IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021: Download English PDF with Answer Keys

IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021 (English PDF Download): Check memory-based questions that came in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam held on 12th Dec 2021 (All Shifts) from the English Language Section (30 Marks).

IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021 (English PDF Download): IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam has been commenced and was held on 12th December 2021 in four shifts. The online exam will also be conducted on 18th & 19th December 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Questions asked in the English Language section were of easy level. The attempt of above 25 Questions is a good attempt. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam:

Memory Based English Language Questions (30 Marks – 20 Minutes) 1. Reading Comprehension was from below topics - Medical Science - Percentage of Employees Leaving the Company Under Reading comprehension, questions were from True-False, Fill in the blanks (Single Fillers), Antonyms & Synonyms 2. Synonyms from RC - Key, Run 3. Antonyms from RC - Stale 4. The Theme of Para Jumble was Olympics. 5. Idiom & Phrases 6. Error Detection in Sentence 7. Word Swap

Sample Questions to Solve IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Memory Based English Paper

Directions (1 - 5): Read the following passage and answer the questions that follow:

For a country, that is home to a quarter of the world’s hungry —195 million out of 795 million globally — the recent spike in the prices of pulses has been devastating. Pulses are a cheap source of protein, a vital part of the Indian diet, whether consumed with rice or rotis, more so among vegetarians. The central government has woken up to the situation, albeit, late. Hoarding is being cracked down upon, imports have been upped, and there is talk of planning for buffer stocks to prevent such events in the future. It is now being reported that prices will drop post Deepavali, leaving many with the prospect of facing a rather dim festival of lights.

Meanwhile, in an affront to the struggling millions trying to make ends meet, the NDA-led government allowed the issue to be politicized, once again blaming states (especially ones with ongoing elections) for failing to keep inflation in check. By failing to take responsibility, a government that promised to be different, proved to be like any other. It has proved to be like other governments, also in what, so far at least, appear to be knee-jerk reactions to the current crisis. Cracking down on hoarders and increasing imports may provide some short-term relief. However, like others before it, the government has failed to look at long-term, sustainable solutions. Experts have been crying themselves hoarse over the need to incentivize farmers to grow pulses, to provide farmers who do so with the securities that rice, sugarcane and wheat farmers rely on. Irrigation solutions need to be sought and devised for farmers in drought-prone and drought-hit states. If Israel can bloom, despite being a dessert, surely India can show some foresight in dealing with the vagaries of the weather and its impact on agriculture. It is unbecoming of the government to respond to this crisis as if had been blindsided. In doing so, it has hurt itself, its credibility and left millions of hungry in the lurch.

1. According to the passage, which of the following statement is true?

Pulses are the staple food of the nation. Pulses are the source of protein. Prices of Pulses have decreased recently. Imports of pulses have decreased recently. None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: The first paragraph clearly indicates that Pulses are a cheap source of protein and a vital part of the Indian diet.

2. For preventing hoarding and increase in prices of pulses in future, what step should be taken by the government?

Create warehouses for pulses. Increase the imports of pulses. Create buffer stocks of pulses. Increase the exports of pulses. None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: The first paragraph clearly states that “Hoarding is being cracked down upon, imports have been upped, and there is talk of planning for buffer stocks to prevent such events in the future”.

3. According to the passage, the government has failed to do which of the following things?

Cracking down the hoarders. Increasing the imports of pulses. Politicizing the issue of price hike of pulses. Developing a long-term sustainable solution for keeping the prices of pulses in control. None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: The second paragraph clearly states that the government has failed to look at long-term, sustainable solutions for price hike.

4. According to the author of the passage, what can be done to increase the production of pulses in India?

Incentivize farmers to grow pulses. Increase the imports of pulses. Punishing the hoarders with heavy penalty. Incentivize farmers to grow rice, sugarcane and wheat. None of the above

Answer: a)

Explanation: The second paragraph clearly states that “Experts have been crying themselves hoarse over the need to incentivize farmers to grow pulses, to provide farmers who do so with the securities that rice, sugarcane and wheat farmers rely on”.

5. Why does the author mean by “government to respond to this crisis as if had been blindsided”?

Government was well prepared for this crisis. Government was unable to perceive the repercussions of the crisis. Government blindly trusted the weather conditions of India. Farmers blindly trusted the Government of India. None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: The second paragraph clearly states that it is unbecoming of the government to respond to this crisis as if had been blindsided which means that the Government was unable to perceive the repercussions of the crisis.

