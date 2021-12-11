Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-Off & Previous Years Cut-off (Section-wise, State-wise, Category-wise)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off: Check IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks along with Previous Years (2020 & 2019) Cut-off for IBPS Clerk Prelims & Mains exam.

Created On: Dec 11, 2021 15:42 IST
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-Off & Previous Years Cut-off
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-Off & Previous Years Cut-off

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021 and the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam in January/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment will be carried out in two phases - Online Preliminary and Online Mains Examinations. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 need to appear for the IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains Exams to get shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Prelims & Mains exam Previous Years (2020 & 2019) Cut-off for gaining an understanding of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut Off. The official IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021. Candidates who will be able to score the cut-off marks will get shortlisted to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 examination.

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 here

What factors are considered while determining the IBPS Clerk Cut-off?

The cut off is decided on the basis of the following factors:

(i) Total Number of Vacancies

(ii) Number of candidates appearing for the exam

(iii) Difficulty Level of Exam

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There is a sectional timing for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Section

No. of MCQs

Marks

Duration

Medium of Exam

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

As per State applied for

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

As per State applied for

Total

100

100

1 Hour

 

NOTE

(i) The exam will be held online on a computer. Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format.

(iii) The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.

(iii) There is separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(iv) There is a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.

         IBPS CLERK 2021 RELATED LINKS

IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification, Download Admit Card

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Cut-Off

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Last-Minute Tips: Check Best 7 Preparation Strategies

IBPS Clerk 2021: How to prepare for Numerical Ability

IBPS Clerk 2021: How to prepare for Reasoning Ability

IBPS Clerk 2021: How to prepare for English Language

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Numerical Ability Tips: 20 Important Simplification Questions with Answers

IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2021

The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off will be updated after the completion of the first shift of the IBPS Clerk 2021 exam. The official IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021. The Cut-off marks are different for Prelims and Mains exams.

(i) Candidates need to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process.

(iii) For provisional allotment, cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available.

Meanwhile, let us check the IBPS Clerk Cut-off marks for 2020 and 2019 to gain an understanding of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Expected Cut-off marks.

IBPS Clerk Previous Years Cut off (2020 & 2019)

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Prelims (Section-wise)

Category

Name of the Section

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

General

9.75

9.25

7.25

OBC/ SC/ ST

9.75

8.25

7.25

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Prelims (State-wise)

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020-21 (General)

State Name

Cut Off

Andhra Pradesh

78

Bihar

71.25

Delhi

77

Gujarat

72

Goa

53.75

Himachal Pradesh

72

J & K

77.5

Jharkhand

75.75

Kerala

77.25

Madhya Pradesh

77.75

Maharashtra

69.75

Odisha

75

Punjab

75.25

Rajasthan

78.25

Karnataka

65.75

Telangana

74.25

Tripura

59.25 (OBC)

Uttar Pradesh

73.5

Uttarakhand

78.50

West Bengal

61.50

Tamil Nadu

71 (OBC)

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Mains (State & Category-wise)

