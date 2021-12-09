IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Last-Minute Tips: Check Best 7 Preparation Strategies for Numerical, English & Reasoning

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Last-Minute Prep Tips: Check here best 7 last-minute exam and section-wise prep tips to crack the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims that will be held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December, 2021. Check exam shift timings, reporting time, handwriting sample timing. Good Luck!

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Last Minute Tips: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Recruitment Drive will be held to fill 7,858 vacancies of clerks in 11 Public Sector Banks across India. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Admit Card was released on 26th November 2021 for candidates to download from the official website of the IBPS. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims includes three sections: Numerical Ability, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. In this article, we share the best 7 last-minute preparation tips to stay calm and crack the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims.

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 here

IBPS Clerk 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Prelims Admit Card Release Date November 26, 2021 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date December 12, 2021 December 18, 2021 December 19, 2021 Prelims Result December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Shift Timings

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Shifts Timings First Shift 9.00 am to 10.00 am Second Shift 11.30 am to 12.30 am Third Shift 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Fourth Shift 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Timings: Reporting Time and Handwriting Sample Timing

Event 1st Shift 2nd Shift 3rd Shift 4th Shift Reporting Time 8.00 am 10.30 am 1.00 pm 3.30 pm Handwriting Sample Time 8.45 to 8.50 pm 11.15 am to 11.20 am 1.45 pm to 1.50 pm 4.15 pm to 4.20 pm Exam Start Time 9.00 am 11.30 am 2.00 pm 4.30 pm Exam End Time 10.00 am 12.30 pm 3.00 pm 5.30 pm

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Best 7 Last-Minute Tips and Preparation Strategies

1. Revision Time: Go through syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, important topics to re-assess their progress, brush up important details, last-minute reminders, memorize formulas, equations, concepts, dates, etc. Keep in mind the exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips to keep your A-game in the exam. Solve topics that you find easier and less time-consuming, focus on attempting questions as per the difficulty level and not the sequence of the question paper. The last 2-3 days are crucial for revision, practicing, and relaxing.

2. Attempt questions correctly to avoid penalty. Leave what you do not know

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is a qualifying exam for candidates to reach the Mains exam. One does not need to attempt every question. There is a negative marking for every wrong answer. It is advised to leave a question blank if you do not know the correct answer. One should not waste time or risk their marks in guesswork. The penalty is 1/4th of 0.25 marks allotted to a question attempted wrongly.

3. Practice and solve quizzes, mock papers, previous years’ question papers

The best way to adapt to the real-time exam setting is to solve mock papers and previous years’ question papers. Sit in a room to yourself with a timer and attempt the paper to assess how would you perform on the exam day. Remember the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims will be conducted for 1 hour with 20 minutes for each section. There will be 30 questions in English, 35 questions in Numerical Ability, and 35 questions in Reasoning Ability. Quizzes, mock papers, previous years’ question papers enhance your calculation, speed, time management, and accuracy.

4. Do not take up new topics

The most fatal mistake just a few days before the exam would be taking up new topics. The last few days before the exam are recommended to go through important topics, re-visit the bookmarks, revise all that you have prepared to strengthen your strong areas. If one wants further intake of information, one can read newspapers, magazines, GK/Current Affairs to keep abreast with the latest developments.

5. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Numerical Ability is one of the most important and extensive sections that will have 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. Practice table chart, bar graph, pie chart, line graph to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice Data Sufficiency, Number Series, Arithmetic Questions. Develop faster calculations skills, become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents.

Reasoning Ability is one of the logical-based sections that will have 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. Candidates should practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Direction Sense (practice Pythagoras theorem & draw lines while solving to keep clarity); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

English Language is one of the grammar and vocabulary-based sections that will have 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. Reading Comprehension is one of the important topics in the IBPS Clerk English Language section. Reading comprehensions come from newspapers, magazines, books related to business, banking, economy, current affairs, etc. In grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc). In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, fill in the blanks, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc.

6. Keep your exam items ready: Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app

Candidates are advised to download and keep their IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Admit Card, photographs, and ID Proofs safe for the exam day. Remember candidates will not be allowed to appear for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam without admit card and required photo-ID proofs/documents. Avoid the last-minute hassle. Reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam time for collection of documents, verification, handwriting sampling, logging in, etc.

The exam centre staff will only verify and duly stamp the call letter of the preliminary exam at the exam venue. The call letter will not be collected. Candidates should note to keep the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Candidates need to retain at least 8 copies of the photograph as posted on the admit card. These photographs will be required in the further stages.

Remember to follow COVID-appropriate guidelines and maintain social-distancing norms. Take only exam-related permitted items to the exam venue which include mask (compulsory), gloves, personal hand sanitizer (50ml), personal transparent water bottle, pen, and exam-related documents. A Candidate must have Aarogya Setu App installed on his or her mobile phone.

7. Get good sleep, eat mood-lifting food, keep calm

Candidates are advised to monitor their sleep and food habits during the preparation and most importantly the day before the exam. Consume healthy and mood-lifting foods and take proper sleep to rest your brain. A recharged brain is key to recalling all you have studied. Include some exercise or walks in the fresh air to rejuvenate yourself. You deserve it. Say to yourself ‘I am Prepared, Keep Calm’. Do not try to pull an all-night study just before the exam. Sleep early, get up early, eat a healthy filling breakfast to keep you full and energized throughout the exam process. Maintain healthy, peaceful environment to keep positive vibes.

Wish you the best!