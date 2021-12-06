IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Numerical Ability

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Numerical Ability Important Tips: Check top 7 tips on how to prepare for Numerical Ability in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims that will be conducted on December 12th, 18th, and 19th, 2021. Know IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Numerical Ability important topics and topics-wise weightage.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Numerical Ability Important Tips: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on December 12th, 18th, and 19th, 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in Public Sector Banks. The IBPS Clerk 2021 exam will be held in three phases - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims includes three sections Numerical Ability, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. Numerical Ability is one of the most important, scoring, and extensive sections of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims. In this article, candidates can read the top 7 tips on how to prepare for Numerical Ability for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims, check important topics, topic-wise weightage, expected number of questions, and the number of questions asked in the Numerical Ability section in 2020.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Prelims Admit Card Release Date November 26, 2021 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date December 12, 2021 December 18, 2021 December 19, 2021 Prelims Result December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

Prelims Exam: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There is a sectional timing for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Subject Total Questions Marks Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Total 100 Questions 100 Marks 1 Hour

Marking Scheme: In the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam, 100 MCQs will be asked. Each question will be of 1 mark. There would be a penalty for the wrong answer marked by the candidate. Every wrong answer will deduct 0.25 marks.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Numerical Ability Syllabus

Topics Topics Data Interpretation - Tabular, Bar Graph, Line Chart & Pie Chart Number Series Quadratic Equations Simplification/ Approximation Simple Interest & Compound Interest Profit and Loss Speed, Distance and Time Ratio and Proportion Age-based problems Data Sufficiency Work, Time and Wages Boats and Stream/ Pipes and Cisterns Mensuration Probability Permutation and Combination Average & Percentages

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Numerical Ability Important Topics

Important Numerical Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Arithmetic Questions (Time & Work, Probability, Mensuration, Time, Speed & Distance, Boats & Streams, Mixture & Alligations, Pipes & Cisterns, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit & Loss, Age-based problems, Averages, Ratio & Proportion) 10 -12 Simplification/Approximation 10 - 15 Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet) 5 - 10 Number Series 3 - 5 Quadratic Equation 3 -5 Data Sufficiency 3 - 5

IBPS Clerk Prelims Numerical Ability: Number of Questions asked in 2020

IBPS Clerk Exam (12th Dec 2020) Topic No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Data Interpretation - Tabular, Line Graph 10 Easy to Moderate Number Series 3 Easy Simplification 10 Easy to Moderate Arithmetic Word Problems - Profit & Loss, Age, Percentage, Mensuration 12 Easy to Moderate Total Questions 35 Easy to Moderate

IBPS Clerk Exam (5th Dec 2020) Topic No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Data Interpretation - Tabular, Line Graph 5 Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Easy Simplification 13 Moderate Arithmetic Word Problems - Profit & Loss, Age, Percentage, Mensuration 12 Easy to Moderate Total Questions 35 Moderate

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for Numerical Ability in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims

The Numerical Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims is an important section that carries 35 marks. The Numerical Ability section of the IBPS Clerk Prelims is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge along with fast calculation skills. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the Numerical Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims.

(i) Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare the Numerical Ability section of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Numerical Ability section to improve your solving speed. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

(ii) Mark your strong and weak areas

Numerical Ability is the most scoring section in the IBPS Clerk Prelims if one is prepared well. Assess your strong and weak areas so that you do get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too many lengthy calculations. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. The best strategy for attempting Numerical Ability is to start with Data Interpretation, Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Average, Time &Work, Profit & Loss, and Quadratic Equation.

(iii) Master Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, equations

Numerical Ability is one of the lengthiest and time-consuming sections of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 35 questions in the allotted time of 20 minutes. For this, one needs to practice Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve quickly yet correctly. Develop faster calculations skills, become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS.

(iv) Regularly solve at least 10 Mathematics questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 Mathematics questions from different topics mentioned in the Numerical Ability Section of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Some of the important topics are Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie, Line, Bar Graph, Caselet), Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency, Quantity based problems, Arithmetic Problems. This will brush up your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and evaluate your performance overall.

(v) Numerical Ability Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Numerical Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims to help you score better. Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice table chart, bar graph, pie chart, line graph to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice Data Sufficiency is an important topic in the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Practice basic arithmetic to score well in Number Series and Arithmetic Questions.

(vi) Practice Numerical Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on. Once the preparation is underway, one should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. The Numerical Ability section is allotted 20 minutes for 35 questions. Attempt Numerical Ability quizzes to assess your performance, master basic Mathematics, and increase calculation speed.

(vii) Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

One need not attempt each and every question. The IBPS Clerk Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.