelims and mains exams is different. Have a look at the structure of exam and the marking scheme for the examination below:
Exam Pattern for Prelims
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100 Questions
|
100 Marks
|
1 Hour
-The exam will be held online on computer
-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format
-Questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be bilingual - Hindi and English.
-There is separate sectional timing for each section
-Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut off marks
-There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates
Exam Pattern for Mains
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
190 Questions
|
200 Marks
|
160 Minutes
-The exam will be held online on computer
-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format
-Questions of General/ Financial Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude will be bilingual - Hindi and English.
-There is separate sectional timing for each section
-Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut off marks
-There is negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020
The IBPS Cut Off is declared by the IBPS itself after the release of results for prelims and mains exams. The Cut off marks are different for prelims and mains exams. Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to get shortlisted for the next round. The cut off is decided on the basis of following factors:
Total Number of Vacancies
Number of candidates appearing for exam
Difficulty Level of Exam
IBPS Clerk 2020: Provisional Allotment & Merit List
Candidates who obtain cut off marks in Prelims exam get shortlisted for Mains exam and those who obtain cut off marks in Mains exam get selected for Interview and document verification. However, for the final merit list, marks obtained by candidates in Mains exam will only be considered. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam is of 200 marks and for merit list these marks are converted to 100.
IBPS Clerk 2020: List of Participating Banks
This year, 11 public sector banks are participating in the IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment drive. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment takes place at state level and candidates are appointed in the state they apply for. These banks have notified vacancies for clerical level recruitment:
Bank of Baroda
Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Canara Bank
Central Bank of India
Indian Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
Punjab National Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
UCO Bank
Union Bank of India