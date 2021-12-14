IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021: Download Reasoning Ability PDF with Answer Keys  

IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021 (Reasoning Ability PDF Download): Check memory-based questions that came in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam held on 12th Dec 2021 (All Shifts) from the Reasoning Ability Section (35 Marks).

IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021 (Reasoning Ability PDF Download): IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam has been commenced and was held on 12th December 2021 in four shifts. The online exam will also be conducted on 18th & 19th December 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Memory Based Reasoning Ability Language Question Paper (35 Marks)

Questions asked in the Reasoning Ability section were of easy to moderate level. The attempt of above 24 Questions is a good attempt. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam:

Memory Based Reasoning Ability Language Questions (35 Marks – 20 Minutes) - Puzzles & Arrangements 1. Circle based puzzle (7 people, inside): 5 questions 2. Month Based Puzzle: 5 questions 3. Linear Seating Arrangement (7 Persons, North facing): 4 questions 4. Flat Floor Based puzzle (8 persons, 4 Floors + 2 flats): 5 questions 5. Dual Row Seating Arrangement: 5 questions 6. Post Based Puzzle: 5 questions 7. Box Based Puzzle: 5 questions - Alphanumeric-Symbol Series (5 Questions) - Syllogism (3 Questions) - Inequality (3 Questions) - Direction Sense (Distance Calculation- 3 Questions) - Blood Relation (3 questions) - Coding-Decoding (1 Question) - Word Pairing (SIDEWAY - 1 Question) - Vowel & Consonant (Alphabet Test - 1 Question)

Sample Questions to Solve IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Memory Based Reasoning Ability Paper

Directions (1 - 3): Read the following information carefully and answer the questions given below:

A group of six people L, M, N, O, P and Q which includes a lawyer, a pilot and a politician and their wives are sitting in a circular table. The lawyer, L is sitting to the right his wife M, who is the sister of N. The pilot is sitting opposite to his wife O and between his sister M and the politician. Politician is sitting to the right of his wife Q.

1. How is the pilot related to lawyer’s wife?

Brother-in-law Husband Brother Cannot be determined None of the above

Answer: c)

2. Which couple is seated in between the Pilot and his wife?

Politician and his wife Lawyer and his wife Only the Politician Cannot be determined None of the above

Answer: a)

3. Who is sitting opposite to the lawyer’s wife?

O P Q L None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation (1 – 3):

Directions (4 - 5): Read the following information carefully and answer the questions given below:

There are six persons S, T, U, V, W and X seated in two rows and three columns facing each other. S is to the North of W and to the West of U. T is to the South West of U and South East of S. X is not to the West of T.

4. Which of the following two are at any of the corners facing each other?

S and T S and V T and X U and V None of the above

Answer: d)

5. Who among the following pairs are seated in the diagonals?

S, V & U, W S, X & T, V T, X & S, W S, T & U, V None of the above

Answer: a)

Explanation for (4 - 5):

S X U W T V

Directions for questions (6 – 8): Each of the following questions contains two statements followed by two conclusions I and II. Understand the statements and decide which of the two conclusions follow the statements logically and select your option accordingly as given below:

If only conclusion I follows If only conclusion II follows If either I or II follow If neither I nor II follow If both I and II follows

6. Statements:

All roads are highways.

Some highways are freeways.

Conclusions:

Some highways are roads. All freeways are roads.

Answer: a)

Explanation: From the Venn diagram below, conclusion 1 can be arrived. Since all roads are highways, it can be said that some highways are roads. Freeways and Roads are not in any way connected. So Conclusion II doesn’t follow.

7. Statements:

Some diamonds are gems.

Some stones are diamonds.

Conclusions:

No gem is stone. Some gems are stones.

Answer: c)

Explanation: Below are the two possible Venn diagram:

8. Statements:

All hills are mountains.

All valleys are mountains.

Conclusions:

All hills are valleys. All valleys are hills.

Answer: d)

Explanation: Below are the two possible Venn diagram:

9. Kavita starts from her home to go towards her office. She moves 2 km and turns right and travels 800m to reach a temple on the way. At the temple she turns left and moves 2 km and reaches her office. If Kavita is now travelling in East direction, in what direction is Kavita’s office with respect to her home?

South South- East East South – West None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation:

10. Himanshu walked towards north in the direction of McDonalds. When McDonalds was 100 meters away from him, he turned left to pick Ravi who was 40 meters away in that direction. Both of them then walked towards the west for 100 meters and then turned right and walked further 100 meters. How many meters they are away from McDonalds now?

0 100 40 140 None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation:

Directions (11 - 13): Read the following information carefully and answer the questions given below:

In a bookshelf, eight novels are kept one over the other. There are two novels each of William Shakespeare and Jane Austen, three novels of Henry Green and one novel of Elizabeth Taylor. One Henry Green novel is between two novels of William Shakespeare while the novel above the Elizabeth Taylor’s novel is a Jane Austen’s novel. Counting from the top, the second, fifth and sixth novels are of Henry Green. Two of them are between the novels of Jane Austen.

11. Which writer’s novel is the second last novel from the top?

William Shakespeare Elizabeth Taylor Henry Green Jane Austen None of the above

Answer: d)

12. Which of the following writer’s novels are not together?

Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Austen Henry Green and William Shakespeare Elizabeth Taylor and William Shakespeare Henry Green and Jane Austen None of the above

Answer: c)

13. Which is the book between the two books on William Shakespeare?

Jane Austen Henry Green Elizabeth Taylor No writer’s novel None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation (11- 13):

William Shakespeare Henry Green William Shakespeare Jane Austen Henry Green Henry Green Jane Austen Elizabeth Taylor

Directions (14 - 16): Study the following information to answer the given questions:

A group of six scholars U, V, W, X, Y and Z have to choose one major and one minor specialization each at B-school. X’s minor specialization is Financial Management, while three others have their major specialization. Y and Z have Marketing Management as one of their subjects. Z‘s major specialization is Operational Management, which is minor for both W and Y. Financial Management and IT are U’s subjects. Both U and X have opted for subjects. Strategic Behaviour is minor for only one of the student.

14. What is the major specialization of X?

IT Marketing Management Strategic Behaviour None of these Can’t be determined

Answer: a)

15. Which of the following student has Strategic Behaviour as a subject?

U X V None of these Cannot be determined

Answer: c)

16. Which of the following student has Operational Management as a major subject?

W X Y Z U

Answer: b)

Explanation: