IBPS Clerk 2021 Numerical Ability Solved Mock Paper: Practice 20 Simplification/ Approximation Important Questions with Answers for Prelims Exam

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 17:41 IST
IBPS Clerk 2021 Numerical Ability Solved Mock Paper: The Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to hold Preliminary Online Exams for the recruitment of 7858 vacancies of candidates in the clerical cadre of public sector banks under CRP Clerks-XI drive on 12th, 18th & 19th December 2021. The numerical Ability section is one of the deciding areas for a candidate in the merit list of the IBPS Clerk Exam. In this article, we are going to share the Important Simplification/ Approximation Questions to score high marks in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam. Let’s first look at the IBPS CLERK Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern in brief:

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk 2021 Exam will consist of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of 100 marks. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

IBPS CLERK Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

Subjects (Medium of Language)

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

English Language (English)

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability (As per State applied for)

35

20 minutes

Numerical Ability (As per State applied for)

35

20 minutes

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

60 minutes

Note:

- The paper will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- Each question will carry equal 1 mark.

- There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong Answer:s.

- 20 minutes is allowed for each section.

- There will be sectional cut-off.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam: Numerical Ability (35 Marks)

Numerical Ability will test the candidates’ mathematical skills.  The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Getting a good score in this section demands in-depth knowledge of all the formulas and the pattern of the question asked.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam 20 Important Simplification/ Approximation Questions with Answers

Let’s look at some important Simplification/ Approximation Questions with Answers to score high marks in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam.

Directions (1 - 20): What should come in place of question mark (?) in the following questions?

1. 621 – 23.829 – 9.302 – 2.214 = ?

  1. 281
  2. 272
  3. 276
  4. 254
  5. None of these

Answer: (c)

Explanation:      78.621 – 23.829 – 9.302 – 2.214 = 43.276

2. ?% of 550 + 36% of 285 = 306.1

  1. 34
  2. 32
  3. 21
  4. 37
  5. None of these

Answer: (d)

Explanation: x ÷ 100 X 550 + 36 ÷ 100 X 285 = 1.

306.1

x= 37

3. 644 ÷  85

  1. 4096
  2. 512
  3. 64
  4. 8
  5. None of these

Answer: (b)

Explanation: (82)4/85 = 512

4. 518 + 52 x 0.50 - 29 = ?

  1. 625
  2. 660
  3. 640
  4. 509
  5. None of these

Answer: (d)

Explanation: 518 + 52 x 0.50 - 29 = 509

5. 4(16/17) X 1(11/16) ÷ (7/38) = ?

  1. 12(3/17)
  2. 45(9/34)
  3. 12(21/34)
  4. 36(8/17)
  5. None of these

Answer: (b)

Explanation: 4(16/17) X 1(11/16) ÷ (7/38) = (84/17) X (27/16) X (38/7) = 1539/34 = 45(9/34)

6. 5 × 0.9 + 0.7 × 0.7 + 0.07 ÷ 7 - 0.07 ÷ 0.014 = ?

  1. 20
  2. 7
  3. 3
  4. 0
  5. None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: 5 × 0.9 + 0.7 × 0.7 + 0.07 ÷ 7 - 0.07 ÷ 0.014 = 4.5 + 0.49 + 0.01 - 5 = 0

7. 25% of √1296 ÷ 0.5 = ? ⤬ 27

  1. 1/3
  2. 3
  3. 2/3
  4. 2
  5. None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: Let the number be x.

√1296 = 36

25% of 36 = 9

9 ÷ 0.5 = 18

Thus, 27x = 18 = x = 2/3

8. 122 ⤬ 18 ÷ 24 + 193 + 12 ⤬ 5 = (?)2

  1. 3√2
  2. 4√2
  3. 5√2
  4. 19
  5. None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: 122 ⤬ 18 ÷ 24 + 193 + 12 ⤬ 5 = 144 ⤬ (3/4) + 193 + 60

108 + 203 + 60 = 361 = (19)2

9. 58% of 1688 + 36% of 934 – 215.28 =?