State/ UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andaman & Nicobar

NA

NA

NA

NA

23.25

Andhra Pradesh

32

27

41.63

40.88

44.13

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

16.63

NA

NA

21.88

Assam

30.75

23.38

28.63

28.13

37.75

Bihar

27.38

33.38

39.13

40.83

44

Chandigarh

29.25

NA

31.63

34.50

34.50

Chattisgarh

29.50

16.50

39.50

30.25

41.38

Dadar & Nagar Haweli

NA

31.50

NA

NA

37.88

Daman & Diu

NA

31.50

NA

NA

37.88

Delhi

33.75

26.88

36.38

36.50

44

Goa

NA

16.50

32.25

29.63

30.50

Gujarat

29.88

25.63

33.63

34

39.38

Haryana

30.38

NA

40.38

42.88

44.75

Himachal Pradesh

34.13

36.63

37.75

40

44.75

Jammu & Kashmir

42.63

31.63

37.25

42.25

45.38

Jharkhand

17.50

20.63

37.75

34.25

39.25

Karnataka

29

26.13

37.63

36.13

37.63

Kerala

26.50

NA

39.88

27.75

42.13

Ladakh

NA

31.88

NA

NA

24.38

Lakshadweep

NA

12.38

NA

NA

35.25

Madhya Pradesh

16

17.50

17.88

24.50

36.38

Maharashtra

32.88

22.88

33.88

22.88

38

Manipur

34.13

33.63

38

28.50

34.38

Meghalaya

NA

26

NA

NA

29.88

Mizoram

NA

24.13

NA

NA

27

Nagaland

NA

28.75

NA

NA

29.50

Odisha

26.25

22.13

40.50

34.63

43.25

Puducherry

36.13

NA

NA

NA

41.50

Punjab

28.88

NA

35.38

39.88

45.75

Rajasthan

25.38

17.50

36.88

29.13

41.50

Sikkim

NA

NA

39.38

NA

33.38

Tamil Nadu

33.75

28

44

32.63

44

Telangana

32.88

35.75

40.63

39.88

41.13

Tripura

27.88

16.50

NA

26.75

36.75

Uttar Pradesh

28.75

19.25

35.38

37.63

42

Uttarakhand

34.38

NA

32.88

39.88

46.13

West Bengal

27.25

22.25

29.13

21.50

39.13

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2019: Prelims (Section-wise)

Category

Name of the Section

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

General

8.25

7.50

7.75

OBC/ SC/ ST

4.75

2.75

3.50

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2019: Prelims (State-wise)

State Name

Cut-Off for General Category

Andhra Pradesh

66.25

Assam

63

Bihar

65

Chandigarh

71.5

Delhi

71.75 (General) 67 (OBC)

Goa

67

Gujarat

67

Haryana

68.5

Himachal Pradesh

62.25 (General), 41.25 (OBC)

Jammu & Kashmir

-

Jharkhand

73 (OBC, General)

Karnataka

53.25 (Ews)

Kerala

73.5

Madhya Pradesh

70

Maharashtra

61.50

Odisha

71.50

Punjab

66.25

Rajasthan

71.25

Tamil Nadu

57.75

Telangana

61

Uttar Pradesh

68.25 (General), 67 (OBC)

Uttarakhand

76

West Bengal

70.75

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2019: Mains (State & Category-wise)

State

Cut Off for General Category

Cut off OBC category

Uttar Pradesh

45.13

38.63

Delhi

49.63

42.38

Madhya Pradesh

44

41.63

Gujarat

42.25

36.13

Goa

35

32.25

Bihar

45.38

42.63

Chattisgarh

43.63

43.63

Tamil Nadu

47

46.75

Odisha

46.13

45.50

Rajasthan

47.38

44.75

Haryana

48.63

41

Andhra Pradesh

45.13

44.13

Telangana

43.88

43.38

Tripura

40.13

-

Karnataka

40.38

38.75

Kerala

49.63

47.88

Himachal Pradesh

47.13

35.88

Jammu & Kashmir

49.25

34.88

Maharashtra

42.88

41

Jharkhand

43.38

39

Assam

41.88

36.50

West Bengal

47.38

37.75

Punjab

48.88

48.88

Chandigarh

47.25

44.50

Arunachal Pradesh

41.50

-

Daman & Diu

38.13

38.13

Sikkim

42.13

39

Uttarakhand

49.88

39.63

FAQ

Q1. What is the expected cut-off for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021?

The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut-off will be updated after the completion of the first shift of the IBPS Clerk 2021 exam. The official IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021.

Q2. Is there a sectional cut-off for IBPS Clerk 2021?

Yes. There is separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum sectional cut-off marks.

Q3. When will IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result be declared?

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result will be declared in December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative).

Q4. What factors decide the cut-off marks for IBPS Clerk 2021?

Factors determining the cut-off marks for IBPS Clerk 2021 are the total number of vacancies, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, and the difficulty level of the exam.

Q5. Where can I find IBPS Clerk 2021 Expected Cut-off and Previous Years Cut-off?

Read our article IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-Off & Previous Years Cut-off (Section-wise, State-wise, Category-wise) on Jagran Josh.

Take Free Online IBPS Clerk 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.