Synonyms based on RC

Directions (6 - 7): The following questions have a word highlighted from the passage with four words following it. Choose the best word that matches the meaning of the highlighted word as your answer.

6. Vagaries

Climate Stagnancies Whims Rigidity None of the above

Answer: c)

7. Spike

Increase Decrease Release Detach None of the above

Answer: a)

Antonyms based on RC

Directions (8 - 10): The following questions have a word highlighted from the passage with four words following it. Choose the best word that is opposite in meaning to the highlighted word as your answer.

8. Hoarding

Hiding Distributing Depositing Saving None of the above

Answer: b)

9. Sustainable

Continuous Feasible Livable Temporary None of the above

Answer: d)

10. Lurch

Falter Stumble Stabilize Tilt None of the above

Answer: c)

Parajumbles

Directions (11 - 15): Rearrange the following sentences (A), (B), (C), (D) and (E) to make a meaningful paragraph and then answer the questions which follow.

(A) This is what occurs in general medicine in most countries. However, with modern telecommunications technology, in absentia health care is becoming more common.

(B) The most common way is face-to-face delivery, where care provider and patient see each other 'in the flesh'.

(C) The place of delivery may be in the home, the community, the workplace, or in health facilities.

(D) There are many ways of providing health care in the modern world.

(E) The delivery of health care services—from primary care to secondary and tertiary levels of care—is the most visible part of any health care system, both to users and the general public.

11. Which of the following sentence should be the 4th after rearrangement?

A E C B D

Answer: d)

12. Which of the following sentence should be the 3rd after rearrangement?

C E B A D

Answer: a)

13. Which of the following sentence should be the 5th (Last) after rearrangement?

B C D E A

Answer: e)

14. Which of the following sentence should be the 2nd after rearrangement?

E B D A C

Answer: c)

15. Which of the following sentence should be the 1st after rearrangement?

C D E A B

Answer: c)

Explanation for 11-15: The proper sequence of sentences to make a meaningful paragraph will be ‘EDCBA’:

1. The delivery of health care services—from primary care to secondary and tertiary levels of care—is the most visible part of any health care system, both to users and the general public.

2. There are many ways of providing health care in the modern world.

3. The place of delivery may be in the home, the community, the workplace, or in health facilities.

4. The most common way is face-to-face delivery, where care provider and patient see each other 'in the flesh'.

5. This is what occurs in general medicine in most countries. However, with modern telecommunications technology, in absentia health care is becoming more common.

Fill in Blanks (in sentences)

Directions (16 - 18): Each question below has a blank indicating that something has been omitted. Choose the set of words for the blank which best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

16. According to an RBI survey, SWIFT (an international wire transfer system) is ____________________ vis-a-vis drafts and cheques.

Heavier Lighter Costlier Taller None of the above

Answer: c)

17. Non-banks that provide payment services such as ________________________ companies are normally not considered as an adequate substitute for a bank account.

Surveillance Admittance Evidence Remittance None of the above

Answer: d)

18. In 1963–64, Punjab National Bank as well as Bank of India applied for opening offices in the United States but RBI did not grant them on the ground that requests could in turn come from US banks to open offices in India.

Commission Permission Emission Transmission None of the above

Answer: b)

Phrases/ Word Swap

Directions (19 - 23): The following sentences have a certain phrase highlighted in bold. Choose the correct phrase from the options given below to replace the highlighted phrase and make it grammatically correct. If none of the options can replace the phrase, select option e). Ignore punctuation errors if any.

19. Three hours have elapsed since she had fallen

Fell Has fallen Was fallen Have fallen No correction required

Answer: a)

20. Had we been on time, we would not have missed the flight.

Might have Would have been Will not have Had not No correction required

Answer: e)

21. He shall not go until he is invited.

If not he is invited Till he is invited Unless he is invited Whether he is invited No correction required

Answer: c)

22. We must make for our monetary policy on the basis of guarding the national interest alone.

Have made for Must make to Must be making to Must make No correction required

Answer: d)

23. He is looking forward to see you soon.

Looking forward for seeing Looking forward to seeing Looking forward towards seeing Looking forward for see No correction required

Answer: b)