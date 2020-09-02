IBPS Clerk 2020: Notification PDF Out, Apply Online today for 1557 Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Selection, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus

IBPS Clerk 2020: Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Notification PDF @ibps.in for the recruitment of1557 Vacancies of candidates in clerical cadre of public sector banks under CRP Clerks-X drive. The IBPS Clerk Application & Registration Process has started already on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply online now for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 by visiting the direct link mentioned below. IBPS Clerk post comes under the pay scale of 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230/1310-1-31540. Here in this article, we have shared below the Notification details for Clerk posts including Important Date, Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off and other updates along with the list of participating banks for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020. Go through these details below and start your preparations now to get a job as Clerk in desired bank. Let's first have a look at the important dates below:

IBPS Clerk 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Release of IBPS Clerk Notification 1 September 2020 Start of Online Application Process 2 September 2020 Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees 23 September 2020 Download of Admit Card for Pre-Exam Training 17 November 2020 Dates for Pre-Exam Training 23 November to 28 November 2020 Release of Admit Card for Prelims Exam 18 November 2020 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 5 December 2020 12 December 2020 13 December 2020 Prelims Result 31 December 2020 Download of Mains Call Letter 12 January 2021 Mains Exam Date 24 January 2021 IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment 1 April 2021

IBPS Clerk Notification 2020

The IBPS Clerk Notification was released on the late evening of September 1, 2020, notifying about thje details of the recruitment such as vacancies in every participating public sector bank, mode of exam, selection process, eligibility & age limit and provisional allotment of candidates. The Notification is available in PDF Download format. Candidates can also download the notification on direct link here:

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020: State-wise

IBPS looks forward to fill over 1550 vacancies in the participating banks of Clerk posts through CRP X recruitment drive. Have a look at the state-wise vacancy details of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 below:

State/UT Total Vacancies Andaman & Nicobar Island 0 Andhra Pradesh 10 Arunachal Pradesh 1 Assam 16 Bihar 76 Chandigarh 6 Chhattisgarh 7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu 4 Delhi 67 Goa 17 Gujarat 119 Haryana 35 Himachal Pradesh 40 Jammu & Kashmir 5 Jharkhand 55 Karnataka 29 Kerala 32 Lakshadweep 2 Ladakh 0 Madhya Pradesh 75 Maharashtra 334 Manipur 2 Meghalaya 1 Mizoram 1 Nagaland 5 Odisha 43 Puducherry 3 Punjab 136 Rajasthan 48 Sikkim 1 Tamil Nadu 77 Telangana 20 Tripura 11 Uttar Pradesh 136 Uttarakhand 18 West Bengal 125

IBPS Clerk 2020: Application Process & Fees

The online registration and application process has started already for the IBPS Clerk 2020 on the official website ibps.in. Follow these simple steps to apply online now:

Step 1: Visit @ ibps.in

Step 2: Click on "Apply here for IBPS Clerk under CRP Clerks-X

Step 3: Fill Registration Form by entering the required details

Step 4: Now apply by filling the Application Form

Step 5: Upload your scanned images of photo & signature

Step 6: Pay IBPS Clerk Application Fee

Step 7: Save the confirmation page

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/EXSM Category - Rs 100

GEN/Others - Rs 600

IBPS Clerk 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Have a look at the eligibility criteria for IBPS Clerk post including the age limit and educational qualifications below:

Age Limit

The Minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as on September 1, 2020. However, there is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates. Have a look:

Category Age Relaxation OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years SC/ ST 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years Persons With Disabilities (PwD) 10 years Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen Service Period in defence forces + 3 years (8 years for SC/ST Disabled) with maximum age limit of 50 years Widow/Divorced women/Women separated from their husbands and have not remarried 9 years Regular employees of Union Carbide Factory of Bhopal who were retrenched from service (Madhya Pradesh only) 5 years

Educational Qualification

Bachelors' Degree in any discipline from a Recognised University or any equivalent qualification

Proficiency in Official Language of the State for which a candidate applies is preferable

Computer Literacy: It is mandatory for candidates to have operating and working knowledge in computer systems. Candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations

IBPS Clerk 2020: Selection Process

The recruitment to the post of Clerks in banks is carried out through a rigorous process involving exam and interview. The selection process for clerical cadre involves:

Online Prelims Exam

Online Mains Exam

Interview/Document Verification

Provisional Allotment

IBPS Clerk 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

The exam pattern for prelims and mains exams is different. Have a look at the structure of exam and the marking scheme for the examination below:

Exam Pattern for Prelims

Subject Total Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 Questions 100 Marks 1 Hour

-The exam will be held online on computer

-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format

-Questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be bilingual - Hindi and English.

-There is separate sectional timing for each section

-Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut off marks

-There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates

Exam Pattern for Mains

Subject Total Questions Marks Duration General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Total 190 Questions 200 Marks 160 Minutes

-The exam will be held online on computer

-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format

-Questions of General/ Financial Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude will be bilingual - Hindi and English.

-There is separate sectional timing for each section

-Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut off marks

-There is negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020

The IBPS Cut Off is declared by the IBPS itself after the release of results for prelims and mains exams. The Cut off marks are different for prelims and mains exams. Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to get shortlisted for the next round. The cut off is decided on the basis of following factors:

Total Number of Vacancies

Number of candidates appearing for exam

Difficulty Level of Exam

IBPS Clerk 2020: Provisional Allotment & Merit List

Candidates who obtain cut off marks in Prelims exam get shortlisted for Mains exam and those who obtain cut off marks in Mains exam get selected for Interview and document verification. However, for the final merit list, marks obtained by candidates in Mains exam will only be considered. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam is of 200 marks and for merit list these marks are converted to 100.

IBPS Clerk 2020: List of Participating Banks

This year, 11 public sector banks are participating in the IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment drive. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment takes place at state level and candidates are appointed in the state they apply for. These banks have notified vacancies for clerical level recruitment:

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India