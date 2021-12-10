IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on 12th, 18th, 19th Dec for Recruitment of 7858 Vacancies: Check Exam Day Instructions & COVID-19 guidelines

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims will be held on 12th, 18th, 19th December for recruitment of 7858 vacancies across 11 public sector banks. Check IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam day instructions and COVID-19 guidelines at the exam venue.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Day Instructions & COVID-19 Guidelines: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on the 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021. The IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment will be carried out in two phases - Online Preliminary and Online Mains Examinations. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 need to appear for the IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains Exams to get shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam in January/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks across 11 public sector banks - Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India. In this article, we share the exam-related instructions and COVID-19 guidelines at the exam venue.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There is a sectional timing for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Section No. of MCQs Marks Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Total 100 100 1 Hour

ADMIT CARD, PHOTOGRAPHS, IDENTITY VERIFICATION: IMPORTANT – PLEASE NOTE ADMIT CARD: Call letter of the Preliminary Exam will not be collected at the examination venue. However, it will be duly authenticated/ Stamped by the exam center staff. The candidate will need to retain the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. However, the scribe form (wherever applicable) will be collected during the Preliminary Exam. PHOTOGRAPHS: Candidates need to bring one additional photograph (same as pasted by the candidate on call letter) along with the call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the ‘information handout’ and call letter. Candidates reporting without photograph pasted on the call letter or without one additional photograph (same as pasted on call letter) will not be allowed to appear for the exam. It is advisable that the candidate retains about 8 copies of the same photograph which is uploaded at the time of Application as these would be needed for further stages of this selection process. IDENTITY VERIFICATION: DOCUMENTS In the examination hall, the call letter along with a photocopy of the candidate’s currently valid photo identity (bearing exactly the same name as it appears on the call letter) such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer/ People’s Representative along with a photograph / Identity Card issued by a recognized college/ university/ Aadhar/ E-Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID/Bar Council Identity card with photograph should be submitted to the invigilator for verification. The candidate’s identity will be verified with respect to his/her details on the call letter, in the Attendance List and the requisite documents submitted. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the Examination. Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid id proof for this project. In the case of candidates who have changed their name, they will be allowed only if they produce original Gazette notification / their original marriage certificate/affidavit in original.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam-related Instructions & COVID-19 Guidelines

1. Different reporting times will be printed for a set of candidates. Candidates are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the reporting time indicated on the Call Letter to avoid crowding. The entry into the exam venue will be provided ONLY based upon the time slot allotted to a candidate.

2. Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/ Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another.

6. Candidates should stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue.

7. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

8. All candidates must have Aarogya Setu App installed on his mobile phone. The Aarogya Setu status must show the risk factor of the candidate. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration form provided in Annexure- IV) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu will not be allowed entry. In case any of the responses in the declaration suggest COVID 19 infection/symptoms, the candidate will not be permitted inside the exam venue. [This instruction is also applicable to the scribe brought by the candidate]

9. After the checking of Aarogya Setu status at the entry gate, candidates will be required to switch off their mobile phones, and deposit them at the designated location, to be collected while exiting.

10. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

11. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture. Photographs will be taken while the candidate is standing. A seat number will be given to the candidate.

12. Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate. After the end of the examination, candidates need to drop the rough sheets in the designated dropbox as instructed at the venue.

13. Post Examination Controls: On completion of a shift, the candidates should move out in an orderly manner without crowding as instructed by the venue staff.

