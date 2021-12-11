IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-Off & Previous Years Cut-off (Section-wise, State-wise, Category-wise)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021 and the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam in January/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment will be carried out in two phases - Online Preliminary and Online Mains Examinations. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 need to appear for the IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains Exams to get shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Prelims & Mains exam Previous Years (2020 & 2019) Cut-off for gaining an understanding of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut Off. The official IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021. Candidates who will be able to score the cut-off marks will get shortlisted to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 examination.

What factors are considered while determining the IBPS Clerk Cut-off?

The cut off is decided on the basis of the following factors:

(i) Total Number of Vacancies

(ii) Number of candidates appearing for the exam

(iii) Difficulty Level of Exam

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There is a sectional timing for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Section No. of MCQs Marks Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Total 100 100 1 Hour

NOTE

(i) The exam will be held online on a computer. Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format.

(iii) The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.

(iii) There is separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(iv) There is a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2021

The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off will be updated after the completion of the first shift of the IBPS Clerk 2021 exam. The official IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021. The Cut-off marks are different for Prelims and Mains exams.

(i) Candidates need to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process.

(iii) For provisional allotment, cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available.

Meanwhile, let us check the IBPS Clerk Cut-off marks for 2020 and 2019 to gain an understanding of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Expected Cut-off marks.

IBPS Clerk Previous Years Cut off (2020 & 2019)

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Prelims (Section-wise)

Category Name of the Section English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude General 9.75 9.25 7.25 OBC/ SC/ ST 9.75 8.25 7.25

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Prelims (State-wise)

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020-21 (General) State Name Cut Off Andhra Pradesh 78 Bihar 71.25 Delhi 77 Gujarat 72 Goa 53.75 Himachal Pradesh 72 J & K 77.5 Jharkhand 75.75 Kerala 77.25 Madhya Pradesh 77.75 Maharashtra 69.75 Odisha 75 Punjab 75.25 Rajasthan 78.25 Karnataka 65.75 Telangana 74.25 Tripura 59.25 (OBC) Uttar Pradesh 73.5 Uttarakhand 78.50 West Bengal 61.50 Tamil Nadu 71 (OBC)

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Mains (State & Category-wise)

State/ UT SC ST OBC EWS UR Andaman & Nicobar NA NA NA NA 23.25 Andhra Pradesh 32 27 41.63 40.88 44.13 Arunachal Pradesh NA 16.63 NA NA 21.88 Assam 30.75 23.38 28.63 28.13 37.75 Bihar 27.38 33.38 39.13 40.83 44 Chandigarh 29.25 NA 31.63 34.50 34.50 Chattisgarh 29.50 16.50 39.50 30.25 41.38 Dadar & Nagar Haweli NA 31.50 NA NA 37.88 Daman & Diu NA 31.50 NA NA 37.88 Delhi 33.75 26.88 36.38 36.50 44 Goa NA 16.50 32.25 29.63 30.50 Gujarat 29.88 25.63 33.63 34 39.38 Haryana 30.38 NA 40.38 42.88 44.75 Himachal Pradesh 34.13 36.63 37.75 40 44.75 Jammu & Kashmir 42.63 31.63 37.25 42.25 45.38 Jharkhand 17.50 20.63 37.75 34.25 39.25 Karnataka 29 26.13 37.63 36.13 37.63 Kerala 26.50 NA 39.88 27.75 42.13 Ladakh NA 31.88 NA NA 24.38 Lakshadweep NA 12.38 NA NA 35.25 Madhya Pradesh 16 17.50 17.88 24.50 36.38 Maharashtra 32.88 22.88 33.88 22.88 38 Manipur 34.13 33.63 38 28.50 34.38 Meghalaya NA 26 NA NA 29.88 Mizoram NA 24.13 NA NA 27 Nagaland NA 28.75 NA NA 29.50 Odisha 26.25 22.13 40.50 34.63 43.25 Puducherry 36.13 NA NA NA 41.50 Punjab 28.88 NA 35.38 39.88 45.75 Rajasthan 25.38 17.50 36.88 29.13 41.50 Sikkim NA NA 39.38 NA 33.38 Tamil Nadu 33.75 28 44 32.63 44 Telangana 32.88 35.75 40.63 39.88 41.13 Tripura 27.88 16.50 NA 26.75 36.75 Uttar Pradesh 28.75 19.25 35.38 37.63 42 Uttarakhand 34.38 NA 32.88 39.88 46.13 West Bengal 27.25 22.25 29.13 21.50 39.13

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2019: Prelims (Section-wise)

Category Name of the Section English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude General 8.25 7.50 7.75 OBC/ SC/ ST 4.75 2.75 3.50

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2019: Prelims (State-wise)

State Name Cut-Off for General Category Andhra Pradesh 66.25 Assam 63 Bihar 65 Chandigarh 71.5 Delhi 71.75 (General) 67 (OBC) Goa 67 Gujarat 67 Haryana 68.5 Himachal Pradesh 62.25 (General), 41.25 (OBC) Jammu & Kashmir - Jharkhand 73 (OBC, General) Karnataka 53.25 (Ews) Kerala 73.5 Madhya Pradesh 70 Maharashtra 61.50 Odisha 71.50 Punjab 66.25 Rajasthan 71.25 Tamil Nadu 57.75 Telangana 61 Uttar Pradesh 68.25 (General), 67 (OBC) Uttarakhand 76 West Bengal 70.75

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2019: Mains (State & Category-wise)