  1. 28
  2. 28
  3. 1000
  4. 1100
  5. None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: (58/100) × 1688 + (36/100) × 934 - 215.28

= 979.04 + 336.24 - 215.28

= 1315.28 - 215.28 = 1100

10. 55% of √3136 x 7 =? + 154

  1. 61
  2. 62
  3. 6
  4. 8
  5. None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: (55/100) × 56 × 7 = (55/100) × 392 = 215.6

                                                215.6 = ? + 154

                                                ? = 61.6

11. 3√68921 X (450 ÷ 11) = (?)2

  1. 36
  2. 35
  3. 39
  4. 41
  5. None of these

Answer: (d)

Explanation: (?)2 = 3√68921 X (450 ÷ 11) = (3√41 X 41 X 41) X 40.99 = 1681 = 41 X 41 = (41)2

12. 5% of 1480 + 63.002 X 9.995 - 61.899 = ?

  1. 3500
  2. 4400
  3. 4108
  4. 4650
  5. 4760

Answer: (c)

Explanation: ? = (277.5 X 1480)/100 + 63 X 10 - 62 = 4107 + 63 - 62 = 4108

13. (7/16) X 6022.66 + (11/20) X 5822.44 = ?

  1. 5837
  2. 5290
  3. 6310
  4. 5300
  5. 5929

Answer: (a)

Explanation: ? = (7/16) X 6022.66 + (11/20) X 5822.44

= 2635.06 + 3202.1 ≈ 5837

14. 7975 ÷ 545 X 3√515 = ?

  1. 140
  2. 150
  3. 148
  4. 154
  5. 132

Answer: (e)

Explanation: ? = (7975/545) X 3√728 (Therefore 515 ≈ 512)

= 14.63 X 9 = 131.67

15. 089 X 5.27 X 6.004 X 222.918 = ?

  1. 2800
  2. 2350
  3. 2850
  4. 2336
  5. None of these

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

? = 190 X 5.25 + 6 X 223

= 997.5 + 1338 ≈ 2335.5

16. (57% of 1552 − 46% of 1512)/73= ?

  1. 6
  2. 6
  3. 6
  4. 4
  5. None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: (57% of 1552 - 46% of 1512)/73

= 884.64 - 695.52/73 = 2.6

17. (22.13)2 + (13.96)2 - (7.11)2 = ?

  1. 644
  2. 564
  3. 784
  4. 634
  5. None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: (22.13)2 + (13.96)2 - (7.11)2

= 490 + 195 - 51 = 634

18. 26% of 900 × ? % of 1042 = 4168

  1. 7
  2. 7
  3. 7
  4. 7
  5. None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: 26% of 900 X x% of 1042 = 4168

234 X x% of 1042 = 4168

 x= (4168 × 100)/(234 × 1042) = 1.7           

19. (0.16)7/(0.064)3 × (0.4)2 = (0.4)?

  1. 5
  2. 6
  3. 7
  4. 8
  5. None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: (0.16)7/(0.064)3 × (0.4)2

= (0.4)14/(0.4)9 × (0.4)2

= (0.4)16/(0.4)9 = (0.4)7

20. 5 + 5.55 + 0.5 + 55.05 + 555 = ?

  1. 611
  2. 621
  3. 600
  4. 651
  5. None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: 5 + 5.55 + 0.5 + 55.05 + 555 = 621.1

Remember that there are separate timings for each section. There will be a sectional cut-off. Candidates who obtain cut-off marks in the Prelims exam get shortlisted for the Mains exam and those who obtain cut-off marks in the Mains exam get selected for the Provisional Allotment. However, for the final merit list, marks obtained by candidates in the Mains exam will only be considered. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

FAQ

Q1. Numerical Ability Section will be of how many marks in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam?

35 Questions of 1 mark each

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of IBPS Clerk 2021 Exam?

IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment Will Be Carried Out In Two Phases - Preliminary And Mains Examinations.

Q3. What is the syllabus for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam?

In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, Candidates Will Be Asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) From Three Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability.

